Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 10, 1996
Fortunately, the Preston High School Band and Choir have used more than one avenue to raise funds for their spring trip to California. The cereal coupon venture they were participating in may have been exposed as a fraud, leaving thousands of students in schools, in at least Idaho and California, penniless for the efforts they spent selling the coupons. “If after the California Attorney General’s hearing with UGC on April 18, it is found that they are a fraud, we’ll reimburse those who want their money back,” said Superintendent Ted Taylor.
Amanda Hull said she “couldn’t believe it” when it was announced she had been named the new Junior Miss during the Farm Bureau Scholarship Pageant. Amanda also received first place awards for presence and composure and fitness.
Nearly 70 adults and children attended the annual Hyde Purser family Easter egg hunt and cookout as they gathered for a family tradition since 1980. The younger set go first and after dark the adults are turned loose with flashlights to hunt the eggs hidden on the hillside behind the Purser home.
Trying to prepare for the young golf season is a pretty tough thing to do when it snows every night and hovers around 40 degrees, according to Preston Indians golf coach Jon Hyde.
King Smith and other astronomy fans have set aside April 20 as a day to watch the heavens. He will assist anyone interested in looking at the sun during the day at a telescope that will be set up in front of O.P. Skaggs between 10 a.m. and sunset.
50 Years Ago, April 15, 1971
Preston City, the county, schools, the chamber of commerce and other groups in the area are all joining for a general clean up of the county beginning this week and will run for two weeks. During that time, city crews will pick up all trash piled in the street near the curb. According to Kay Hollingsworth, city superintendent, trucks may pick up the trash anytime during that 14-day period and as many times as is needed to get the job completed.
Seven girls are to compete for Miss Franklin County title. They are: Shirlene Johnson, ReNea Rawlings, Kristine Gleason, Kathleen Hansen, Wendy Lee Peterson, Sandra Hansen, and Jill Baird.
You. Your grandchildren. And 9 minutes of Long Distance. All for $1.90 when you dial direct out-of-state to any home on either coast (less to one in between) all day Saturday or on Sunday till 5 p.m. – Mountain Bell
The newest Gallup Poll shows seven out of 10 Americans believe President Nixon “is not telling the public everything about Vietnam.“ What if he doesn’t know? President Nixon, aware that the reports he gets through channels may be colored, frequently sends personal emissaries to Saigon. For right-now battle-front specifics, that’s not good enough. Americans are conditioned to assume that our nation’s leaders know more about what’s going on than we do. I am raising for consideration the frightening fact that they don’t always know. – Paul Harvey
75 Years Ago, April 18, 1946
Smallpox vaccinations have been arranged for children of pre-school ages here in view of a possible outbreak of the disease. Every precaution is urged by medical authorities due to the recent epidemic scare on the west coast.
Scott D. Lowe, Bannock schools superintendent, said protest against permanent consolidation of Thatcher and Grace high school districts, has been filed with Bannock county commission by W. H. Mendenhall, Thatcher. The consolidation has been discussed for several years. School boards submitted the proposition to the commission so an election might be called. Mr. Mendenhall’s petition cited distance from Thatcher homes to Grace, in places as much as 15 miles, and the control Thatcher would lose by joining the larger district.
One of the most modern pieces of equipment to use in the restaurant business has been installed in Paul’s Café, an automatic dishwasher. This machine is the same as was used by the army during the war and almost 100 percent efficient with sterilizing features that are perfect. Dishes have to be scraped and then they are placed on a tray and locked in the cabinet where hot, boiling water is sprayed on them at a terrific force for several minutes.
100 Years Ago, April 13, 1921
The Pioneer Sugar Company has completed negotiation with the Franklin County, Idaho beet growers and the Farm Bureau and now has a large force of men in the field taking contracts. The company informs us that construction on the sugar factory will be resumed in a few days and will be then rushed on to completion.
The Franklin County Baseball league will enter upon its second season with Franklin playing Weston at Weston, Fairview playing Dayton at Fairview, four teams playing in the leagues this year. Chris Knudsen of Fairview is President of the league.
At a meeting of the school trustees, discussed was the matter of furnishing Central and Jefferson school grounds with suitable playground equipment for the children who attend. In Central School will be installed a full set of steel swings, half for kindergarten children and half for the larger children. A two-wave chute will also be installed. Tennis courts will be installed for young and old. At the Jefferson the grounds are to be disced and leveled and put in shape for baseball. In the matter of equipment there will be installed a steel giant stride, tennis courts, basketball courts and other apparatus.
Henry Ford says that cows are superfluous and that a machine can take their place. It is a safe bet that his flivver has already weaned more boys from milking than any other modern invention.