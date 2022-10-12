Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, October 8, 1997
Up to four thousand mink were set loose at the Jim and Lewis Palmer farm in Preston before dawn Monday morning. Mink ranchers from the area gathered by 7:30 a.m. helping the Palmers catch all but about 200 of them. No evidence has been recovered to indicate a suspect, however, the family suspects animal activist groups. Breeding records were gathered and dumped in a pile outside one of the pens. The FBI has been called to help with the investigation, said Sheriff Don Beckstead.
Big J’s fast food drive-through restaurant will open in its new facility on the corner of State Street and 200 North on Wednesday, exactly 10 years to the day the business started. A “last supper” will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday night. Anyone eating at Big J’s will be invited to sign a book as one of those who ate the last meals served at the old Big J’s restaurant said owners Bob and Nancy Egbert.
Hundreds of small crappie died in Glendale Reservoir, northeast of Preston, and officials are trying to determine the exact cause. “We have two possibilities here,” said Tom Lucia, local fish and game conservation officer. “Warm water temperatures and low oxygen content in the water may have been the culprit. We may have had a problem with herbicide getting into the water.”
Rex Steele had a potentially dangerous incident on his hands, as the hay wagon he was driving snagged a power line he was passing under to pick up some hay bales. Although Officer Greg Belew of the Preston Police Department said he understood the power line was one that ran into the old drive-in theater and was dead, eyewitness Larry Andra said it was like “watching fireworks” as the line was caught.
50 Years Ago, October 12, 1972
The new Oakwood elementary school was dedicated before a packed crowd, a school full of children and with words of praise from Idaho’s Governor and school officials. Gov. Cecil Andrus told the crowd that the school dedication was a highlight to him and showed the faith of the people in the community, the state and the nation. The building showed that education has a priority in this community.
Preston high school is privileged to host two Amnity students this year. They are Fred Quintans from Uruguay and Heidi Absmaier from Germany. The Amnity Institute is a federal government organization, enabling capable and deserving people to come to the United States and assist in language classes in public schools.
Wayne R. Brown, principal of the Oakwood School has been serving as the principal of Central school and elementary coordinator. He has been on the staff of the Eastside School District since 1951 when he was hired as a fifth grade teacher in the Jefferson school.
75 Years Ago, October 16, 1947
Though they declare they have been pretty fortunate in securing sufficient railroad cars for movement of sugar beets, officials of Franklin County Sugar Company said this morning it had been a ‘touch and go” proposition, with shortage of cars cropping up here and there and always the possibility of a slow-down in harvest because of a lack of railroad facilities.
Composed of Cecil LeFevre, Dayle Dunkley, and Clair Hollingsworth, the Preston Future Farmers of America potato grading team won first place honors at the annual Idaho Spud Show at Shelley. As the winning team the local boys brought back an attractive banner. The Preston team made a score of 758 out of a possible 900.
100 Years Ago, October 11, 1922
Last Tuesday morning Mayor Geo. E. Crockett, Nephi Larsen and J. L. Roe visited Jefferson school to witness a fire drill, under the direction of fire chief Ernest Card and Supt. Condie. The drill was one of which the teachers were as unaware of as the students and was gone through in a very commendable manner, taking just a minute and a half to empty the large school building of its 600 children and teachers, a record time. At ten o’clock the quietness of the school was punctuated by the ringing of the fire alarm, when as a unit each and every room filed into line in a very orderly manner, the musicians tuned up and teachers, students marched out without a hitch, to the sidewalk, where the ranks were kept intact until dismissed by the teachers.
The grand old Autumn sport of football was ushered into our midst once more last week when the team from the North Cache High School took our boys into camp by a score of 7 to 6.
Idaho students attending the Brigham Young University met early this week and organized the Gem State Club. The reorganization of the club was made necessary by the absence of Donald Hacking, last year’s president. Forty-four students from twenty-two towns were present. The Preston students were Carma Ballif and Louise Engar. Officials of the club felt certain that there were practically twice as many Idaho students in school as were present at the meeting. Plans are already under way to organize athletic teams of various kids to compete with other organizations within the school.
