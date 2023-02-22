Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 18, 1998
So you are not a Bill Gates who knows the difference between a computer mouse and one of those age-old creatures? Don’t despair, because a basic computer class is coming to Preston April 18. The class will be offered at Preston High School by the Idaho State University School of Applied Technology Center for New Directions.
A group of renters from the Gateway Trailer Park, Franklin, were in attendance at the Franklin City Council meeting to determine what, if any thing, could be done about the flooding within the park.
Again, for several years in a row, W. Richard Harris of Franklin, has been named the top DHIA dairy herd of the county. His herd of 48 cows produced an average of 27,363 pounds of milk per cow last year. The Jay Hurren and Bingham dairies followed behind at 24,673 pounds and 23,045 pounds of milk. Hurren’s dairy consists of 205 cows. Bingham’s dairy consists of 165 cows.
Preston Indians begin District Championships seeded first. “Anything can happen. You just have to go in ready to play,” stated Coach Coy Pratt. The Pirates can now concentrate on their district tournament after taking down conference rival Grace by a score of 61-49. “We worked hard to win this one,” said Coach Lee Ralphs.
Mention “hospital food” and usually thoughts turn to bland, uninteresting menus. That regimen may be intentional and necessary for certain patients, as per physician’s orders, says Nicki Benoit, Franklin County Medical Center dietitian. However, it is hardly the norm at the Franklin County Medical Center.
50 Years Ago, February 22, 1973
The giant Pepperidge crews are able to get the work done in spite of the cold. There are two sections being constructed, one of steel girders and one of reinforced concrete. The two buildings will become one as the plant is completed.
LaRae Merrill, executive secretary at the First Bank and Trust, has a specialty of helping people, and in this she excels in her position at the friendly First Bank and Trust. LaRae attended Preston high school and graduated in 1949. She was born in Mink Creek, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Davis. She married Demar Merrill in 1950. The Merrill’s have six children….If you need help in banking, LaRae will be there to serve you or direct you to one who can.
David Beckstead is a young man who thrives on “goals.” Dave was instrumental in developing the high school Cross Country Team this past fall, because he wanted to be in condition for basketball. As a result, he was the Cross Country Captain and district Champion and that’s running 2.5 to 3 miles in a race. Dave is the son of Dr. and Mrs. David Beckstead. He hopes someday to be a doctor or a lawyer.
Ice conditions were reported good and the fishing through the holes not bad in the Condie, Foster, and Johnson reservoirs in Franklin county, as well as the Weston Reservoir in Oneida county. Fishing through holes has become a customary sight in the area during this time of year.
75 Years Ago, February 26, 1948
The 25th anniversary of the founding of the Preston Rotary club was observed with a banquet and program at Brookside Inn, with more than 100 Rotarians, Rotary-Anns and guests present.
Fenton Smith, manager of the local Sego Milk plant, has been placed at the head of the Red Cross fund campaign as chairman of the drive, it is announced today by William G. Palmer, county Red Cross chairman.
Radio station KPST will soon go on the air from its studios in Preston, it is announced this week through J. L. Peterson, president of the recently incorporated station which will be known as The Voice of the Rockies. Equipment of the highest obtainable quality has been purchased for installation at the site of the new station which will be on a tract of land bought by the company and located two miles northeast of Preston on Highway 34.
There were 2649 pennies in the jar at the Grand Theatre for the contest on “The Brasher Doubloon.” Aphrodel Mitchell guessed within one penny of this amount. Other winners were David Beckstead, Fern Larsen, Bud Stears, Lynn Waddoups, LeRoy M. Roberts, Mary Ann Kirkbride and David McClun.
An economist can be defined many ways: Someone who has a plan to do something with someone else’s money. A man who tells you what to do with your money after you have done something else with it. A man who can save money by cutting down on some other person’s expenses.
What people of Europe fear most is not hunger but the threat of communism which is closing about them, stated Elder Ezra T. Benson in his address at the final session of the Franklin County Farm Bureau institute this week. These people are wondering if the United States will become unconcerned and abandon them in their time of greatest need.
100 Years Ago, February 21, 1923
If lambs are docked and males castrated when they are from ten days to three weeks old, the shock from the operation will cause less setback than at any other age. It is advisable to perform the operation in the forenoon of a bright warm day and to watch the lambs, giving attention to any that may become weak from loss of blood.
A suspect charged with having robbed a shoe store has openly confessed, which is good for the soul.
Enjoy cooking in a clean cool Kitchen. Every woman wants an electric--No smoke, No soot, No fumes, No ashes, No kindling. $60 — Cook with electricity, come and select the model for your home. We have the price and style you want. — Utah Power & Light Co. “Efficient Public Service,” Everything Electrical for the home
