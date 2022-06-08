Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, June 4, 1997
A public hearing was held to discuss inclusion and deletion of roads into and from the county’s inventory. Two roads in the Mink Creek area were proposed to be added to the county’s system. Both were accepted by county commissioners in 1976, but neither were officially added to the road inventory, said Commissioner Brad Smith. Lynn Burbank, who lives in Cub River Canyon near the Mapleton area, turned over a petition signed by several area landowners requesting the county abandon, at least temporarily, an access road leading to several proposed building lots.
Ellis and Mary Jo Roberts took their son Mark with them to help friends, Rex and Kathy Brown of Gunnison, UT, drive their ox teams along the recreation of the Mormon Pioneer Trek West. Their first day out was probably the most exciting, but it was also the worst day along the pioneer trek, said Mark. His mother agreed.
Dr. Rex Wortham is opening his family practice at the Medical Clinic in the office formerly used by the Preston Surgeon Clinic. Dr. Wortham, who is from Wyoming, said moving to Preston is like “moving to a metropolitan area” after practicing in Lyman, WY, for the past eight years.
After a two-week African Safari, two Preston men say they found the people of South Africa to be very interesting. However they’re unanimous in saying “we’ve been there, done that,” and “we’ve got a renewed appreciation for the USA.” Good friends Rob Fackrell of Preston and Bob Saxton of Franklin made the trek for two weeks in May.
50 Years Ago, June 8, 1972
C. Wallace Chatterton of Franklin was selected as Franklin County Grassman of the Year after a tour of his farm and that of B. William Winward of Clifton. Mr. Chatterton’s brief will be submitted for district and state consideration this fall.
Danny Conlin received the $600 scholarship given annually by First Security Bank. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Conlin of Cleveland. The scholarship is given to the top student in the College of Business at Utah State University. There are currently 2,000 students in that college.
William P. Shumway enjoys music and people, and it may be hard to discern which he enjoys most. He has been with the Rotary Choir since it began and with his wife, has sung at “about 1200 funerals,” he says.
The man who remembers more about Riverdale than any living person today is James Woolf, who has lived there longer than any other resident. He celebrated his 90th birthday last week. The only living child of a family that originally numbered 11, Mr. Woolf is unique in that he has a neatly-written obituary that he prepared for himself. He said the information will be needed when he dies, and he would like to have it correct.
Alvaro Jones, chief of Preston Volunteer Fire Department, and Bud Call, fireman, will attend a three-day school sponsored by the State of Idaho in June. It is a training experience on the latest and most efficient methods of fire fighting.
75 Years Ago, June 12, 1947
Setting up a checking station at Downey, conservation officers together with state highway patrolmen confiscated some 400 fish from fishermen returning from over-successful trips. There were 25 arrests made, 22 for possession of excess fish, and three for using Idaho licenses and being out-of-state residents.
A new board of education, to be known and designated as the Franklin County Board of Education, to function as an intermediate school supervisory unit between the state board of education and the local school districts of the state, as provided for in H. B. 166 of the recently enacted school legislation, will be set up in Franklin county, according to an announcement received recently in the office from Mark Hart, county superintendent of public instruction. The county board of education shall be composed of members who shall be laymen and qualified electors of Franklin county.
100 Years Ago, June 7, 1922
V. C. Childs who has been operating the Preston Service Station on South Main street the past two years is moving into the Guarantee Motor company’s garage on West Oneida Street. He will still specialize in motor accessories. L. H. Monson a graduate auto and ignition mechanic of the National Automotive School of Los Angeles, CA, will have charge of the mechanical end of the business.
All refuse that are germ breeders, such as — privies, barn yards, chicken coops, back yards, etc., are hereby ordered to be cleaned up and in a sanitary condition by June, 1922, in accordance with the health laws of this state, under penalty of the said law. — T. B. Holder, County Physician.
