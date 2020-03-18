Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 15, 1995
Water users prevailed in a meeting held in Montpelier regarding whether Bear Lake should be dredged to allow more water to reach the Lifton pumping plant on the north end of the lake. Eighteen of the 25 people who showed up for the meeting supported the dredging. Fifty-six of 69 letters in comment were for dredging a 5,000 foot channel in the lake.
Preston’s class of 1978 proved they could still dribble the ball during the Alumni Basketball tournament. Gary Bell, Steve Cattani, Don Woodward, Tracy Olsen, Jeff Maughan, David Bosen and Bert Wheatley beat their younger opponents, class of 1990. This is the class of ‘78’s second alumni championship, winning last year.
In a letter to the editor a resident protested overnight camping on our reservoirs, especially by out-of-state people who tie up the best sites. We asked readers , “Regardless of where a person is from, should a fee be imposed for camping on the reservoirs?” Responses: I think it’s only fair. We have to pay at regular campgrounds; If there is going to be a fee, it should be for everyone; Free camping is kind of nice, but if there was a fee they could keep it up better.
50 Years Ago, March 19, 1970
Glen Carlson, member of the Preston Police Department examined part of the stolen goods that have been recovered by the Police Department in the last few weeks. Goods were taken in about six different burglaries and include tools, chain saws, shotguns, a chest, pulleys and even a car radiator.
“The future of farming is bright if we’ll make it so.” This is what George Hansen, one of the deputy administrators of the National Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation service, told the Lincoln Day banquet in Preston. The former U.S. Congressman said that farmers must get allies and those with a stake in this to have a voice. Farmers need a new sales approach to give a new image.
Three West Side students and two Preston students won superior ratings in the regional declamation festival in Idaho Falls and will now compete in the state contest in Coer d’Alene. West Side students were Reed Henderson, Ann Bingham and Carl King. Preston students were Peggy Belnap and Bruce Gamble.
Will the person or persons who found a 30.06 rifle and a 12 gauge automatic shotgun on the old Riverdale highway loop north of town please turn them in to the police department? They were stolen property. The thief has been charged, and told the police where they were hidden.
Easter Special — Save Now — See our new fabric now in stock — Patterns, 12 for $1 — Karla’s Fabric Center
75 Years Ago, March 22, 1945
Mayor Edwin Crockett has again asked the UIC railroad which holds its northern terminal in Preston to repair and renovate the tracks of the electric railway on south State street... “As it is now, both lanes of traffic are forced to use the east side of the road, because of the condition of your tracks and road bed. Your franchise, as well as the state law, requires you to keep your tracks and road bed in better conditions. We are trying to improve our city, and therefore would appreciate your cooperation.”
Although she had been notified that her husband was a prisoner of war, Mrs. Eldon Larsen was more than happy to receive a message direct from him, written on a form card. “I have been taken prisoner-of-war in Germany. I am in good health. We will be transported from here to another camp within a few days. Please don’t write until I give new address. Kindest regards.”
Charlie Jenkins got back from overseas, discharged for wounds…and he was pretty well banged up. Naturally, our town felt mighty bad about it. We wanted to sympathize with him and help. But Doc Walters set us straight about that. He said that what Charlie wanted most was to be accepted as one of the gang again…as if nothing had happened. So we asked him over to pitch horseshoes with his good hand, enjoy a friendly drink and chew the fat like old times. And you should have seen him pick up! From being scared of meeting people, Charlie got his confidence back and soon became his own self again.
100 Years Ago, March 18, 1920
It is said that the Rexburg Athletic team is afraid of the Preston bunch as they promised to play our boys the next time they come down. They played Lehi at Hyrum last week, but they failed to navigate up to Preston. The challenge is given out that the Rexburg team cannot claim the championship of Idaho until they clean up the bunch here.
Before the fall of 1920 arrives, the Pingree Sugar factory will be in full operation grinding out the 1920 beets. A great many ill-timed rumors have been going around that the factory would not be built, but practically everything has been completed preparatory to the commencing of operations. There is already on the way one carload of beet drills and another carload is being loaded up. The sugar company is sparing no efforts to get an early start as soon as the weather moderates.