Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, November 12, 1997Its very name evokes thoughts, even dreams of another era: Mountain Friends Trading Post. That is the name chosen by Eric Hash for his new business in Preston. “I want to bring the bygone days of a bygone era back, return to the good old-fashioned business ethics,” he says, emphasizing that to him, this venture is more than just a business.
Margie Hoggan is retiring after 29 years serving students and patrons of Preston School District #201. Her retirement will be effective the latter part of November and she plans to enter the Senior Missionary Training Center on Nov. 19 with her husband to begin preparing to go to Japan for an 18-month period. “I am excited to open a new chapter in my life,” she said.
A new nurse practitioner with 10 years of experience in obstetric nursing will be servicing Preston through the Southeastern District Health Department. Christine Fuhrman Mladenka will provide family planning services during the regular monthly women’s clinic. “We have had this clinic running for quite some time,” said Jackie Olson, Franklin County community health nurse.
If you are over the age of 60, there’s virtually no reason for you to go without a good meal. That’s the philosophy at the Franklin County Senior Citizens Center which offers three “congregate,” or center-based meals per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and Home-delivered meals for those unable to visit the center. Site Manager Carol Parker says that the Friday meal generally draws the largest crowd to the center with 85 enjoying dinner there on a recent Friday. Parker emphasizes that “we couldn’t function without the help of many dedicated volunteers.”
50 Years Ago, November 16, 1972Home building continued to remain high in Preston with four more permits issued for October. The four permits were valued at $76,000. In addition there were nine permits issued for alternations and repairs and for non-residential construction.
Hunting is permitted without charge. Free public access is permitted without discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin to the 60 acre tract of land near the Coulam Elevators in Banida. This land is under contract with Fred Gregersen under a Cropland Adjustment Program agreement administered by the Franklin County ASCS Committee.
Eastside and the West Side School Districts were cited by the state insurance fund. Supt. Lyle Porter of the West Side district and Mrs. Sarah Johnson, business manager of Eastside district, were presented awards of merit for the low rate of accident losses in the districts. To receive the award the medical and compensation costs cannot exceed ten percent of the insurance premium.
A Montgomery Ward Sales agency will open in Preston with a grand opening. The store will be owned by Mr. and Mrs. Frank Theer who are moving to Preston from Moroga, CA. It is located in what was the Luthy building. The interior of the store has been remodeled and a new front put on the building.
75 Years Ago, November 20, 1947
Three planes from the Preston airport joined the aerial search which began early this morning over the Bear River range of mountains between Preston and Bear Lake county for a plane piloted by Bruno Koski, Butte, MT, missing for five days on a flight to Salt Lake City... Other planes are out from airfields at Logan, Grace, Soda Springs and Montpelier.
Having promised moose steaks to friends all over Preston, Elmo Keller will appreciate it if the public will just kindly forget that he was the only Franklin county resident to be chosen to take part in Idaho’s second annual bull moose hunt. The hunt took place beginning Nov 7. Up in the moose country
it was stormy and foggy. Though he saw several moose they either disappeared into the gloom or he couldn’t get close enough for a good shot. That’s Elmo’s story and he’s sticking to it, or is stuck with it.
Prospects for piping natural gas into Cache Valley and eventual development of local gas fields have become more probable with negotiations now under way to bring gas from Wyoming wells, Joshua Rallison of Preston, who has been working with Leon Fonnesbeck, Logan attorney, and others interested in bringing in natural gas, said yesterday. This Wyoming company has eight gas wells which have been capped since before the war because of lack of pipe.
100 Years Ago, November 16, 1922Madam, raisins cost less now, so get their benefits and flavor in scores of attractive, money-saving foods. Due to greatly increased crops, though production costs are still much higher than in pre-war days, raisins now cost almost as little as before the war. Use this luscious, energizing, healthful food lavishly, in scores of “plain foods” like rice pudding, boiled rice, bread pudding, Indian pudding and in cake, cookies, pie and with the children’s cereals, to give them “luxury flavors” at “plain food” cost. Raisins are both good and good for you. – Sun-Maid Raisins.
Idaho students attending Brigham Young University met and organized the Gem State Club with Andrew Anderson of Rexburg, president. . .The reorganization of the club was made necessary by the absence of Donald Hacking, last year’s president. Forty-four students from twenty-two Idaho towns were present. The Preston students were Carma Ballif and Louise Engar. Plans are already underway to organize athletic teams of various kinds to compete with other organizations within the school.
People of this district will join in a community Thanksgiving prayer meeting Sunday “to pay homage to the Divine Providence which heard their prayers of May 28th and sent the greatest wheat and grain crops in the history of farming in this area.” Last May every denomination united in one common prayer service for bountiful rains, as a deliverance from four years of drought. The rains came. So did the crops.
