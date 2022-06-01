Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 28, 1997
No serious flooding has occurred yet in Franklin County despite over two inches of rain that has fallen since May 20. Emergency services director Warren Wilde believes the worst may be over.
After 35 years of selling tires, Ron Keller is retiring and his employees are making sure the event includes the public. They are hosting a party, complete with hamburgers and drinks, for everyone who comes down to his shop. Keller started out pumping gas for a relative, Leness Keller, and recapping tires on the side.
Mother Nature sent down a lot of rain and last Saturday, the water worked its way underneath the pavement, washing out a small section of Hwy 36. The erosion was discovered just below the crest of the hill overlooking Bear River on West Oneida. The hole reached under the road about 18 inches.
Eddie Davis and Bill Auger were recently honored with a certificate for 50 years of continuous membership in the American Legion. “Its something that of the 600 eligible men who could have received this award, only two of us made it,” said Davis.
Preston High School’s auto technical students competed in the Ford/AAA Auto Skills Contest, placing sixth out of the top ten schools in Idaho. Students Chris Juhasz and Nathan Allred “did very well,” said instructor Lonnie Roberts.
Youth from each of our local high schools tackled their rodeo events with fervor at the Preston Rodeo grounds. Local youth brought home many awards. The finals will be held in Montpelier, where the winners will be announced prior to going to state.
50 Years Ago, June 1, 1972
The Preston Clinic announces today that Dr. Leo Hawkes is retiring after 32 years of practice in Preston. Dr. Hawkes wishes to thank all the many wonderful people who have given him the opportunity to serve them during this time.
Jeff Acock, 13 year old son of Mr and Mrs. Robert Acock, cruises along in a car of his own design. Jeff used a gear box from a car and motor from a lawn mower. The wheels appear to have come from a lawnmower also, and the steering wheel from the rear of a tricycle. The vehicle is equipped with stick shift.
The Franklin County Jeep Posse was called out to search for three youths who went horseback riding Tuesday and did not return. One rider was spotted from the air and the other two found in the Mink Creek area at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. All were in good condition.
Mrs. Enid Johnson was “at home” in her duties at Jefferson Middle School cafeteria, since she has nine children of her own. She enjoys being around children and is such a person that makes that feeling mutual.
Members of the fire departments sprayed an adjacent fence and surrounding area to contain a fire in the strawstack belonging to Theron Rawlings of Fairview. The stack caught fire when baling strings being burned nearby blew into the dry straw. Approximately 2,000 bales were destroyed.
Stan Norton received the Fred Davis Trophy for all-around athlete. Mark Ainscough received a new award this year, upon being selected Athlete-Scholar.
75 Years Ago, June 5, 1947
Members of the American Legion and Matchmaker “Sheeley” Chatterton are hoping for clear, mild weather when the legion here promotes its first outdoor boxing of the season. A large crowd is anticipated weather permitting.
Farmers were pleased with soaking rainfall during the week but as the storms kept up, day after day, they were beginning to wonder just when they would get their field work finished.
The Ellen Wright camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers is erecting a monument marking the northwest corner of the old fort at Franklin which was built to protect the pioneers from Indians in 1860 when this settlement was first founded. This monument will be erected near the highway which enters Franklin from the north. Rock has been hauled from the side of Bear Lake to use in the base of the monument.
On Memorial day a tree was planted in Preston city park and dedicated in honor of the heroes from this county who paid the supreme sacrifice for their country in World War I and II.
Housewives and industrial users will be permitted to buy sugar in advance of the customary rationing date to enable supplies to move while railroad transportation is available, the rationing administration announced.
100 Years Ago, May 31, 1922
Wellsville canyon will not be open to traffic for some time, according to those who went to the canyon to investigate conditions in both Sardine Canyon, the proposed paved route, and Wellsville canyon, the southern entrance into Cache Valley. Eugene Schaub, engineer, who has surveyed the new road through Sardine Canyon piloted the party.
The snow in Wellsville canyon is three feet deep in many places, while all the ground is yet snow covered. Roads will be impaired when this snow melts due to the great amount of water that will flow. Sardine canyon is the logical and best route for the proposed paved highway... The snow has now disappeared on this route, which indicates that it will be an all-year road when paved.
A farewell party will be given in the Opera House for the Misses Gretta Rallison and Della Barlow who leave shortly on missions. Good music, everybody invited to attend.
