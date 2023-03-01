Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 25, 1998Demolition of the old Jefferson Middle School is now underway by Read & Associates, under contract to the community’s library board. Sid Titensor, chair of the library board, said the contract stipulated the building will come down within 120 days. “There could be some delays, especially if we have problems with the weather. But we are shooting for the building to be down by the end of May.” he said.
Following a presentation to the local merchants, Preston City and Preston businessman Jeff Gunnell formed a partnership to organize a neighborhood watch for Preston. The keys to the success of the program are the ownership residents have of the program and of the open relationship the police department has with neighborhood watch members.
Several inches of snow fell across the valley and were expected to continue through much of the week. Travel warnings were issued, but aside from the roads, the scenery was beautiful.
Colleen Fullmer, recently widowed wife of William “Bill” Fullmer, was honored by District Lions Governor Al Iverson, with an honor her husband was to have received before he died last month. Fullmer was 48 and suffered health problems.
Metallic balloon and power lines are not a good mix — and when they come in contact with each other, the result can be a serious power outage. . . In a recent incident, a helium-filled metallic balloon made contact with substation equipment and resulted in a damaged transformer. Many customers were without power as a result.
Ben Heusser of Preston High School is being recognized as one of the finest basketball players in the country through his selection as a candidate for the 1998 McDonald’s All American High School Basketball Team.
50 Years Ago, March 1, 1973
A Piper Cub, owned by the Young Brothers Land and Livestock Company of Box Elder county was destroyed after it crashed into the slope of the mountains west of Weston. The pilot and passenger were hunting coyotes from the air. . .They misjudged the height of the plane and it crashed into the snow covered slopes of the hills on what was Smiley Griffeth ranch.
The barn on the ranch of Wayne Anderson of Thatcher was destroyed by fire, along with a motor to the milking machine. Cause of the fire was due to an over-loaded electric circuit which had a couple of space heaters. The barn contained straw and served as a milking place for 35 cows.
A big Old-Time Fiddlers Show, featuring old time fiddlers from Northern Utah and Southern Idaho will be presented in Preston as a benefit for the Preston High School band. The show is being sponsored by the Preston Kiwanis club in order to raise funds to complete the outfitting of the band with uniforms and other needs.
School lunch prices in the Eastside School District were raised 10 cents. This will increase the price of lunch for grade school students from 25 cents to 35 cents and for middle school and high school students from 30 cents to 40 cents. Adult prices will be 50 cents.
“Good Grief!” They’ve pulled those moppets out of the “Peanuts” comic strip and put them into a musical show called, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The show will be presented by West Side High School in March. Morris Bingham will portray meek Charlie Brown, complaining about his “failure face.”
75 Years Ago, February 26, 1948
The possibility of obtaining air mail service in and out of Preston will be investigated by the mail, roads, and transportation committee of the Preston Chamber of Commerce following information given the chamber that there “is a good chance” of getting such service here.
After a tight first half that ended with the Indians leading 24-19, the Bunkermen caught on fire in the third period to push ahead 37-23 and coasted in from there to win 47-42 in their second basketball tourney tilt against Blackfoot at Pocatello.
An inexpensive “courtesy light” which works automatically when the right front car door is opened has been made available as an approved Ford accessory, obtainable from all Ford dealers. The light, which can be installed in a few minutes without even boring a hole, illuminates the floor, running board and the ground besides the car. The assembly fits 1941 through 1948 Ford passenger models.
There’s one good way to help make your income meet the needs of the family in these days of high prices and the much talked about inflation, says Tony Horn, extension horticulturist for the University of Idaho. “Take a tip from the man who raised a big garden last year and put the produce into his freezer locker. He’ll tell you that his grocery bill is not nearly so large as it might be if he hadn’t vegetables and fruits in his garden. The quality of the food is better than that of the store.
100 Years Ago, February 28, 1923
Until recently no specially organized effort has been put forth to provide better marketing facilities for Franklin county poultry products. The Utah Poultry Products Marketing Association is a going organization and is opening up a world wide market for Utah products. The transportation facilities of Franklin county all centering at Salt Lake City, naturally places this county in the Salt Lake territory and farmers here have taken steps to secure membership in the Utah Poultry Marketing Association.
Secretary Hoover calls for caution, for confidence, for courage and marks emphatically the difference between caution and timidity. This is a warning that might well be taken to heart by every local merchant in the land. Caution means sound buying and courage demands a realization that goods can be marketed. He points out that efficiency in production has increased from 10 to 14 percent per capita since the period immediately preceding the war.
