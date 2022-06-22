Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, June 18, 1997
Lisa Cole’s reason for entering the Miss Franklin County Pageant were many, including self-betterment, polishing her talents and interview skills, and improving self-discipline and time management. She did not, however, expect to come away from the 41st annual event with the crown.
Two local riders placed at the recent Twin Lakes Motocross event that took place June 14-15. Chaz Spears, Preston, won in the 50cc class 4-6-year-olds and second on Sunday. Ryan Coats, Clifton, placed second on Sunday in the 250cc Jr. class. “We’re happy with the results,” said race coordinator, Justin Coats.
Reports of driveway and roof sealing scams have been received at the Preston Police Department said Chief Scott Shaw. Local residents should beware of persons who come to their home saying their driveway or roof needs to be resealed.
Saturday was Flag Day, we asked readers what they thought about when they saw the U.S. flags along State Street. Responses: I think Freedom. When you look at the flag you have to think of the lives lost for freedom.; Liberty and freedom. It is a daily reminder of the struggles and trials we went through during the wars.; My husband and Vietnam.; I think how proud I am to be an American. I’m proud of where I live.
Lyndon Jay Smith, 22, a Franklin County resident, has graduated from Military Police Basic Training School at Ft. McLellan, AL, and will be stationed at Ft. Carson, CO, for the next two years. He completed basic training at Ft. Sill, OK, and has been stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC, where he served with the Artillery Battalion, then Germany for 18 months and was deployed to Bosnia for a year. After seeing the devastation that has plagued that country, he opted to re-enlist to become a military police officer.
50 Years Ago, June 22, 1972
The first school in Franklin County, built in 1879, is getting a new roof preparatory to a complete restoration by the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Windows will be replaced and the inside furnished with desks and blackboards. After completion the historical building located in Preston city park, will be available to groups or individuals for historical tours. Those working on the roof are Sidney Biggs, Ralph Millar and Reed Magleby.
Marcia Merrill, Virginia C. Merrill and Carl C. Nielson of Preston participated in Utah’s first televised Aerospace Education Workshop conducted by the Extension Services of Utah State University recently.
John Palmer has been appointed as the principal of Jefferson Middle School by the Eastside Board of Trustees. Mr. Palmer holds a Master’s degree in elementary education and has been a principal of the Whitney school for the past three years.
Reid Bosworth is that gentleman in U & I Furniture who is always pleasantly smiling. He has been owner and manager of the company for 34 years, and notes that his job is seeing that everyone does his job and is happy.
Sugar beets in the Cache Valley area are about two to three weeks ahead of schedule, according to Robert Peterson of the Amalgamated Sugar Company. Acreage is slightly down from last year due to industrial development taking some of planting lands.
75 Years Ago, June 26, 1947
Opening of Willow Way, a new drive-in located at the triangle one mile north of Preston, was announced by Ralph Nelson and H. A. Baddley, owners. A new building has been constructed just
beyond where the highway forks on the road leading to Grace. The business will feature car service, offering sandwiches, ice cream and drinks.
Appointment of Derwood Huls as chief of police for Preston is announced to become effective July 1, according to Mayor Ernest Eberhard.
The location of 14 permanent American military cemeteries and four national cemeteries overseas was announced by Col. Graves B. McGary, speaking for the War department. It is planned to establish cemeteries as final resting places for members of the armed forces who died during World War II outside the continental limits of the United States if next of kin so desire.
Winking, says a professor, enables you to see more clearly. That is, we might add, until your wife catches you at it.
Announcement of the new one-man pick-up baler for the family-sized farm was made by Earl Nelson of the Modern Farm Equipment company, Preston.
100 Years Ago, June 21, 1922
Without the Postal Service, business would languish in a day, and be at a standstill in a week. Public opinion would die of dry rot. Sectional hatred or prejudice only would flourish, and narrow-mindedness thrive. It is the biggest distinctive business in the world and it comes nearer to the innermost interest of a greater number of men and women than any other institution on earth. No private business, however widespread, touches so many lives so often or sharply; no church reaches into so many souls, flutters so many pulses, has so many human beings dependent on its ministrations.
Mr. S. L. Nelson of Weston is buying wool. He has shipped considerable the last ten days. If you have wool to sell see S. L. Nelson and he will talk business with you.
Thanks to the Y. M. C. A. many of the “disciplinary barracks” maintained by the United States for its soldiers who fracture the rules that govern the buck private and officer alike aren’t all dark walls and dark living. Such a one is historic Fort Jay at Governor’s Island, New York harbor, where between 200 and 300 soldiers are usually confined, most of whom are “in” for minor offenses. A few, however, are being “cared for” only a few days, prior to their taking up a longer residence at Fort Leavenworth, the army prison.