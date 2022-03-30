Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 26, 1997
Dozens of health related booths offered people a chance to determine where they need to concentrate on their heath. “We feel really good about the expo. Between 500-600 people attended and we hope to enlarge it next year,” said Muriel Garvis, chairman of the event.
Larin Crossley, agriculture teacher at Preston High School, was one of 46 teachers from across the country selected to attend a training program on Local Program Success in Baltimore, MD. It is an initiative to build quality agricultural education programs in local schools. Crossley will now help train other teachers in Idaho on the fundamentals of the program.
Franklin County Medical Center will soon be using a new technique to test newborn infants for congenital deafness with a neonatal hearing/screening device. Hospital board members voted to approve the purchase, on recommendation from Dr. Jeffery Bennion, who is on the surgeon clinic’s staff.
The number of county job-seekers out of work stayed at about 200 during February, but that was a slight improvement over January’s levels. The county’s unemployment rate went down a notch for February, to 4.4 percent.
The Indians’ most recent baseball win, a 7- 4 triumph over Logan, came the same way Preston has beaten Logan all year in sports: Ben Heusser. Heusser was on the mound for five and a third innings and gave up only three hits.
The Preston Police Department introduced a drug awareness program to area businessmen during the Chamber luncheon. The program is intended to bring the community together to fight drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse, gangs and juvenile delinquency in this area.
50 Years Ago, March 30, 1972
April 1 will mark the annual Rotary Radio Day on Preston’s KPST. On this date, Rotarians will take over duties of announcers, newscasters, and disc jockeys, as well as advertising salesmen. This project was first undertaken four years ago to earn funds for the Rotary Ramada that was build in Preston City Park.
Steve Biggs escaped with only bruises when the plane he was dusting crops with had mechanical failure and crashed into a plowed side-hill at Banida. Mr. Biggs is in the process of dismantling the craft for removal as Sheriff Arlando Larsen and State Patrolman Eudene Gunnell complete their investigation of the mishap.
Kay Hollingsworth has been an employee for the city of Preston for the past fifteen years, the last three of which he has been City Superintendent. In this capacity he is responsible for all facets of physical city services, including water, garbage, road repair and snow removal.
We are proud to announce that Kimber Christensen will take over Management of Bosen Sales and Service. Clair Bosen, owner, announced that Christensen will take charge of the retail service station and retail tire and service business in the city. Christensen is the former owner of Kim’s Sinclair. Lonny Olsen, will be Kim’s tune-up and repair specialist, other members of the service crew: Dennis Johnson, Earl Kirkbride, Allen Powell, Bryon Long, Alex Inglet. Cedar Hodges is the newest member of our Conoco Delivery Team. — Bosen Distributing and Sales and Service.
75 Years Ago, April 3, 1947
Bob Sparrow was awarded first place among all Future Farmers of Idaho in the farm mechanics contest held during the state FFA convention at Boise. Bob is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Sparrow of Linrose, and will receive $100 for this achievement.
Entrance to the Handy service station at Franklin was gained by unknown persons sometime during the night Saturday and two tires and a case of oil were taken, according to Sheriff Lee Hansen. The thieves gained entrance by breaking a window, and left by the front door which was found open by the service station attendant, after the place had been ransacked. Gasoline was also reported stolen from barrels at the Manning Gravel pit north of Preston.
A man took a prescription to a local drug store and when the salesman saw it he said, “I see this is for nervousness. If in the place of taking drugs you would go to the city and enjoy the beautiful flowers and sunshine, you would be alright.” In a few minutes the man was on his way to the park with a $20 camera the salesman had sold him, which was more profitable to the store than filling a 60 cent prescription.
On Army Day, April 7, ask yourself: “What Am I doing for Permanent Peace?” — U. S. Army Recruiting Station
100 Years Ago, March 29, 1922
Weston’s team was invited by telegram from Chicago to participate in the National tournament to be held there next month. If it is possible for Weston to raise the funds they will accept the invitation.
Ira Neeley of the Winchester Store, has sent away for Baseball suits for Coulam, Idaho. Ira said he will have them on display in the window of his store next week. It looks as though Coulam is going to be on the baseball map this year. They have already purchased the suits.
Save on Implements. We are closing out our stock of wagons, farm trucks, mowers, plows, manure spreaders, harrows, drills, silo fillers and rollers, etc. – At prices that will move them quick. If interested see Franklin County Farmers Equity, E. L. Fisher, Mgr.
We now feature Spring Hats, delightfully refreshing assortments — $2.98, $3.98, $4.98. The approach of Spring is strongly hinted by the trim. Smart, new hats being shown by J. C. Penney Company’s millinery section. There’s an adorable gathering of the coming season’s newest trimmed and street shapes and sport styles, colors that are more and more favored, soft braids, flexible straws, stylish, fetching and appropriate for all occasions. Your early inspection is advised so that you can have the advantage of selection while our showing is complete. — J. C. Penney Co.