Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 29, 1998
Support for funding to construct a “safe house” in Franklin County for battered women and children was given by county commissioners following a presentation by the director of a four-county region program. “We need help from Franklin County to establish a local safehouse,” said Gail McCook , who currently runs a fledgling operation funded on grants from her residence in Grace.
We celebrated Earth Day, a day set aside to replant and become involved in preserving our natural resources. Part of that process is recycling, and we went out to the younger generation to ask what people think about recycling. Responses: By recycling we don’t need as many dumps and landfills.; Because it saves the earth, and we don’t destroy everything to make the new.; It’s important so we don’t waste the trees. Instead of chopping down trees, we can recycle and reuse.
Codi Ann Christensen of Grace High School Rodeo Club was crowned the District High School Rodeo Queen at the Robinson Building in Preston. Her attendants were: Jennifer Slade , Preston; Brianne Barns, Marsh Valley; Alona Sharp, Preston.
Two Franklin County residents received Silver Beaver Awards recently. Revola Hobbs and Dave Woodward have been involved in the Boy Scout of America program for years.
The Preston and West Side School district have a new program within the elementary grades to help evaluate the needs of students and to provide for them the best possible education. David Priestley, a 1989 graduate of Preston High, has been hired to direct the program.
Early season problems with Twin Lakes Canal’s delivery system is hampering efforts to “top-off” three storage reservoirs...A three-by-five foot hole was “blown” in the side of a 60-inch diameter pipe that carries water across the mouth of Bear River Canyon last week.
50 Years Ago, May 3, 1973
Franklin Relic Museum is to get a new roof this year from an additional $3300 received from state funds. The museum usually received only $1500 for upkeep and maintenance.
Auction lovers, sentimentalists, bargain seekers and just plain people stripped the old Central School of its banisters, chalk boards, built-in cupboards, sinks and anything that would sell Saturday.
Arrangements have been completed for the annual Plymouth Trouble Shooting Contest, often called “the Olympic Games of the auto industry,” which will bring together the top auto mechanic students of this area. Stephen Call, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Call, and Alan Carter, grandson of Mrs. Grace Carter will represent Preston high School.
Presto Products, makers of plastic wrap and bag products, is now installed in the old sugar factory facility east of Lewiston. The home office of this corporation is in Appleton, WI, and this branch has been opened to serve western region customers.
Melvin Griffeth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Griffeth of Weston, was chosen first counselor of the Ricks College First stake presidency. He is a member of the faculty at Ricks.
Some 320 county acres of grazing land — appraised at $28 an acre or $6,780 — was sold for $15,200 at public auction in Preston. The land is located to the east of Preston where the television translator is located. It was purchased by Vernon Allen, from Shawnee Mission, KS.
Steve Thomas assumed duties as administrator of Franklin County Hospital and Nursing Home. He is a native of Deer Lodge, MT, and was formerly administrator of the Star Valley LDS Hospital.
75 Years Ago, May 6, 1948
The annual Worley cup competition, sponsored each year by Mr. and Mrs. Theo Petterborg, honored a girl as first place winner for the fifth straight year. Winner is Lenona Edgley, sophomore at the high school, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phenoi Edgley. Second place winner is Kermit Herd, Jr., senior at the school, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Herd, Sr. The students were chosen from 20 contestants by Prof. R. F. Goransen, vocal music instructor at ISC.
Increased availability of electricity in rural areas is making it possible for most U.S. farm homes to use many electrical appliances that are commonly used in city homes. Replies from about 8,400 farmers indicate that 43 per cent of all U.S. farms have an electric washing machine; 38 per cent have electric refrigerators, and 27 per cent are using electricity as power for water systems.
Max C. Golightly, Preston, was elected to the office of student body social chairman, it was announced at BYU. Mr. Golightly will be a senior at BYU next year, studying radio broadcasting. He is co-author of the BYU varsity show, “A Significant Spring,” and is producing a show on KBYU, campus radio station…An army veteran with three years service, he saw action in the European theater. His guardian, O. D. Robinson resides in Preston.
Fresh ripe tomatoes, 25c/lb.; radishes, green onions, 5c/bunch; sweet juicy oranges, 29c/doz.; Pink, large size grapefruit 2 for 29c. — O. P. Skaggs Food Stores
100 Years Ago, May, 1923
I consider W. E. Borah the most unsafe counselor our country could have in the years of national stress that we are passing through, and believe that he should be relegated to private life at the first available opportunity. I consider that his election to the presidency of this country, if not a ghastly joke on the part of those who urge it, would be the most disastrous calamity this country could suffer….. Faithfully yours, P. J. Evans
Will your paint withstand next summer’s sun and heat? It’s time to start thinking about this year’s coat of paint. The sun will soon be getting in its work. Is your property protected against those blistering, burning rays? Or will rot and decay be able to creep through the blisters, cracks and bare spots? Come to us for Patton’s Sun-proof Paint — Anderson & Sons Company, L. E. Hansen, Mgr.
