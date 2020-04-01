Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 29, 1995
The Regional Habitat Manager for the Department of Fish and Game supervised the planting of 1,400 bitterbrush plants on some ground overlooking the Oneida Narrows and the Riverdale area. Bitterbrush, very difficult to establish in an area, is critical deer wintering food. As much as 60 percent of the plant can be eaten and yet remain strong and viable. Once established it is a hardy plant, said Tom Lucia.
When it comes to painting nails, Rebecca Bennett can impress the judges. She recently placed first in a nail art competition between students from across the state’s beauty schools. The contest was part of March Madness.
Fortunately it doesn’t happen often but when it does, the thunderous roar of helicopter blades slapping the air and whine of a jet engine usually causes a stir. For most people, hearing and seeing a low flying helicopter is more of a curiosity, but for those involved in life saving efforts of a patient it is far different. In emergency situations, FCMC plays a vital role in stabilizing critically injured or seriously ill people before they are transferred to other facilities. Whenever it’s possible and practical, these patients are transferred via ground ambulance, but there are occasions when circumstances dictate a helicopter be used.
Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph M. Wheatley has been decorated with the Meritorious Service Medal. The medal is awarded for outstanding non-combat meritorious achievement for service to the United States. It is his sixth award. Wheatley orchestrated the logistical support required for the airlift of 140,000 pounds of food and medical supplies to Russia, resulting in personal thanks from the US Ambassador to Germany and the mayors of two Russian cities.
50 Years Ago, April 2, 1970
A stray bullet from a high powered rifle shattered the window in the bathroom of the Mel Burrup home. The bullet hit just eight inches from where Burrup’s grandson had been. According to Burrup, the family heard a loud cracking noise and a shattering of glass, and found the bullet imbedded in the window frame. As far as can be determined, the rifle was shot by a group of men who were aiming at a telephone pole.
Troublemakers, foreign and domestic, are now concentrating on phase three of a concerted effort to knock our nation off balance. First were street and campus demonstrations. Second, they planned and executed a militant affront to our court system. Now guerrilla warriors, schooled and skilled in making and planting bombs, have launched a spring offensive against military, governmental and industrial installations. This enemy is capable of mass murder ... The human animal reacts to overcrowding as any animal does – with resentment, resistance and violence. Primitive passions explode — and “The Thinker” is destroyed. — Paul Harvey
Members of the Mormoniers, local singing group, and some 25 friends will start “Go Mod Day” today on behalf of the annual March of Dimes. The 50 teenagers will be calling on homes of the Preston area soliciting funds for the March of Dimes. A large amount of the money collected from the local area goes to the Birth Defects Center at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
75 Years Ago, April 5, 1945
A unique distinction has been accorded the custodian, staff, and the postmaster, Halo Hart, of the Preston post office. The local office has been rated nearly 100 percent perfect in appearance and care of the beautiful new federal building built here a few years ago over the past five year period.
All persons of Franklin county who speak either German or Spanish languages sufficiently well to act as interpreters are asked to call the county agent, Daniel Roberts. Assistance in this phase of the farm program this season is vital to the success and efficiency of the use of imported labor. Many times work stoppages can be avoided by the use of interpreters if employers and employees understand each other.
Wise home canners will be budgeting their sugar two ways this year. They will estimate their sugar needs carefully now for making out ration allowance requests. Then, they will stretch short sugar supplies to best advantage during the summer canning season.
On these days of rationing, oleomargarine is described as a food bought by people who have seen butter days.
Farming was the world’s most dangerous occupation in 1943; and the record for 1945 may be even worse. Older men, more women, more youngsters, and more green hands will be used this year than ever before; and longer hours and older machinery will multiply the opportunity for accidents. Machinery is probably the farm’s danger spot number one.
100 Year Ago, April 1, 1920
Some arrangement should be made whereby the farmers who frequently come to town, can have a place to tie up their teams. Places where farmers used to tie their horses has been taken away from them, and it is up to us to see that a suitable tie yard is made and kept in a cleanly condition. We must install these accommodations for the visiting public.
Steps should be taken immediately to have band concerts in Preston throughout the summer months. Prof. Engar is getting a fine bunch of musicians together and the merchants have promised substantial support to the effort.
Just received a large shipment of team harness. We bought them right and our prices to you are right. – Con Wagon and Machine Co.