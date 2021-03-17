Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 13, 1996
A 10-step program, designed to help Franklin County’s youth, was explained to the county commissioners by Jesse Peterson, county juvenile corrections director. “We are seeing quite a few younger youth that are getting into trouble. Our caseload has increased from around 50 to 80 juveniles in the past five months. A lot of these youth, about 50 percent, are involved in drug use,” he said. The department has developed a concept of hitting these individuals hard on a first offense.
The Preston Academic Decathlon team brought home their first State Championship since they began competing in the event. The team was escorted into town by local law enforcement and piled off the bus full of enthusiasm for the job they’d done.
Preston’s class of ’78 “three-peated” themselves, garnering their third championship alumni title in the three years the tourney has been held. They beat the Class of ‘87, scoring 69-52. Last year, the Class of ’78 team prevailed against the Class of ’90 and the year before, they beat the Class of ’90. Don Woodward, Gary Bell, David Bosen, Jeff Maughan, Steve Cattani, Tracy Olson, Bert Wheatley and Kirt Womack all played together on the 1978 high school team while attending Preston High. But, according to Woodward, “we weren’t as good as we are now.”
Kate Neilly Bell, managing editor of The Arbiter, Boise State University’s student newspaper, was selected editor-in-chief of the paper for 1996-97. Bell is a native of Preston.
50 Years Ago, March 18, 1971
Twin Lakes Mercantile was broken into last week and when the burglars couldn’t get into the cash register they just took it.
Joseph A. Christensen left by plane from Salt Lake to accompany his son, Joe J. Christensen, Assistant Commissioner of Education for the LDS Church, on a trip to visit the LDS missions of the Far East. They expect to visit Hawaii, Taiwan, Formosa and Japan.
A construction worker for the Mitchell Construction Company and Theo Schvaneveldt, chairman of the Franklin County Commissioners observed as debris was cleared from the site for the new Franklin County Nursing Home and hospital addition. Material was cleared and stacked on the lot to be burned.
Preston High coach, Reid Carlson, took time to give his boys the word. They went out and set Tom Dunn up for two points that won the third place trophy for the Indians at the Idaho State Tournament. It was one of the hardest fought games of the tournament.
Teachers in the Eastside district elementary schools, under the direction of Wayne R. Brown, principal, will have an opportunity to visit new elementary schools. Each teacher should be able to visit at least one new school under the program. A group of teachers recently toured schools in Utah in the Granite district.
This followed a tour by another group into the Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Chubbuck area.
75 Years Ago, March 21, 1946
Preston and American Falls fans have been reserved for the entire east side of the Pocatello high school gymnasium during the play-off for the state hoop title with Couer d’Alene this week. Doors will open each night at 7 p.m. and seats will go on sale at 4 p.m. at the school. The class B game starts at 8 pm. Buses will leave Preston each night at 5 pm. Student admission will be $.50, adults $1. Be sure and be there early.
Far be it from us to suggest it, but it appears from the distance from the site of all-wise spending that the politicians are enjoying a Roman holiday with the general thought: “As we journey through life let us live by the way.”
Two new businesses are in development. The Reliance Store will be located in the First Security Bank building and be owned and managed by H. B. Sheets and Tom Albaugh of Pocatello and Idaho Falls respectively. They will handle a complete and exclusive line of auto accessories and electrical supplies and have such appliances as oil stoves, furnaces. Luther Boyd is busy making changes in the Handy building to move the O. K. Tire welding plant into these quarters. A complete tire retail business will be added to the lines already serviced by the company.
100 Year Ago, March 16, 1921
There will be a big athletic carnival at the Nielsen Gymnasium. The general public is invited to be present. Among numbers to be presented will be: Exhibition high jump; Exhibition gymnastics; Intra-class indoor track and field meet. The price of admission will be 25 cents and 35 cents.
The Rotation Stock company, we believe made a grave mistake when they brought “Our Little Wife,” a farce comedy, to Preston. The piece was humorous only through its suggestive situations. However the story has a point which shows to what predicaments a flirtatious wife will lead one.
Mrs. Engar was requested by Miss Higgs of the Academy faculty to address the girls in a meeting. The subject spoken on was “The Little Things That Make A Charming Personality.” A little book called “The Charm of Fine Manners,” was recommended for all the students. The “Little Book” may be found in the Library.
What Will Preston Be In 1950? Preston’s future and Yours, look forward 30 years. What will Preston be then? Can you not see constant, steady growth ahead for the liveliest little city in Idaho. In 1950 — what will you be? A contented prosperous, well-to-do man? Will you go ahead with your city? Then lay the foundation now. The surest foundation for success is a savings account. A safe place for a savings account is here. — Federal State Bank