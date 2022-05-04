Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 30, 1997
A $20 fee may be assessed to anyone bringing uncovered or unsecured garbage to the Franklin County landfill if commissioners adopt a proposed ordinance. Commissioners met with Warren Choules, landfill supervisor, and Sheriff Don Beckstead regarding littering problems especially bad from Preston to the landfill west of the city.
Mothers’ Day is coming quick, Sunday, May 11, and local merchants are gearing up to help make that day special. Using the theme “Mothers are our special-tea,” the merchants association will have boxes in place at participating merchants. Anyone and everyone is then invited to sign a slip nominating their mother for a prize drawing.
Most of us have a fear or phobia that we would like to be rid of, so we asked readers: “What is your biggest fear?” Responses: The fear of icy roads and driving long distances.; Fear of suffocation. I can’t stand to have anything over my face.; I am most afraid of people my own age. I am shy with them.; Scary movies at midnight, when the lights are off.; Spiders, heights and fire.; Men in white coats, such as doctors, dentists, lab technicians, etc.
Angela Dansie, of West Side High School, brought home a national first place title in administrative assistant during the Business Professionals of America competition held in Orlando, FL. Shelly Henderson earned a national ninth place, while the presentation team consisting of Gina Gunnell, James Taylor and Bryce Mumford took thirteenth in the nation.
Greg Van Orden’s eighth grade basketball team won the championship at the “Hoopini’ in the Tetons” tournament held in Jackson Hole, WY, April 12. They went undefeated playing against Jackson, Blackfoot, Afton, and Madison.
50 Years Ago, May 4, 1972
A cardiotocograph has been delivered to Franklin County Hospital for use in the maternity ward. This complicated sounding device is a monitoring system that measures the fetal heartbeat and mother’s contractions while labor is in progress, registering each separately on a roll of graph paper for instant comparison by the attending doctor. The machine was ordered by W. Dean Palmer, hospital administrator, upon advise of Dr. Boyd Hale, who used one while in residency at Dee-McKay hospital in Ogden.
Nile Checketts and Brent Almond have been chosen to represent Preston high school in the Plymouth Trouble Shooting contest in Boise. It was announced by George Wilcox, automotive shop instructor at the school.
Dee Ronald Petterborg is an outgoing, cheerful man with a built-in sense of humor, a very good thing since he is a carpenter, and a sense of humor is a necessity when tearing up women’s houses on remodeling jobs.
Carl and Don’s Market in Preston has taken on a new look, a newly-painted exterior and the addition of a huge sign depicting the store’s identity. A grand opening has been planned. Carl and Don Borup purchased the former Milo’s last December and have been remodeling since that time.
75 Years Ago, May 8, 1947
Interest of townspeople in the annual Worley Cup contest has continued to mount the eight years since its first trophy was offered to the most outstanding young vocalist of Preston High. Thursday’s performance brought over one thousand persons to the auditorium to hear contestants present their vocal solos for judging. Blanche Joanne Cutler, 16, was named winner of the coveted award from
among the seventeen youthful singers. Miss Cutler is the daughter of the late Dr. Allen R. Cutler and Mrs. Cutler of Preston.
One of the last remaining landmarks of Preston’s pioneer days was destroyed when a spectacular fire leveled the old Hobbs Opera House. The building housed the City Coal and Feed business owned by William Beckstead and Ray Merrill and was listed as a complete loss.
Final struggles of a Preston landmark began this week when workmen began razing the old Sol Hale residence, 51 West Oneida, to make room for a business building. The old, two-story brick house was built in 1900 by the late Mr. Hale, an early pioneer of Preston. In its day it was one of Preston’s finest homes.
In the contest conducted by Mrs. Edris Thompson and Vaughn Greaves for a new name for the confectionery formerly known as Dale’s, at the northeast corner of State and Oneida streets, the title the “Prestonian” was selected as the winning name.
100 Years Ago, May 3, 1922
The people who borrowed W. S. Felsted’s spray pump please return it. We know who has it and we wonder if the party will please return it at once.
How do you expect the Postal Clerk to know whether you mean Trinidad, California, or Trinidad, Colorado? Always spell out the name of the state in full in the address! Let’s make our post office look neat, Mr. Postmaster. Straighten up the rural letter box, Mr. Farmer. Tidy up some, Mr. Rural Carrier. First impressions are lasting. Maybe Mr. Stranger, taking notice of these improvements, will come back, bringing you benefits. Start these with “Postal Improvement Week” May 1-6.
The success of the J. C. Penney Company constitutes an important chapter in the history of mercantile achievement in the United States. . . Founded in 1902 its one store did a gross business that year of $28,898.11. Twenty years later, in 1921, the number of stores had grown to 312, scattered throughout 27 states, and the gross business had attained the colossal figures of $46,643,928.20. This great expansion was not the result of luck — it did not just happen — but was the outcome of an earnest and conscientious effort in the interest of the public this Company has so faithfully served.
The country is not suffering from bad citizens. No country ever suffered from such. Our country is suffering from the bad citizenship of good citizens. Communities, states, and nations have no better government than the negligent citizen produces.