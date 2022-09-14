Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Year Ago, September 10, 1997
As they rolled off their 10,000 trailer, Trails West also celebrated their 10th anniversary. Trails West, manufacturer of horse trailers, was established in May of 1987 by Steve Reeder. He and 16 employees rolled off 86 trailers that year. Since then the company has enjoyed steady, planned growth, said Maryann Sleight, purchasing manager for Trails West. During the last year, with 80 employees, the company has built 1,700 units, an average of eight and a half trailers a day.
Franklin County Medical Center is sharing a skilled Registered Nurse with Preston High School this year. Pat Bowles, who serves as Quality Management and Staff Education Coordinator at FCMC, is the instructor of a new Certificated Nursing Assistant course.
Preston cross-country teams are leaving competition in the dust. Preston High School men and women’s cross-country teams are pickling up right where they left off last year. Both teams, which qualified for state competition last year, won their first official meet of the year by beating twelve other squads in Ririe.
The tragic death of Princess Diana has brought out anger against the paparazzi, photographers for tabloids. We asked readers how they felt about the press vs celebrities. Responses: I think they should let the star’s business remain the star’s business.; Reporters have freedom of the press, but they go too far, taking away the freedom of people.; It is an invasion of privacy.; I think it is boring and I could care less, it has no effect on my life whatsoever.
50 Years Ago, September 14, 1972
The new elementary school being completed in Preston will be called “Oakwood.” The name was selected from three submitted by the citizens’ committee to the Eastside District Board of Trustees. Oakwood is a fitting name for this modern building, since every room contained within has either oak in paneling or trim. It was disclosed that at least two oak trees will be included in the outside landscaping.
Michael D. Kunz, Franklin County Clerk, reminded interested individuals today that the deadline for starting the Emergency Medical Technician class is drawing near. Participants in the program will be on call one day each week as ambulance attendants, and will receive pay for those runs which are made in the ambulance.
Water will be turned off at 7 a.m. Sunday, for all users of Preston City water. The water will remain off for approximately eight hours. Users are urged to store enough water to last them during this time. Water heaters and outside water connections should be turned off so water will not seep out of houses and back into the water main. This water turn-off is being done to relieve the pressure so that the line can be cut into to hook up to the new one million water tank east of the city.
75 Years Ago, September18, 1947
Labor shortage is still serious as growers plan for harvest of the best beet crop since 1943. With no help from the Dept. of Agriculture Franklin County Sugar Company is seeking workers from all over the west to bring in bumper crops.
A car driven by Max Coburn, 25, of Weston rolled end over end and then sideways at 1 a.m. on the curve at the top of Bear River hill west of Preston but the driver received only a few scratches, reported city officers. The car was observed traveling at a high rate of speed by officers as it left Preston and headed west. The car came to rest at the top of the sand hill on the west side of the road after traveling some 25 yards from where it left the highway. Mr. Coburn appeared in city court and was fined for speeding.
Farming operations throughout this region were brought to a halt with a drizzling all-day rain, the first in many weeks and one badly needed. Lack of moisture and higher winds than this region experiences very often had dried out topsoil to the point where dust storms had become an everyday occurrence. The Tuesday evening dust storm was a prelude to the rain which set in early Wednesday morning and continued throughout the day. Within a 24-hour period, 2.33 inches of precipitation fell here.
Reduced Merchandise for quick sell -out — Bath towels, $.37; Larger extra heavy bath towels, $.67; Childs’ mittens, $.17; rubber top anklets, $.11; big group of Infants, Toddlers, and Children’s bonnets, fancy and plain knits, $.17 — M. H. King Co.
100 Years Ago, September 13, 1922
A large delegation of Preston people visited the new Preston Sugar Factory and were shown through the factory by Mr. Adams, who took particular pains to explain the working of some of the great sugar machinery. There was not time in which to go all through the mill. It is worth one’s time to make a visit if only to see the long line of men lined up at five o’clock in the evening to have their time card punched.
Remember those hoop skirts — how quaint and winsome the girls looked, and then the skirts so tight they had to trip instead of walk? How fascinating they were as they pit-a-patted along. Soon came those long and sweeping lines, that all concealed yet half revealed the grace and beauty of the pretty miss, and then of even those majestic trains and that bewitching Princess gown, displaying every curve and undulation of the form divine – all so wonderful.
Representatives of 25 organizations devoted to athletics, physical education, health and education called up President Harding recently to ask his support securing universal physical education in the schools of the country. Although no new legislation was urged the need for strong federal interest was brought out. At present only one-tenth of the school children of the United States are given physical training.