Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, January 14, 1998
Proactive programs and work with juveniles, especially elementary and junior high school aged students, during the past year by local probation and parole officials are paying off. “We have had quite a dramatic decrease in the number of juveniles on probation,” Jesse Peterson, director of the county’s juvenile probation department, told County Commissioners. “We are working with 70 youth that are on some type of probation program.”
As dawn broke, City snow plows were clearing the roads of accumulated ice and snow. County crews were also at work, trying to make roads safer. However, the county’s new sanding truck turned on its side as it slid down a path of ice on the dugway north of town into Riverdale.
Although the West Side Pirates trumped on Grace a week ago, Aberdeen halted the Pirates winning ways last Friday. West Side has come a long ways said Coach Lee Ralphs, but the Pirates can’t relax.
High school students with imagination could find themselves in Belize next summer. As part of the annual Bound for Belize contest sponsored by Utah Power, an essay question asks students to imagine they are in Kyoto, Japan, at the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. They would present their approach to reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping greenhouse gases to representatives of more than 165 nations.
50 Years Ago, January 18, 1973
The Franklin County hospital received its license to operate from the Idaho Department of Environmental Protection and Health. This is the first time the hospital has been fully licensed for several years.
LaDawn Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Theo Smith of Riverdale, has totaled eight wins out of nine races she has competed in on the machine she is riding. She is a junior at Preston High. Other area winners last week included her older sister, Wendy, her sister-in-law, Vicky, her brother, Sam, Brad Smith, son of Jean Smith of Riverdale and Brenda Atkinson of Franklin.
Dwayne Mendenhall of Thatcher suffered a broken leg when the hay stack tipped over. He was taken to the hospital in Soda Springs for x-rays. He had to be put in a walking cast.
The Chamber of Commerce spotlight is on Ace W. Beckstead, manager of Anderson Lumber Company in Preston. Ace is a native of Preston and attended schools in Preston. He is married to the former Elvinia Burton and they have three children. . .Ace has always made work his hobby and loves to serve the public.
President Nixon promises that with four more years he will concentrate on our home-fronts: “full employment without inflation.” Since the debilitating debacles in Korea and Vietnam, yesterday’s archinterventionists have about-faced homeward, have become what they once derided as “isolationish.” It’s about time. Look homeward America! There is plenty to do to renovate and renew the old homestead. While we were preoccupied with trying to rescue backward people elsewhere, some of our own people were back sliding. -- Paul Harvey
75 Years Ago, January 22, 1948
Reed Carlson, five-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. A. G. Carlson, narrowly escaped serious injury when struck by a Garrett freight truck at the intersection of Oneida and 2nd E. St. The child was riding his tricycle across the intersection and the truck, driven by Keith Hirschi, turned south from Oneida Street. The boy was carried approximately 25 feet on the bumper of the truck and received cuts on the left side of the head and left ear from glass of the truck’s headlight. The tricycle was demolished. Mr. Hirschi, who apparently was driving at a slow rate of speed, picked up the child and took him to the hospital where he was given care.
Bus Service --Burlington Trailways, Friendly, Fast, Courteous, serving all America via the short routes. New low fares---Salt Lake City, $2.36; Los Angeles, $13.60; San Francisco, $15.50; Denver, $11.55; Plus Tax. Further Savings on Round Trips --- Burlington Depot, Burnham Hotel, Preston, ID
After considerable difficulty I convinced my nine-year-old son, Paul, that it was a good idea to carry upon his person some means of identification in case of accident. It wasn’t until some days later that I had occasion to note the identification which he had inserted in his junior-sized wallet: “In case of accident, this was Paul H. Simpson.”
For Sale! Business building in Preston The lumber is yours if you tear it down and move it. Must be removed by Feb 15 and property cleaned up. See Clarence Cluff at Preston Heating and Appliance Co.
100 Years Ago, January 17, 1923
“Heaven,” says the old-fashioned saw, “is an income of a dollar and the outlay of ninety cents, while hell is an income of a dollar and an outgo of a dollar ten.” The creation of even a small surplus is the simplest thing in the world to plan and the hardest thing in the world for most people to carry out.
A Mistaken Idea! Some people have the mistaken idea that a man who sells Watkins Products is not and cannot be a local merchant. A Watkins Man is just as legal and local merchant as any other merchant can be. We buy our goods outright and direct from the manufacturer and thus save our patrons the commissions of at least two middlemen. No wholesalers, no bobbers, no drummers, etc. Of course, we order from out of town, and so does all merchants. No one, except authorized and bonded representatives can get the J. R. Watkins products, either to sell or for their own use, except through these authorized dealers. So when you “Trade In Your Neighborhood,” call and buy from A. A. Monson and Live Better for Less Money.
