Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 4, 1998
Jay Moyle was named the 1998 Citizen of the Year by the Preston Citizen. The award was presented by Walter Ross, publisher of the Preston Citizen which gives the award each year to someone who has made a difference in the county. Moyle is known for his efforts to finding solutions to projects in a variety of organizations: Scouting, Lions Club, Dairy Systems Co., church callings, etc. However, he is known to most people, whether they actually know him or not, as the man who brings the sparkle to Franklin County. He is the mastermind behind the fireworks shows in Clifton, etc.
One of several scenarios will be played out to fill the local position of Magistrate Judge, since the recent announcement of Judge Lowell Castleton’s candidacy for a position on the Idaho Supreme Court. …Castleton said, “If I should lose in the May election (come in third or lower), I will continue as magistrate and seek re-election to my post during the November election.”
Jill Durrant, 17-year-old daughter of Russell and Janell Durrant of Preston, is a senior at Preston High School and was named Rotary Student of the Month. Jill has a 3.99 GPA and is active in string orchestra, acapellal choir, Acadeca, National Honor Society, Civics Club, and Renaissance Club.
Two Preston High School seniors have achieved outstanding scholastic scores on their ACT tests, and principal Al Koch said they are examples of what a good academic student should be...In addition, said Koch, both Brian Gleason and Christy Curtis are among the top 25 students in Idaho who competed in the 1998 Idaho United States Senate Youth Program.
During a wet January, snowpack and snow-water conditions in Franklin county increased by 41 percent, going from 60 percent to 101 percent of normal.
50 Years Ago, February 8, 1973
Though the snow pack is down from last year the water outlook is very good, the Soil Conservation Service reported today.
Fern Perry, nurses’ aide, brought the first hospital birth certificate issued in Franklin County Hospital to the new mother, Mrs. Reed Swann and her six-hour old daughter, Penny Lee. The certificates contain the infant’s footprints and mother’s thumbprints and will be issued for each baby born in the hospital from now on. Penny Lee is the first child of Mr. and Mrs. Reed Swann of Franklin.
LDS Primary organizations will be staging their annual Penny Parade soon. The theme of the parade is “Give a Pocket Full of Pennies.” The Parade is the climax to the year of collecting birthday pennies from Primary children.
For Franklin and Caribou counties economy, all systems are “go” for 1973. Everything points to an upsurge in local consumer spending in the months ahead. The basis for the forecast is the extra cash that local residents will be collecting in the form of checks from Washington (D.C.).
The old city hall building was acquiring a new look this week as overhead doors for the fire truck bays were installed this week. The present city offices will be moved into the new city building sometime this week or next week.
75 Years Ago, February 12, 1948
Merchandise was moved from the warehouse to the store this week and employees began making preparations for the opening some time next month of the huge new Sprouse-Reitz 5c-10c-35c, self-service store in the new building which has been constructed near the Grand Theatre on South State Street. Charles W. Peterson, manager of the store, said the opening is not definite but will take place some time in March.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Huntington have purchased the building west on 2st South Street which formerly housed the first laundry in Preston and announced plans for opening a dry cleaning
establishment within the immediate future. The Huntingtons, both former residents of Preston, have been assisting Mr. Huntington’s mother in the laundry business at Cedar City, UT, since his return from service with the navy.
The sailor was recounting his experiences to an old lady when she interrupted him., “But what rank did you hold?” she asked. “Ship’s oculist, lady,” was the reply, “I scraped the eyes out of potatoes.”
The Veterans Administration announced that 501 disabled veterans in the Pacific Northwest have been certified as eligible to receive automobiles at government expense. World War II veterans who lost the use of one or both legs during service may receive cars for which the VA will pay up to $1600, including special equipment.
Mrs. Evelyn Checketts announces the purchase of the Modern Beauty Shop from its former owners, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Price. — Big Reductions — Very Special, a complete hair do-over $4.50. Including: permanent wave, personalized hair shaping, scientific test curls, invigorating shampoo, hair-styling — From the very end of your hair right down to your scalp, we bring you this complete coiffure service at a grand saving. Modern Beauty Service, Evelyn Checketts, Prop. and Preston Beauty Salon, Mildred Pickett, Prop.
100 Years Ago, February 7, 1923
Superintendent J. W. Condie is in receipt of a telegram from Commissioner E. A. Bryan of Boise announcing that Preston High School has been placed upon the list of accredited High Schools of the State. Prof. Chas. H. Lewis of the Idaho Tech did the inspecting about two months ago. This should give the people of Preston and Franklin County a just pride in our school for it gives the assurance that the class of work being done is entirely up to the standard and that credits transferred from thelocal school to other institutions of learning will not be discounted.
Too many girls nowadays feel under some sort of compulsions to decide between carving out a career or of a husband — there seems to be too many girls who can dance for 24 hours and not enough who can do the dishes in 20 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.