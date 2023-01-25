Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, January 21, 1998
The Franklin County Search and Rescue and Sheriff’s Department and the local DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) recently acquired another member: a two month old bloodhound puppy. DARE is a program that teaches fifth graders the importance of saying “no” to drugs by having them practice what they would do and say in a variety of real-life situations. “Not only do we learn how to say no, but why we should say no,” said Kolby Rawlings, a recent graduate of the DARE program. Officer Ken Geddes is training the puppy with the DARE members and has trained other bloodhounds in the past.
Alex Inglet doesn’t want to pat his own back, but he is proud of being chosen to bowl during the Masters Pro Tournament of Bowlers May 4 thru 9, in Reno. NV. Inglet, who holds a bowling average of 196, says he is excited and honored at the invitation.
The Clifton Lions Club are half-way finished with their new civic center, which when completed, will be donated to the City of Clifton. The building, says Jay Moyle, president of the Lions, will be used for public meetings and other civic functions at the city’s discretion.
Preston School District employees Betty Fellows, Blair Seamons, Kevin Seamons and Alfred Koch were heroes in the eyes of some stranded wrestlers from Duchesne, UT. The Duchesne bus had hit a deer coming through Cleveland, on their way home from a wrestling match in Grace. The collision destroyed the bus’s radiator and would have stranded its passengers had Fellows, in a Preston school bus right behind them, not stopped. Fellows loaded the 19 wrestlers, plus their bus driver and wife into her bus, drove them to Preston where they were able to get something to eat, then took them to the Preston/Snake River basketball game. There they waited while arrangements were made with Koch and the Seamons duo to get the passengers to Duchesne or fix their bus.
50 Years Ago, January 25, 1973
This spring we will launch into orbit about the earth a semi-permanent home for spacemen. Crews will stay aboard for as long as 56 days to determine what happens to a man--physically and psychologically --after a long period in zero gravity...Our technology has proved itself. Engineers point to the perfection of the Apollo 17 mission as evidence we now can go anywhere. The machines have been tested and they passed their test. It’s men who must be tested now, and it’s the medical scientists who now have their fingers crossed. — Paul Harvey
“Hello Dolly” one of the longest running musicals on Broadway will open tonight on the Preston high school stage. Double cast in the lead of Dolly are Ruth Hart and Sannette Jepsen. Frank Casperson and Scott Herd are double cast as Horace Vandergelder.
An exploratory meeting was held in Thatcher to see if ranchers of the area wanted to go into a Grasshopper District for a grasshopper control program. There were representatives from three counties, Franklin, Bannock and Caribou.
Elders Reed Henderson and Forrest Christensen recently took part in a traditional ceremony Suginsuki, when 20 year olds are accepted as adults. There were pictures in a Japanese newspaper following the ceremony. Both are missionaries in the Japan East Mission.
75 Years Ago, January 19, 1948
A United Press story told of an invention by J. L. Peterson of Preston, an invention which it is said is designed to save nurses one third their ordinary work. The invention is one designed to elevate hospital beds automatically, the patient himself merely pushing a lever to obtain the desired angle on the bed without taking up the time of a nurse. Mr. Peterson, an electrical engineer, was injured a few years ago in an industrial accident, the article states.
Two Preston youths were among 260 high school seniors in 36 states and the District of Columbia who competed in the seventh annual science talent search and who have been awarded honorable mention citations for their showing in the competition, it was announced this week from Washington, D. C. The two Preston high school seniors were Larry B. Kerr, 18, of route one, and Kenneth H. Olsen, 17. They were chosen from 3,161 applicants on the basis of their showing in a science aptitude exam, their own scientific projects, scholastic records and their teachers’ report on their interests and abilities.
A strong wind blowing across the highway suddenly swept clouds of snow over a small stretch of the road just north of Franklin to obscure the vision of drivers of two cars traveling in opposite directions and caused a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. Ten persons received cuts and bruises as a result of the accident, one receiving a broken collar bone.
A six-year-old was taken to church for the first time. After she returned home her uncle asked her how she liked church. She answered, “I liked the music okay but the commercial was too long.”
100 Years Ago, January 24, 1923
Any turkey that can survive Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s is a tough old bird.
As a placer miner the helpful hen scratches up more pay dirt on the farm than any other animal of equal size and weight. The egg money stands close to the cream check in point of value on the average Franklin county farm and the two together mighty near pay the operating expenses, leaving all other income clear profit...Whenever a Franklin county farmer has made any effort at all to encourage his hens to produce to their maximum capacity he has been more than repaid for his effort.
Radio is not so new if you remember that for generations a lot of noise has been broadcast through an heir.
“Today,” says scientists who claims to know, “the baking of bread is a chemical process.” Bread like mother used to make was an art product.
