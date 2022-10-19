Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, October 18, 1997
An image of two deer tentatively emerging from a forest into a softened evening light won Jason Rich the grand prize of $50,000 at the annual Arts for the Park Contest. . .Jason is the son of Larry and Dorothy Rich of Preston. He is a 1988 graduate of Preston High School where he studied art under Corey Johnson.
Since the State of Idaho instituted its Welfare Reform program July 1, there has been more than a two-thirds drop in the number of Franklin County families receiving cash assistance compared to a year earlier.
The Tree House is one of those kinds of stores people think of when they want to get a friend or relative a cute gift, but don’t know exactly what. “It’s been fun, a great adventure,” says Karen Reeder, who is operating the business in conjunction with Marcia Kendall, Camille Keller, Kayla Roberts, Amy and Cindee Reeder. All of them are either daughters or daughters-in-law.
Chaz Spears may be only six years old, but in the motocross circuit he is already making a name for himself. Winning over 22 first or second place ratings within the five month period he has been competing, he has earned the respect of boys who are older, and have been competing longer. Says his father, Michael, “Chaz is known for his aggressiveness among the judges, which is very good.”
50 Years Ago, October 19, 1972
Preston City Council again came under fire in their regular meeting because of X-rated movies being shown at the drive-in movie theater. Ten residents protested that obscene movies are consistently being shown where teenagers and youngsters may park or sit on the highway adjacent and see and hear the shows. Mayor Glen Gamble informed the group that the Council has no jurisdiction over pornography laws, the state decides issues of this type.
Mrs. Sylvia Swann, who retired from teaching in the Eastside School District this spring, held a familiar grip on one of the bells used to summon students into class in the early years in the district. Mrs. Swann is donating three hours of her time each day to work with students where individual help is of benefit.
Neil Owen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Owen of Glendale, and member of Preston’s Chapter of F.F.A. , was awarded a $400 scholarship at Utah State University. Neil is enrolled in the School of Agriculture. The Union Pacific Railroad has been giving scholarships for over 50 years to students of Vocational Agriculture in an effort to promote quality agriculture for rural America.
Mrs. Lella Smith, county treasurer, managed an exhausted smile as she leaned over some 4000 tax notices which are being prepared for distribution next month. Most of the taxpayers living outside of Preston will find that they will be paying more money this year than last, inspite of a reduction in levy.
75 Years Ago, October 23, 1947
Mark L. Checketts, well known in this community and a former school teacher and principal, has announced the opening of a new insurance office in Preston. Mr. Checketts has been appointed district manager in this territory for Citizens Automobile Insurance company which includes Franklin, Oneida and Bear Lake counties.
The second vocational training class got underway at the high school with interested persons signing up for instruction in auto mechanics under the direction of Oscar Almond. The course is open to veterans who are anxious to continue their training at night classes and others who care to avail
themselves of the instructions. An evening class in vocational agriculture is continuing under the trade and industry program, with 80 persons enrolled. This class is under supervision of William Craner.
“Ever since I came to California I have been receiving The Citizen, and now I want to take this opportunity to say how very much I appreciate reading the weekly news from ‘the old Home town,’” wrote Anna P. Berquist of San Francisco. “I enclose my renewal for another year’s subscription.”
The tired hunter sank down by his wounded quarry and began gently to pet her neck and head. The gasping, winded doe lay back against him, and the two of them, the hunter and hunted rested. They had come a long way together. He had wounded her so she could barely move her hind legs, but since she had kept moving toward his camp he had decided it would be be easier to drive her than to kill and drag her...As she walked, she gained a little on him. As he raised his rifle, she gave one big leap into the safety of the thick brush. He never saw her again. If you want to know how it feels to have your deer right in your lap and still not get any meat to eat, just ask Monte Packer. He knows.
100 Years Ago, October 18, 1922
Geo. E. Crockett our able Probate Judge has made an invariable record in the administration of the affairs of his office. He extends even justice tempered with mercy to all who come into his court. He is sympathetic, yet he possesses a keen sense of justice. His fatherly advice to boys has done much to lead them in a better way. The voters of Franklin county know this and will reward him with their votes in the November election.
Owing to the fact that the joint county teachers convention is being held in Blackfoot this week both the high school and grades will be dismissed during this time. In as much as there is a great demand for help in the sugar beet fields at present it is hoped that farmers will take advantage of the school vacation and employ all the students they can so as not to necessitate absences from school for work after the vacation is over.
