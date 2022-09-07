Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 3, 1997
Crews for LeGrand Johnson Construction Company were in Preston to lay new coats of asphalt on some roads for the city. “The city spent $100,000 last week alone on these roads,” said Mayor Jay Heusser. Each spring city officials review roads in the community that need attention.
The staff at the Preston Carnegie Library helped children discover the fun of reading this summer by sponsoring a summer reading program centered around, “Timeless Treks: A Train Trip Through Time.” Over 100 children participated this year and enjoyed learning about dinosaurs, pirates, cowboys and Indians.
Even with one of the best golf courses in the area, near-perfect weather and being a favorite to win the Preston Ladies Club Championship, JaniLee Butterfield would rather be playing a round of “fun golf.” “It’s no fun playing these (championship tournaments), there’s too much pressure,” she said.
School bells have been ringing for two weeks, buses are rolling and Preston High School officials for the fifth year in a row are coping with an ever increasing number of students. . . In the West Side School District enrollment is decreasing, but only slightly, said Superintendent Melvin Beutler. Enrollment stands at 213, last yer it was 215, two years ago it was 211.
Shawn Jensen has spent the last three weeks trimming trees along Preston’s State Street. Using tips from his father and brother, he climbed every tree, trimming from the inside to obtain an orderly, rounded shape on each one. The city hired Jensen to do the job for $6 per tree.
50 Years Ago, September 7, 1972
Teddy Elwell has been appointed a sales representative for Metropolitan Life in the Preston area. Mrs. Elwell will serve residents of Preston and surrounding towns, according to Unit manager Marvin Traveller.
The Preston Area Chamber of Commerce would like to introduce the man who has been the accountant for the McCune Motor Company for the past 25 years, Paul C. Greaves. He is secretary and treasurer of the company and manager of the parts and service department. He is also a past secretary of the Preston Knife and Fork Club and Preston Lions Club.
When government appeared incapable of, or unwilling to clip the wings of the skyjackers, our commercial airline pilots — through their unions — decided to do it themselves. In a merging world, organized labor has international impact; new opportunities, new responsibilities. Unions are at their best when their quest is more noble than mercenary...The ALPA announced that its pilots would no longer fly to any nation which shelters these pirates — Algeria, Cuba, wherever. The airline pilots asked other AFL-CIO unions to join their boycott. Now there is another problem — noise pollution, and most readily controllable. But if governments can’t and if industries won’t, I’m betting enlightened unions will. To the benefit of us all. — Paul Harvey
75 Years Ago, September 11, 1947
A small Preston girl, Maxine Barfus, age eight years, was knocked from her bicycle Monday afternoon by a motorist who failed to stop at the scene of the accident it was reported to city officers.
Thieves went into action again in Preston last week-end and escaped with a considerable amount of currency and silver from the Safeway store. The money taken in the robbery was part of receipts from Saturday’s grocery sales. Checks which were included in the day’s receipts were left behind by the thieves, city officers reported.
The “Cedar Tree” camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers from Oxford was officially welcomed in to the county organization of the DUP at the annual convention held at Preston. The Oxford camp became part of the organization when the area was annexed to the county.
A fast main-line bus will start on regular schedule, for College Students only, from Preston to Logan, leaving Wallace and West Motor company at 6:45 a.m. daily except Sunday. Pickups will also be made at the bank corner, The bus will leave Logan for return trip at 5:20 p.m. daily. Reasonable Fare.
Many of the homes nowadays seem to be on three shifts — father is on the night shift, mother is on the day shift, and the children shift for themselves.
100 Years Ago, September 6, 1922
Many inquiries come to the County Supt. of Schools concerning Preston High School which is to take the place of the Academy. Every boy and girl in Idaho who has completed eight grades of the elementary is entitled to free high school tuition. If there is no high school in his home district he may go to any other high school in the county and the district from which he comes will pay his tuition from the school funds, on the basis of the per capita cost for the previous year. It is to be hoped that all of last year’s graduates will avail themselves of high school opportunities for the approaching school year.
George S. Winn and W. O. Anderson wish to announce to their friends that they are back in the Palace Market again ready to serve you with a fresh line of groceries and the very best fresh and cured meats obtainable. We have made some alterations and a general clean-up throughout the whole building. Give us a call. — Winn and Anderson, Props.
The young men of the Whitney Mutual did justice to themselves in entertaining the young ladies of that ward, at Water Cress Springs. All kinds of games were played. A large bonfire was made and about fifty young people circled around it and were served the following by the young men: wieners and rolls, water melons, candy and nuts. To complete the entertainment the following dances were demonstrated, the waltz, step dance, modern jazz, Oriental dance and the dance of the Lamanites, We commend the young men on their entertainment.