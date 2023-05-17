Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 13, 1998
Several bridges in Franklin County are in need of immediate attention to correct deterioration problems …The Foster Creek Bridge up Cub River Canyon is really in hazardous condition and has a one-ton load limit.…advised the commission to replace or refurbish the West Cache Canal bridge just off U.S. 91 in the Battle Creek area...A third bridge that needs attention spans the Bear River and is just off State Road 34 near the mouth of the Bear River Narrows in Riverdale.
A Clarkston man shared his version of horse whispering (the art of communicating in horse language) with potential mustang adopters recently. Steve Parsons demonstrated his methods of communicating with one of the 50 wild mustangs that were brought to Preston by the Bureau of Land Management for adoption.
Mrs. Faye Vollmer of Dayton, more affectionately known at the Harold B. Lee Elementary School as Grandma Faye, sponsored the first annual Grandma Faye Writing Contest at the school this past month.
A riding group is forming to help disabled persons ride horses. The group intends to start in June...Franklin County Grain Growers, Bosen Horses, Gary Fisher of Bonneville Realty and Ron Keller Tires are sponsors of the group.
A recent warning from State Attorney General Al Lance was timely for at least one senior at Preston High School. He issued a consumer alert regarding an official looking mailing which states that a so-called Campus Card is “required for many services and purchasing privileges at whichever college or university your student chooses to attend…the materials are blatantly deceptive.” Counselors at local schools are alerting the seniors.
50 Years Ago, May 17, 1973
Guy Stenberg of Preston is listed in good condition in the hospital.. The ambulance was dispatched to the Ted Roper farm, after a tractor being worked on by Mr. Stenberg, Mr. Roper and a neighbor, Floyd Boothe, ran over the victim.
Preston’s Arctic Circle, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Fred Andersen, will stage a grand opening to celebrate the complete remodeling and redesigning of their building, changing it from a car service to an indoor eating facility which will seat about 60 people. The outside area features plenty of parking space.
Franklin county students of Cache Sheltered Workshop at Benson, UT, participated in special Olympics held at Rice Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and brought home five medals and a ribbon. Lewis Bennett won two third place medals, Shirley Bowman won one first place and one second place medal and Rhonda Morrison earned a third place medal and fourth place ribbon.
A large hay stack, belonging to Nord Westover, Clifton, was destroyed by fire. County volunteer firemen were unable to stop the blaze, but wetted down surrounding buildings to prevent them from burning. The cause of the fire was not known.
Preston’s baseball team came away with a 7-6 victory over Logan high, off the combined pitching efforts of Todd Merrill and Kerry Casperson. Kevin Gailey and Todd Merrill both had booming ground rule triples that provided big hits for the win.
75 Years Ago, May 20, 1948
Winner of the annual $100 scholarship given by KVNU, radio station in Logan, is Rex Wallgren of Preston, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wallgren. Now a student at USAC, he served four years for his country in the army air corps, two years in England, then in Germany following VJ day. The winner plans a future in journalism.
The West Side high school chorus was rated excellent and was complemented by Judge Lawrence of Spokane at the music festival held in Twin Falls. The chorus is made up of members from all four high school classes. Frank Parker is the director.
Efforts of the whole community to prevent damage by a fire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night on the Richard Knight place in Mink Creek were partially successful. Flames destroyed the feed chopper shed and the sawmill, but neighbors shoveled dirt into the fire’s path and prevented the stack of logs from burning. A wind also helped by blowing cinders and smoke in a direction opposite the house and other buildings.
Martha Geddes, librarian, reports fiction and non-fiction books are about equal in popularity with local readers. Miss Geddes says that regular purchases are mystery, western and best sellers for adults, and that emphasis is placed on purchase of children’s books for young readers.
Combining scout camping, priesthood inspiration and the bucking of horses and wild steers, Franklin and Oneida stakes and Franklin county district scouts concluded a most successful camporee and Aaronic priesthood outing at the Preston City fairgrounds.
Mayor Ernest Eberhard, Jr, has issued a proclamation urging all citizens to honor the dead of World War I and II and to aid the wars’ living victims by wearing the American Legion and Legion auxiliary poppy.
100 Years Ago, May, 1923
The great point to remember is that the yield of any crop depends largely upon the amount of water applied, and upon the time in the life of the plant at which the water is supplied. It is a well known fact that in the rain belt two fields of equal fertility may be planted with the same quality of seed, say of wheat. These two fields are planted ten days apart. They show equal prospects of a bountiful yield up to within a few weeks of harvest time, when for some seemingly unexplainable reason one field bears a yield of large heavy filled heads and the other goes to straw carrying small heads half filled with inferior grain. The grain belt farmer ascribes these different results to pure luck.
In 20 years children will be taught through motion pictures and not through books. Thomas A. Edison says so, and he is the accepted mentor of current civilization.
