Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 18, 1998
Elementary schools in the Preston and West Side districts were treated to demonstrations by the Preston Fire Department on fire safety. The program is part of the Kids Expo, a part of the annual Health and Wellness Expo and Health Fair. Firemen Bill Rawlings, Randon Nagle, and Brandon Schafer, along with Smokey the Bear, gave a demonstration on how to exit a burning house.
Miss Franklin County, Lisa Cole, spent part of her spring break from Idaho State University in Preston challenging the Lions Club and others to support organ donation.
A goal made several years ago by Patrick Phillips and Jonny Porter was realized. They were awarded their Eagle by Troop 340 in Preston. They joined Jared Womack, another member of the troop who earned his Eagle about a year ago. Troop 340 isn’t an average troop. The members of the troop are all disabled — mostly by Downs Syndrome. For the last decade they have been working together to achieve the Eagle ranking for each member.
Franklin County has at least one statistic it can be less than proud of: seat belt usage last year was fifth lowest in the state — out of 20 cities surveyed.
With the score tied at 70 apiece and six seconds remaining on the clock, 1995 alumnus Jeff Andrus stole the ball away from 1990 alumnus Alan Foss and passed it up-court to teammate Stuart Knapp. With just two seconds remaining Knapp heaved a three-point attempt, that swooshed as the clock expired. The class of ’95 was the 1998 Preston High Alumni Champions, winning 73-70.
50 Years Ago, March 22, 1973
Preston Cyclery opened this week in Preston. The bicycle shop is owned by Dennis Tuthill, formerly of Logan, who moved to Preston. The shop will handle a complete line of bicycles as well as a full line of parts and accessories for all bicycles.
One Preston High School freshman took a first in the Idaho State Freestyle Wrestling Tournament. Two other boys took seconds and another a third. The boys competed in the Junior Division. The tournament was held in Idaho Falls and was followed by the district freestyle tournament. Taking first was Guy Hollingsworth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clair Hollingsworth. Guy also took first in the district tournament. Taking seconds in state were Ervin Rawlings, who took a second in district, and Mark Owen. Dan Brown took a third in state. Others placing in district competition were DeVerl Stowell, third, and Todd Lewis, third.
Budget gardens will be the theme of a garden school sponsored by the Franklin County Homemakers Council….Nat Edwards, Preston florist, will discuss flowers and flower bedding. Betty Miller, home agent, and county agent, DeVere Tovey, will discuss home storage, drying, and insect problems. Maurice Tingey, Weston, will report his experience in chemical weed control in the garden.
75 Years Ago, March 25, 1948
Reports flooding the sheriff’s office indicate that too many people are ignoring important laws involving the safety of others, Sheriff Lee Hansen declared in a warning issued today. With spring season approaching and squirrel hunting becoming popular, complaints have already been filed in regard to indiscriminate use of guns by children and grownups. In one instance, Sheriff Hansen stated, a school bus was hit by a stray bullet, and another report was received that a commercial bus was hit by a bullet as it approached Preston from the south. Already some livestock in the field has been lost because of stray bullets.
Two hidden treasures are buried in the Albion Range. Early Idaho history records the legend of a $90,000 buried treasure that has never been found in this awesome Silent City of Rocks, 46 miles south of Burley. Huge stone spires and eroded pinnacles of rock towering 2,000 feet form the nine-square-mile city, once the meeting places on two pioneer transcontinental trails. Messages, written in axle grease in the early 1860s on the stone walls may still be read by tourists. The other treasure is the wealth of scenery piled among the City of Rocks, below 10,340 foot Cache Peak.
A “Good Good Neighbor” contest will be featured in connection with the “Fun for You” show, being sponsored by the American Legion. It was announced that any resident of the community is eligible to vote for the “good good neighbor,” who should be some man or woman who has done outstanding charitable or civic work for individuals or the community as a whole. Send letters of nomination to the office of The Citizen.
100 Years Ago, March 21, 1923
“Immigrants who think it is hard to get into the Untied States should try to get out after once they are in, if they wish to encounter a real problem,” said a native of Scotland. The man wished to return to Scotland to live, and several months ago took up with the British representatives in the United States his proposal to quit this country for his old home. “I have been in correspondence with several British representatives,” said the Scot, “and there seems to be an endless amount of red tape in the procedure. They seem fearful lest I may become a charge on Great Britain.”
Gene Tunney, former champion of the A.E.F., emerged from the smoke of a battle in Madison Square Garden holding Harry Greb’s light-heavy-weight championship of the world. Tunney took the decision on points.
Outlets for lamps and other electrical conveniences cost much less to install when the house is being built. Several of them in each room are comparatively inexpensive.
Bring your wheat to the Mill. We can manufacture every kernel of good milling wheat into flour that is left in Franklin County and furnish employment for a number of families. Why ship your wheat out? Preston Flour, the Cream of Idaho Hard Wheat --We guarantee the highest price all the time. — Preston Milling Co.
