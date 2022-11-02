Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, October 29, 1997
A $500 reward has been offered by the City Council for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for burning seven city dumpsters within the last seven days.
For parents in a hurry there’s no excuse for not getting your young kids into the reading habit. Preston Carnegie Library is now offering a “six pack of books” — available to go for two week intervals to local youth. Librarian Cloteele Dahle notes that the books have been specifically chosen as easy-to-read, beginning books for smaller kids who may be getting ready to explore the world of reading.
Four local health professionals were recognized by the Idaho Rural Health Education Center, for their help in offering their time and knowledge to students. Heidi Kirkbride, Judy Larsen, and Kim Geddes, RN’s at the Franklin County Medical Center, and Michael Andrus, hospital administrator, each served as mentors and personal guides to students from Idaho State University who came to the center for further training in the medical field.
On Nov. 2, the Close-Up program at Preston High School will be sending six girls from the government class to Washington D. C. to see our government in action. We asked these girls why they felt this program was important. Responses: When you’re in your government class it doesn’t seem real. Actually going gives you a better knowledge of what goes on.; Close Up is good because you get to meet people in government, and other students across the country.; The Close-Up trip is important because history in the class room is just a lesson, but to actually go to Washington and see our government work brings meaning to it.
50 Years Ago, November 2, 1972
Presto Products Inc. of Wisconsin announced that their firm has chosen Lewiston, UT, as the location for a new plant. The announcement was made by John E. Lynch, president of the company, to L. D. Bodily, mayor of Lewiston and Ross Larsen, president of the Cache Chamber of Commerce.
Seven accidents were reported by law enforcement officers during the past week, with minor injuries to five persons. One bull was killed. One vehicle was totaled. Only two occurred during the snow.
How do Franklin county families compare in size with families in other sections of the country? Are they larger or smaller than they were 10 years ago? The Census Bureau has announced that for the first time in history, the nation has had a six-month period of zero population growth.
The West Side Pirettes received a first place trophy at the Minidome drill team competitions. They competed in the mini-division against 10 other schools.
Preston bakery shop owner Dean Rust has been turning out bread, pastries, and other goodies for 38 years, ever since his graduation from the American Institute of Baking at Chicago. He has baked in Logan and Idaho Falls, and came to Preston 28 years ago and opened his shop.
Dean Abrams’ first grader had what could have been a traumatic experience recently. The very active McClure for Senate committee was out campaigning and they put one of those Vote For McClure signs in the front lawn of the Abrams home. The first grader came running into the house, coming home from school, panting, “Mom, when are we moving?”
75 Years Ago, November 6, 1947
Plans are being completed for a joint meeting of members of Preston civic organizations to hear a discussion of the national guard and possibilities for obtaining a guard unit here.
Approximately 500 Preston high school students who worked in the beet fields this fall during harvest vacation reported total earnings of $21,007, Supt. Horland Simmons announced.
The Halloween party thrown by Preston Jaycees was such a success in keeping youngsters entertained that for the first time in years the city police department reported it received not one single call on Halloween night. Despite the fact that the cost of living is sky-high, the cost of Halloween this year was the lowest in years.
Armistice day will be observed as a holiday in Preston and all business houses will be closed throughout the day. The day will be filled with activities. The American Legion will sponsor a patriotic assembly in the high school auditorium. Marion Jensen is in charge of the program. At 2 p. m. there will be a football game between Preston and Montpelier, the game which will decide the fifth district championship. In the evening there will be an Armistice Day Dance in the Persiana ballroom. Leon Marshall is in charge of the arrangements. Besides dancing, many valuable prizes will be given away.
100 Years Ago, November 2, 1922
The Tall Heavy Figure — Understanding your figure type is one of most important aids to beauty you will ever find. Gossard Corsets will smooth the woman of large proportions to a gracious and dignified figure; the treacherous inches around the hips and thighs are restrained with gentle firmness and she becomes a pleasure to herself and to her dressmaker. Gossard trademarked Corsets as low in price as $2. — Luthy’s , the Bargain Shop since 1912.
The voters of Franklin County are very fortunate in being able to cast their vote November 7 for Mr. P. M. Condie, a live and progressive citizen of this county whose efforts have helped to make and keep Franklin County one of the best counties in our good state.
Do an hour’s cleaning in ten minutes. The cleaning that would take an hour of hard toil, sweeping with a broom and dusting, can be accomplished easily and thoroughly in ten minutes with an efficient Electric Vacuum Cleaner. We have the best models of every type of cleaner- we invite your inspection. If you prefer we will give a demonstration in your own home. — — Utah Power & Light Co. “Efficient Public Service”
