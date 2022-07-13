Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 9, 1997
July 19 is going to be a busy day combining hard work and fun for many county residents. After all the hard work of the “Service Projects” is over, it’ll be time to kick back and enjoy (participate in) the Sesquicentennial Parade. To the theme “Faith in Every Footstep,” Parade Chairman Blayne Rounds says participants will gather for a 6:30 p.m. start.
For the foreseeable future there will be no permits issued for new culinary wells in Weston. Being the mayor of a small town can get a guy into lots of different situations, and literally into hot (or cold) water as the case may be, for Mayor Leo Daley here.
The Idaho Hall of Fame will be inducting a familiar name from Franklin County into its ranks. A banquet and official induction ceremony will take place for the late Ezra Taft Benson, who was born and raised in Whitney, this September in Moscow, ID.
Campers and boaters flocked to Glendale and other reservoirs in Franklin county over the July 4 holiday weekend. Law enforcement officials said only a couple of boating accidents occurred, and people were generally well behaved.
Woodworking is in her blood and, what started out as a hobby is turning into a full-time job, almost. Royann Wardell has been working with wood since she was 15 years old and has honed her skills into a profitable sign-making business she operates out of her house in Preston.
Preston High School’s outstanding point guard, Ben Heusser, has already committed to play basketball for the University of Utah. Emily Gibby, Kellie Winward and Michael Holt, PHS students earned a first in state during the American High School Mathematics Examination last spring.
Corrie Keller, former Preston County Clerk, was given an award at the Idaho Judicial Conference. At present, he is the Idaho Supreme Court fiscal officer. He was recognized for his service to the state court systems.
50 Years Ago, July 13, 1972
The cook truck and crew fed 125 Preston National Guardsmen breakfast and then left C-rations for their lunch, took the truck and set up operations outside Franklin County Hospital and Nursing home, and cooked chicken dinner for 226 patients and nine employees because the hospital kitchen floor was being refinished and the covering was not dry. Hospital workers had cooked breakfast in the halls.
Glenda Griffeth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kwen Griffeth of Mapleton, was chosen queen for that Famous Preston Night Rodeo to be presented July 27, 28 and 29. She is a 16 year old Preston High School student, and high school rodeo star.
The Theatre Guild of Northern Cache Valley has elected officers for this year. President of the guild is Larry Stokes; vice president, Ron Lewis; secretary-treasurer, Lillie Stokes; scenery, Don Gailey; Social manager, Louise Wooley; publicity, Nancy Pearce; stage manager, Carl Hoffman; wardrobe, Norrie Hansen; makeup, Bert Gailey. The Guild will put on one summer production each year.
Mrs. Grace R. Carter has taken over as a new employer at age 73, after working for Harley Greaves for 24 years in Greaves Style Shop. She is a very active woman who doesn’t seem to realize most of her contemporaries are taking life easy on a more sedate scale.
Recent graduates of LDS Business College in Salt Lake City includes four from Preston. They are: Janet Jepsen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Jepsen; Marla Jean Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elliot Smith; Candace Butterworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Butterworth; and Ruth Knapp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Knapp.
75 Years Ago, July 17, 1947
The country has gone crazy over flying discs or saucers. Everybody is seeing ‘em but nobody can find one to be analyzed. They’ve been seen practically from coast to coast, though they seem to predominate over the Pacific Northwest.
Two fire alarms have been answered this week by the city fire department. The first blaze destroyed the home of Mrs. Rose Hadden on 1st East and 7th South St. The second call was to Paul’s Café Tuesday morning just after midnight.
Historic background of Franklin county, rich in pioneer legend, was revived by pageantry, song and dance during the Franklin County Centennial festival. Presented under the auspices of Franklin and Oneida Stake Mutual Improvement associations and assisted by county camps of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, the festival was presented under floodlights at the high school stadium.
100 Years Ago, July 12, 1922
The Lure of the Cooling Plunge — Men’s Worsted Bathing Suits, $1.98--About this time the lure of the cooling plunge in river, lake, or ocean brings up the subject of suitable bathing togs. Men insist on comfort, style, and wearing ability and we give it to them in every suit we sell. Our two-piece bathing suits are made of the best worsted materials according to the latest designs. Come In, While the Water’s Fine! — Eagle Clothing Company
Don’t let the fact that you have heard someone say that the radio antenna attracts lightning keep you from enjoying a radio outfit. If the aerial is properly protected it acts more as a lightning rod than a menace to the building.
Mr. J. R. Hall, Mgr. of the Pacific Nash Motor Co. of Salt Lake together with Hiney Johnson, called at Petterborg-Nash Motor Co., enroute to Yellowstone Park looking over the highways getting right-of-ways from the cities and towns along the Yellowstone Highway for Mr. Jenkins of Blackfoot and Theo Petterborg who is going to drive a Nash 5 passenger stock car from Salt Lake City to the Mammoth Hotel in Yellowstone Park in less than eleven hours. They will go thru Preston.