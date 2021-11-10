Quick highlights from the journalists’ history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago: November 6, 1996
Hunters in Franklin County and across southeastern Idaho had marginal success during the 1996 deer hunting season. Elk hunting was reported as excellent for the second year in a row. “We are experiencing the same types of problems that the Wasatch Front had 10 or 15 years ago. Deer need habitat to survive and there is less and less of it available locally,” said Tom Lucia, local Fish and Game officer.
Green’s Auto Sales, located at 645 North State, will hold a grand opening on Tuesday, said owner Jeff Green. The business has been open for a month. He is kind of specializing in four-wheel-drive pickup trucks, but also has some very nice cars.
Due to the efforts of A. R. “Dutch” Hall, Preston City has decreased the numbers of animals destroyed by euthanasia and increased animal adoption by 60 percent, said Police Chief Shaw. “None of this could have been done without his efforts.” Shaw, Officer Richard Owen and Mayor Jay Heusser recognized Hall as part of National Animal Shelter Week.
If you happen along to the Franklin County Senior Citizens Center on a Friday about noon, you’re likely to run into dozens of people getting fed a hot meal and enjoying a musical or some other kind of program.
Roger Griffeth filled his once-in-lifetime moose permit with a huge bull. The animal was taken north of the Hull Valley Scout Camp. Roger was assisted during the hunt by his son Kent Griffeth.
Stan Evans, 57, Treasureton, was found around 11 a.m. Monday, when he walked back to his house in Treasureton. He’d hiked across a couple of ridges (hunting) and got caught in the dark, said Sheriff Don Beckstead, so he spent the night in the mountains.
50 Years Ago: November 11, 1971
Area beet harvesting is approximately 75 percent completed, according to Robert Peterson, District manager of Amalgamated Sugar factory. Although farmers are having problems with mud at present, he is optimistic about completing a full harvest. Harvesters are working in muddy fields at night after frost settles in the soil. With a slightly frozen ground, the machines are able to stay on top and operate properly. Extreme freezing would stop harvesting the beets.
Bruce Andersen, 26, was seriously injured Saturday evening 25 miles east of Preston on Highway 36 at Strawberry, when a trailer carrying two snow machines was struck by an automobile driven by W. R. Taylor of Cokeville, WY.
Newell Hart, Preston, is busy preparing a “Home Town Album,” a reprint of rare old photographs of the Preston area and having quite a time doing it. “It is surprising the number of rare and beautiful old photographs that turn up – such as the Oneida Stake Academy group on the front steps about 1897-98. Or the young blades of Preston at the turn of the century. Kids in front of the Central or Jefferson, or Clifton, Mink Creek, or Franklin schools. . . But, he said, finding the photographs is one thing, and getting identification is something else.
75 Years Ago: November 14, 1946
Four county dairy herds were classified through the Holstein-Friesian association with commendable ratings awarded owners. The herds were: D. N. Jessop; Dorrel Rogers, Henry Drury, and A. V. Talbot.
On Oct 17 Mrs. Sarah D. Hatch was honored on her 88th birthday at the home of her daughter, Mrs. George Rigby. Mrs. Hatch was born Oct 17, 1858, a daughter of John and Ann Doney, one of the first pioneer families to settle Franklin in 1860. She is one of three surviving original pioneers of Franklin. She married L. L. Hatch who was bishop of Franklin for many years.
An immediate call for 750 former members of the Army Nurse Corp to return to active duty has been issued by the Surgeon General according to T/Sgt Bowen, commander of the Logan recruiting station. Former Army nurses are needed to help take care of the more than 75,000 soldier patients who are still in Army hospitals all over the world. The present strength of the Army Nurse Corps is less than 10,000, compared with a wartime peak of 56,000. Many of the 46,000 who have left the service have not continued their profession, creating a shortage in both civilian and military hospitals.
100 Years Ago: November 9, 1921
Dr. Allen R. Cutler Sr. was killed in an accident while coming home from Clifton. It appears that Dr. Cutler had delivered a lecture on moral hygiene to the boys and men of Clifton ward that night and was returning alone in his automobile to Preston when the accident occurred. In turning around a buggy driven by George Smith of Clifton, his car overturned, crushing him. Those near heard the noise of the rolling car, and turning, saw only a cloud of dust. As the dust cleared away they could see (by the lights of the car which were not hurt by the upset) the car standing almost upright and crosswise of the road. It is thought that it turned completely over twice.
The Oneida Stake Cook Book is now finished from the press of the Franklin County Citizen. Books can be secured by applying to the Relief Society or at the drug stores.
Death comes to us in many curious ways and forms. We seem to be in the best of health going along our way, doing the daily grind here and there, when suddenly like a shaft in the recesses of the night the touch of the hidden hand beckons us to another world just as active and more so undoubtedly than the one we are living in.
Walk a mile before breakfast every morning and you will improve your appetite. You will also aid the grocer, the butcher and the shoe dealer.