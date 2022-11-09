Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.25 Years Ago, November 5, 1997Sixty years ago, Reed Bosworth came to Preston to open another store like one in Ogden, which was run by his father, Ephriam Bosworth. U&I Furniture store has been winning the hearts of their customers ever since, said Jeff Beckstead, the first owner of the store not related to Ephriam. Beckstead is a longtime employee at the store and says he will continue to run the store the way Reed Bosworth taught him to do. His partners are his wife, Kay, and Randy and Trudy Austin.
A fire that consumed three stacks of Gerald Cole’s hay, two stacks of straw and a hay elevator Halloween night was a haunting reminder of a fire that consumed another of Cole’s stacks of hay six years ago. That fire also consumed a hay barn. Three youth and one young adult were arrested for having set the fire they had planned for two weeks. . . . Losses were estimated at $40,000, said Cole.
Anglers who fish Franklin County waters will have one less place to try their luck, until spring that is. Foster Reservoir, just northeast of Preston, has been drained by the Preston/Whitney Irrigation Company in order to facilitate repair work on the irrigation outlet works.
Daniel M. Keller has assumed the position of Vice President and Relationship Manager at U.S. Bank’s Southern Idaho Business Banking Center... Keller has served as branch manager of U.S. Bank’s Preston office since 1994.
50 Years Ago, November 9, 1972The people of Cache Valley have been watching for many years the new Interstate Freeway being built to the north and to the west, knowing that one of these days the valley would be by-passed. Last week it happened. The freeway from Arimo to Malad was opened with official ceremonies, without even a news release to the people from Swan Lake to Hyrum.
Mrs. Howard (Irene) Young of Thatcher has many talents and makes use of each. Her present position is a teacher in the Grace schools, teaching the second grade. In addition, she is an artist in her own right, besides she has made over 200 wedding cakes and decorated them. She has taught school for 21 years, mostly in Thatcher.
It was incumbents’ day in Franklin county, with the voters returning every officer holder to office, and by a sizable majority. And it didn’t seem to matter if they were Democrats or Republicans. As for the library, the county residents voted to approve the formation of the library district, in spite of a last minute telephone campaign against it. Leading the local candidates in vote getting was Michael Kunz, with Sheriff Arlando Larsen the second highest. Other winners in the county races were Woodrow Porter and Dean Abrams.
The American legion Auxiliary met in the hut with Mrs. Merlin Smith conducting. This group sent five gift boxes of paperback books to the Veterans home and hospital in Boise.
75 Years Ago, November 13, 1947One of hundreds to renew their subscription the THE PRESTON CITIZEN recently, Nancy Jones 84, of Dayton , visited this office to renew her subscription for more than the 50th time. “Don’t ever stop my paper,” she admonished.
Preston police officers are investigating systematic burglaries of three Preston school buildings which occurred last weekend. The buildings broken into were the High School, Jefferson, and Central. The greatest loss sustained by the schools was damage to property and fixtures. The culprits entered the high school by breaking out a panel in a window of the office of Supt. Horland Simmons. It is surmised that Jefferson and Central schools were entered through an upstairs window on the fire escapes.
The community’s canning center plans to operate up to and including Nov. 21, according to Lincoln Orme, supervisor. If the demand is sufficient, the center will be kept in operation until the demand has been met.
100 Years Ago, November 9, 1922Democrats are pledged to cut expenses to the bone. Republicans are pledged to economy, but they will take care of the property the county now owns such as roads and bridges.
Mayor’s Proclamation — Whereas, the cessation of hostilities in the recent world conflict occurred on the 11th day of November 1918, and Whereas, all mankind rejoice since said armistice was signed, in the peace that has followed and, Whereas, that this great day may be kept green in the minds of the people; that we may properly commemorate the closing of the greatest war on earth, and rejoice together in the hope of peace it has wrought. Therefore, as Mayor of the City of Preston, I proclaim Saturday, the 11th day of November 1922 as a legal holiday for the City of Preston, and recommend that appropriate exercises be conducted by the various organizations of the city. – Geo. E. Crockett, Mayor
