Out of Our Past, January 11, 2023 compiled by Claudia Erickson
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, January 7, 1998
Hugo and Alejandra Plancarte, Thatcher, are the parents of Jennifer, the first child born at the Franklin County Medical Center in 1998, and winner of the Preston Citizen’s first baby of the year contest. The Plancartes are originally from Mexico, but actually met in Los Angeles. They moved to Franklin County last May.
Franklin County Medical Center is gearing up for the Safe Sitter class that it provides. Safe Sitter is a medically accurate program that teaches 11 to 13-year old girls and boys how to handle emergencies when caring for younger children.
Richard Paul Evans, extraordinarily successful new author of The Christmas Box, Timepiece and The Letter, will be in Preston Jan 10, to speak and hold a book signing. His address is sponsored by Franklin County Focus of Families and is free to the community. . . Recently Evans was in Oklahoma to dedicate an angel statue he gave to the city in remembrance of the people lost in the bombing of the federal building which took the lives of over a hundred people, including many children.
Mother Nature has sent much below-normal precipitation to the area since the new water year started on Oct. 1 and the snow-water equivalent at area measuring stations is only at 66 percent of where it should be for a normal water year...Last year they were 249 percent of normal. Two years ago at this time the area had 109 percent of normal and precipitation at 112 percent of average.
50 Years Ago, January 11, 1973
The set for Preston high school’s production of “Hello Dolly” will be more elaborate than has ever been used at the high school. The stage has been extended to provide more area and a modified two story has been built. The leads are double-cast. Scott Herd and Frank Casperson will play Horace Vendergelder. Ruth Hart and Sannette Jepsen will play Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi.
In the Preston Chamber of Commerce spotlight is J. Walter Ross, co-publisher of the Preston Citizen and the Grace Citizen, and a member of the Preston City Council. Walt was born in Burley and attended school and is married to the former Yvonne Wolf of Burley. Walt has been with the Citizen for 10 years. He is a past president of the Idaho Press Association, The Idaho Newspaper Advertising Association, the Preston Rotary club, the Parent Teachers Association, and has served on the Preston Chamber of Commerce board.
You missed a thriller if you weren’t there and many went home excited about the Preston Indian basketball team. It was championship basketball, with the tempo of the game high from the opening tipoff! These same teams could well be locked in a battle for the championship in the District Tournament the first week of March.
The West Side high school band this week received an invitation to participate in the Calgary Stampeded in Calgary, Canada. The band is one of 15 in the United States that has been invited this year and one of the 33 bands that will participate.
75 Years Ago, January 15, 1948
Nearly 700 license plates have been issued to automobile owners since the new 1948 plates went on sale Jan 2 at the office of the county assessor. Marlowe Funk assessor, announced that it will be impossible to hold any number under 900 after Jan. 24.
Millar’s Hatchery, newest business enterprise in Preston, will have its grand opening next week, Ralph Millar, owner, announced. Mr. Millar, for nearly 20 years manager for the Franklin County Poultrymen’s association has completed his new building at 425 South State street, and will soon be in operation producing high-grade chicks. He is a member of the Idaho Poultry Improvement association and the International Baby Chick association.
Vic Jorgensen was elected president of the Preston Rifle club. He outlined a program for 1948, which includes an increased membership and an attempt to get the city of Preston and Franklin County to sponsor a range for both pistol and rifle practice, which could be used by police officers.
McCune Motor company’s “open house” event to introduce the new 1948 Ford trucks will be held at the firm’s display rooms at 40 West Oneida street. Ford dealers throughout the nation are making a big thing of this “open house” event because it is a milestone in the history of the Ford Motor company. These trucks constitute the first postwar product of the company.
100 Years Ago, January 10, 1923
The new Studebaker Standard Six Sedan -- $1595 -- Here is a fascinating new closed car--new in beauty, new in convenience, new in driving ease. Built completely by Studebaker--assurance of mechanical excellence plus finest coachwork. A guarantee of utmost value, for savings Studebaker makes through complete manufacture are reflected in its low price.
The Teachers’ Institute and Trustees Convention will commence at 10 o’clock in the Preston High School Assembly Hall. It is expected that all teachers and trustees of the county will be in attendance at this Institute-Convention. An interesting educational program has been arranged. School Supervisors will be in attendance to give demonstrations in the subjects of reading, arithmetic, and spelling. We have the promise that President E. G. Peterson of the Utah Agricultural College will be present to deliver an address during the convention. There will be some entertaining features in the form of musical selections, both vocal and instrumental.
To our friends, loyal and true, to valued new friends, and to those whose friendship we strive to serve, do we most heartily wish unmeasured success and good fortune throughout this year and many years to come with grateful appreciation for all favors received by us from them, and for that priceless though intangible asset, your good will, which we esteem beyond measure. -- The First National Bank
