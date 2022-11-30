Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, November 26, 1997“Shock,” “delight,” and “honored” were only a few of the comments used by Walter and Tina Ross, as they were named the 1997 Lamplighter and Queen of Lights for the annual Festival of Lights in Preston.
When Heather Tripp traveled to Los Angeles for the Kids Congress on Art last week, she not only represented the Harold B. Lee Elementary School and West Side School District, but the state of Idaho as well.
Preston High School seniors Corina Ayala, Claudia Miranda, and Maria Soto attended a Latino Choices Conference at Idaho State University in Pocatello. They had won scholarships for the event by writing essays. Topic of the essay was why students would want to attend ISU and what their college degree goals are. About 200 students from across the state attended. Maria said she hopes to major in a business-related area while Corina wants to be a Spanish teacher and Claudia plans to study sociology and become a social worker.
Cache Valley Cutters Association will begin its 1997-98 season Dec. 13 at the Little Santa Anita track in Linrose. There will be 15 teams competing for the state and world titles, said long -time member Boyd Weeks. The horses will run every Saturday for ten weeks, followed by the state competitions.
Bowen Ford invites customers to come on out and get acquainted with their new service manager, Paul Bouck. Paul is bringing 11 years of experience with auto parts to Bowen Ford. He was raised south of Dayton in Franklin County and graduated from West Side High School.
50 Years Ago, November 30, 1972An award winning school design is Oakwood Elementary school. A model of the school is scheduled to be exhibited at conventions in San Francisco and Atlanta. One of the features of the school that makes it different is the grade pods, housing four teacher stations to a pod.
When it comes to mobile homes and Preston, this is one time that we are on the side of the city council. We have listened to comments during the past week that have been quite upsetting and most unfair. To say that a new bank couldn’t come to town because it couldn’t locate in a temporary mobile office, or that a new doctor couldn’t locate in Preston because he couldn’t use a mobile home for an office or put his family in a mobile home is a bunch of poppy cock.
They’re here . . . Just in Time for Christmas, save during our carload sale on Recliners. Long wearing, sharp looking, naugahyde covers in black or avocado green. Double doweled hardware, Frame reinforced with steel. 3 positions. Buy now and save, only $59.95 — The nicest gifts for the whole family are at U & I Furniture.
75 Years Ago, December 4, 1947Highest price since World War I is paid for beets. With an average sugar beet yield in this territory far above that of 1946 and above the county average over past years, beet growers received checks recently totaling $824,965 and within the next few weeks will get an additional payment from the U. S. Department of Agriculture.
The Winder ward church house was filled to capacity at services commemorating the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Winder Ward, with Bishop Ernest Carter conducting.
The year 1947 for two reasons should be underlined on the calendar of American farmers who produce through irrigation. The reasons: 1. The year 1947 marks the centennial birthday of modern
irrigation, for it was in 1847 that the Mormons spread water upon thirsty desert land in the great Salt Lake Valley of Utah. 2. Today there are more than a million acres of irrigated land in 17 western states — a tremendous bulwark for democracy in a hungry world.
George A. Eames, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ariel Eames of Preston, is now serving as labor supervisor with the Hokkaido military government district on the island of Hokkaido, northernmost of the main Japanese islands. The team’s function is to assure that policies of the occupation army are being adhered to, and its requirements met, by the 3,500,000 Japanese on the island of Hokkaido.
Sheldon Doney, Franklin mayor, is asking the assistance of the public in locating relatives of a German family who are thought to be located in this area. Mayor Doney received a letter from Germany written by Otto Kersten and asking for help in contacting an uncle to his wife who came to this area in 1928 and was thought to be living in Franklin.
100 Years Ago, November 29, 1922The Weston High School opening social and get acquainted party was given in the High School auditorium, Principal A. P. Anderson acting as chairman. An excellent program was rendered by members of the faculty, high school board and the high school band, after which a dancing social was enjoyed by all. The Bluebird Orchestra of Logan furnished the music.
Students, Business Men, Doctors, Lawyers and Farmers. A Fountain Pen you have been looking for--The Famous Dunn Pen. A camel for ink, goes a month without a drink, no rubber sack to deteriorate, guaranteed for a lifetime. Priced $2.75 and up. — Wm. Thornton Drug Store No. 9
At each hearing where applications of foreign-born persons seeking citizenship in the United Stats are considered and passed on, incidents come up which add humor to the otherwise serious process. At a recent hearing before Judge Thornton of the Superior court, George Mackay United States naturalization officer, was quizzing an applicant regarding his knowledge of the inner working of the government and regarding the history of the United States. “Who was the first President of the United States?” he asked.
“Washington, D. C.,” replied the anxious applicant.
“Just leave off the D. C.,” said Mr. Mackay.
