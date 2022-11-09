Support Local Journalism

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. 25 Years Ago, November 5, 1997Sixty years ago, Reed Bosworth came to Preston to open another store like one in Ogden, which was run by his father, Ephriam Bosworth. U&I Furniture store has been winning the hearts of their customers ever since, said Jeff Beckstead, the first owner of the store not related to Ephriam. Beckstead is a longtime employee at the store and says he will continue to run the store the way Reed Bosworth taught him to do. His partners are his wife, Kay, and Randy and Trudy Austin.

A fire that consumed three stacks of Gerald Cole’s hay, two stacks of straw and a hay elevator Halloween night was a haunting reminder of a fire that consumed another of Cole’s stacks of hay six years ago. That fire also consumed a hay barn. Three youth and one young adult were arrested for having set the fire they had planned for two weeks. . . . Losses were estimated at $40,000, said Cole.


