Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 21, 1997
Beginning early Friday morning, May 23, over 100,000 residence and business customers will be able to place the first local telephone calls ever between 25 eastern Idaho communities.
Fourteen Cache National Forests signs were pushed over sometime during the evening of Mother’s Day said Michael Birch, law enforcement officer for the forest service. Damage was estimated at near $8,000 to replace the signs, some which have stood for two decades.
Papa J’s of Clifton supplied jerky to all the registrants of the Governor’s Conference on Tourism a week ago and received rave reviews. It’s great that we can find people in the community that can provide the best of something to people who’ll spread the word of the great things to be found here.
Pelicans joined ducks, seagulls and other birds in Franklin’s seasonal floodwater pond, north of town on Hwy 91.
Dyer’s Woad continues to invade Franklin County — a noxious weed on the county’s list to be eradicated. “If you need help in identifying Dyer’s Woad, or information in controlling it, call the county weed department,” said Jim Hull, county weed supervisor. “Do not allow Dyer’s Woad to go to seed,” he said. “Not only does it choke out crops, it chokes out native plants that wildlife need to survive.”
Scouts raised funds by making houses easy to find for 911. Painting house numbers on the curbs of Preston was a group effort for scouts led by Jeff Hollingsworth of Troop 74, sponsored by the Preston LDS Seventh Ward.
50 Years Ago, May 25, 1972
Forty-eight Preston area women receive pins and cards authorizing them to teach Red Cross home nursing courses at the end of a two-week training session. A nursing consultant from Washington, Margarethe Lyngholm, was the instructor of the program, which is being carried out throughout the state on a joint Red Cross and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints program.
The 29th annual American Legion Gem Boys State will be held at Boise State College, with about 325 Idaho high school students who have just completed their junior year, including Neil Gailey of Clifton and Raymond Poole of Whitney.
Preston High School shared gold honors at Fifth District and State tournaments held at Riverside Country Club in Pocatello. Medalist for the club was Preston’s Kevin Keller. He played 18 holes with a four over par for a 75 low score.
The West Side boys track team went to a regional track meet at Highland High in Pocatello. …Richard Reeder, second on the mile relay team, went to state competition in Boise. Richard placed third in the high jump and eighth in the mile relay. New records set this year in track are: Jeff Phillips, shot put, 40 ft. 10 in.; Robert Child, discus, 132 ft. 11 in.; Richard Reeder, high jump, 6 ft.; Blaine Atkinson, pole vault, 10 ft. 6 in.
Hal Robinson of Preston was named top exhibitor for Appaloosa horses in the “foaled during 1971” class at Richmond’s Black and White Days. Glenda Griffeth of Mapleton received a blue ribbon for riders in her age group and Gordon Sears of Clifton won the American and Welsh division of the pony show. William Wright of Franklin placed third in the “best three females” of the senior division dairy show.
75 Years Ago, May 29, 1947
Because there has been much conflicting information — and rumors — concerning the use of DDT and its possible dangers, County Agent Dan Roberts this week contacted a University of Idaho specialist and received enlightening and encouraging reports on this famous insecticide.
Wholehearted cooperation and determination to do the job well, motivated the efforts of some 500 boys and girls of Oneida stake when they completed 55 acres of beet thinning in the record time of five hours. Nor were the fields of sugar beets the only scene of willing activity during the day. At the Dayton recreation hall were found dozens of women, representing all wards of the stake, preparing to care for the ravenous appetites of the field workers as soon as their job was finished.
The state fish and game department is continuing a vigorous campaign for control of coyotes although no bounty is being paid. … Last year a bounty was paid at the rate of $3 per coyote and wildcat. The game department continues to pay $50 for cougar. Since the $50 bounty was started early in 1946 the total kill has been 185. The state also pays seven cents a head for adult magpies killed at any time.
100 Years Ago, May 24, 1922
The annual field and track meet of the county schools will be held here in Preston. The following is the list of events to be contested: 50 yard dash; 440 yard dash; 880 yard run 100 yard dash; 440 yard relay race; broad jump; high jump. The first event will be a baseball game between the east side champs and the west side champs of the grade school league.
The Idaho Day celebration committee has secured Gov. D. W. Davis to make an address on that occasion and are working hard to make the celebration one to be long remembered. The board of governors of Idaho Day have met and appointed, W. M. Daines, Jr., general chairman of the Idaho Days Celebration on June 15. The following are chairmen of the different committees: W. M. Hatch, finance; B. W. Parkinson, program; Fred Durrant, decorating; G. L. Wright, advertising.
There are people in the community who predict things that never happen. We heard some people say that Preston Steam Laundry had closed its doors and gone out of business. The laundry is running full blast. Get your clothes ready and Mr. Tolman will call for them.