Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen
25 Years Ago, July 23, 1997
Brilliant hues of red, white, blue, yellow and green will explode into 11 scenes of motion on July 24 in Clifton’s community park...The annual July 24th fireworks display is scheduled to go off “without a hitch” thanks to well over 3,000 hours of labor put in by Clifton Lions Club members and community residents. Jay Moyle and Wes Wardell, two Lions Club members, put the finishing touches on a rattan cane frame depicting the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
An old favorite will be back in town for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo. Tommy Lucia will bring Whiplash, the Monkey Cowboy and the World’s Smallest Cowpoke, to take a turn riding the World’s Smallest Working Saddle strapped to the back of a large Scottish Highlands working dog.
For Sonya Kimball, the mailman delivers more than just the mail. Kimball, an employee for Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) has been told that she can use the basement of the U. S. Post Office in Preston for a food bank.
School lunches will cost students, teachers, administrator and patrons 10 cents more this fall in the West Side School District. Elementary students will be charged $1.10; secondary students $1.35; and $1.75 for teachers, administrators and others.
A classical concert will be held free of charge, August 3, at the Preston South Stake. One performer is Linda Weaver Clarke, a former Preston girl, daughter of Marcus and Mildred Weaver, Born and raised in Preston, after returning from a LDS mission, she continued her vocal studies in opera arias, art songs, and vocal performance.
50 Years Ago, July 27, 1972
Drusilla Ames is as much a part of Preston as State Street or the city park. She is now owner and operator of the Corner Café, but previous to that she worked in J. C. Penneys, and earlier at O. P. Skaggs.
The State Highway crew is putting a new stripe down the middle of Highway 34 between Grace and Preston. Paint is sprayed out in short jets as the truck travels down the highway at a moderate speed, leaving a dotted or solid line behind as if by magic.
There have been many people who have confused the emergency vehicle recently purchased by the fire department in Franklin County with the ambulance which has been ordered but not yet delivered. The purpose of this van is for use of the firemen in their work, and precedes the fire truck to all fires. It is equipped to handle any emergency at the fire, with resuscitator, air packs, ropes, blankets, stretchers, etc.
Dr. William H. Morton, Sandpoint, president of Idaho School Trustees Association, announced the appointment of Representative Angus Condie to the Trustee Finance Committee. “ We have watched his work in the legislature in the area of finance and feel he is very knowledgeable in both revenue sources and distribution formulas. This vast and varied background in the area of school funding will be relied on heavily.”
75 Years Ago, July 31, 1947
Persons dumping trash over the hillside on the road west of Preston to Dayton are courting prosecution, V. D. Smart, foremen of the maintenance crew of the state highway department, warned this week.
Russell S. Humphreys of Ontario, OR, is the new manager of the Golden Rule Store in Preston, having taken over duties last week as successor to Roy Murphy, manager since its opening last September.
Five county queens will take their place at the head of the parade tonight which precedes the initial performance of Preston’s twelfth annual night rodeo. These queens represent five county districts and were selected at contests within their respective districts recently. Deana Wells of Winder, Margaret Hobbs of Weston, Ardys Andreasen of Cleveland, Conna Beth Oliverson of Franklin, and Viva Smith of Preston, chosen from other sections of the county.
To give the public an idea what his boats and outboard motors will do, Ernie Britenbeker, proprietor of Preston Bike and Sport Shop, offers free boat rides next Sunday afternoon. Free rides will be given at the north lake of Twin Lakes and will start about noon, Mr. Britenbeker said. Life jackets will be provided and every safety precaution taken.
The Preston Elks softball team battled their way to three straight victories over Pocatello’s opposition to remain undefeated in the Southeast, Idaho, district softball tournament.
100 Years Ago, July 26, 1922
The booklet setting forth the resources of Preston and Franklin county is now being set up and will be off the press about August 1. The work is being done by the Citizen and the News. It is intended for the tourist trade, hence all merchants interested should get in touch with Mr. Engar or the Citizen office.
To get rid of lawn ants entomologists of the United States Department of Agriculture suggest drenching nests with boiling water or pouring in a small quantity of kerosene oil. Similar treatment may be applied to nests between or beneath paving stones. Spraying the lawn with kerosene emulsion or with very strong soap wash is also recommended.
The regular July examinations for teachers for all grades of certificates will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 27, 28, and 29, 1922, at the Jefferson school, Preston, Idaho, commencing promptly at 9 o’clock a.m. Paper, pen and ink will be furnished and there will be an examination fee of one dollar. Do not fail to bring any credits you may care to present in lieu of examination. -- John Johnson, County Supt. Of Schools
The word “civil,” which has its origins in the Latin word “civis,’ is used to distinguish the service from the military or naval service of the government. The civil service is that branch of national service to which clerks and others required by various departments of the government belong.