Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen
.
25 Years Ago, March 25, 1998
Methamphetamine, ephedrine, drug paraphernalia and guns were confiscated when eight people were arrested in Preston for various drug related charged. The arrests came after two months of investigations.
Preston High School senior Brittny Christensen was crowned the Junior Rodeo Queen during the 1998 Dodge National Circuit Finals Rodeo last Saturday in Pocatello. For the daughter of Scott and Syndee this is just one more step up the ladder to fulfilling her dream of becoming Miss Rodeo America. “My motto is ‘Dream it. Live it. Do it,’” said Brittny.
The Jefferson School won’t come down by the wrecking ball after all. Jim Reed, of the company bringing the 88-year-old building down, said wrecking will begin this week, but that it will go slowly because they want to salvage the I-beam in the center of it. As the building is torn apart, the steel beams used as its support system are being revealed. The early pioneers who built the Jefferson said the school was built to last a millennium.
Becky Child will take the starring role of “Annie” as that musical is presented by the Preston High School choir and drama students March 30-31 in the high school auditorium. Other cast members are Tyra Leonard as Miss Hanagen; David Warburton as Daddy Warbucks; Russel Woodward as Roosevelt; Whitney Ransom will play Lily and the role of Rooster will be played by Joseph Nielson. The production is directed by Carl Hoffman.
The county needs more trained EMTs. Bryce Bodily, Ambulance Association spokesman said, “We lost 12 EMTs last year due to attrition, burn-out, and other reasons. The number of advanced persons now on our roster cannot come close to covering our schedule.”
50 Years Ago, March 29, 1973
A fire of undetermined origin caused destruction to the milking barn belonging to Earl Shumway of Franklin. The fire was first noticed by Shumway’s young granddaughter at 7:30 p.m. after the blaze had become well established. He and his son-in-law, Willard Porter, moved animals outside to safety, but the building could not be saved.
Preston Rotary Club will celebrate 50 years of “Service Above Self” with a dinner and meeting to be held at the Preston Elks Lodge. Preston’s club charter was taken out in 1923 under the sponsorship of the Pocatello Rotary. Harley Greaves is the only member of the Preston unit who was on the original charter when it was issued 50 years ago.
“Thank you, sun, for the way you’re shinin’, Thank you, sky, for your eye of blue..” the voice of Marvin Payne, spotlighted, guitar strumming, singing songs of life, to an audience of over 1000 people … that will be just part of the scene for the Bishop’s Youth Council Concert. Marvin Payne is one of the most creative entertainers today. Truman Madsen, his wife, and Al Cherry will lend spirituality, testimony, sense of humor and plain happiness to the entire evening. A teen dance following will feature live music with “Crystal.”
The Franklin county Fair Board honored J. Neff Boothe who retired from the board at the close of the 1972 season after completing 17 years as a member. Boothe’s primary responsibility was to supervise the flower department and its annual exhibits at the fair and assist with guiding the general policies of the organization.
75 Years Ago, April 1, 1948
The remains of Pfc. Boyd A. Lewis will arrive here next Tuesday from the Utah general distribution depot, Ogden, and will be received by the Webb-Hendricks Funeral home, which is representing Merlin H. Lewis of Preston, the youth’s father. Pfc. Lewis was killed at Iwo Jima, Feb. 25, 1945, after participating in the initial invasion of the island six days earlier. He entered the service of his country Dec. 19, 1943, with his twin brother, Lloyd, as a member of the third division of Marines.
During the past 10 days over 800 students in the city schools have been given inoculations for Rocky Mountain spotted fever through a special protective program being carried out by the district, according to Supt. Horland Simmons.
“Twenty-seven people have lost their lives in highway traffic accidents since Jan 1,” George Vaughn, Idaho state safety director, reported. “Seven of these deaths were children 16 years of age or younger who were pedestrians, fell out of moving vehicles, or the vehicles in which they were riding were being driven at excessive speeds — several times on the wrong side of the road.” The traffic safety slogan for March is “watch out for kids.”
Milo Jepsen miraculously escaped serious injury when his truck went out of control on a curve at the north end of the Riverdale bridge. The car turned completely over endwise, came to rest upside down and was completely demolished. Mr. Jepsen suffered scratches and bruises only.
100 Years Ago, March 28, 1923
No town can be permanently prosperous in which the citizens and tradesmen dependent on each other do not patronize one another. The fact is, but little is ever made in going away to trade if it can be secured at home, and often there is a loss. Show us a town in which the people make it a rule not to send away for anything they can get at home, and we will show you a town in which business is lively, and everybody buys, and trade is centered from abroad. Prices are low and the tradesmen patronize each other, having no suspicion that confidence will be abused.
Hunks of ice seem just as small in summer as tons of coal look in the winter.
Reports of aliens smuggled into this country continue to appear. Foreign ships are entering American ports with crews from four to six times the normal size--- and most of the men disappear before the ships leave.
