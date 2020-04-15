Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 12, 1995
Preston High principal Alfred Koch was honored with the prestigious Horatio Alger Educator’s award. He is the fifth educator to be so honored since the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Corp. began giving the award five years ago. The association has presented awards to such Americans since 1947.
Residents living on 100 East, across from Preston High School, received assurances that police will continue to patrol the area watching for groups of students who congregate to smoke. “We had problems last fall and again earlier this spring when these students bunched up in our front yards before school, during lunch hour and after school to smoke,” said a resident.
Ryan and Angie Naylor received top honors during the state FFA conference held in Twin Falls. Ryan was elected state vice president, earned his state FFA degree, and was recognized for being the district Star Agri-businessman for southeast Idaho. Angie took first place in the FFA creed speaking competition.
People seem to be on the go more, and stress is becoming a household word. We asked readers what they did to relax and relieve stress. Responses: I take a long walk or read; Go camping at Willow Flat or other National Forest campgrounds; If I get time to relax I do cross-stitch; I go to movies, and I sleep a lot.
Adam McKenzie portrayed Tevya, the Jewish father who tells the story of “Fiddler on the Roof” presented by Preston High School to sell-out audiences. Monday night was not only his best performance, it was also his 18th birthday.
50 Years Ago, April 16, 1970
A tall, graceful Fairview girl, Michelle Wilson, was crowned Miss Franklin County before a capacity crowd in the Preston High School auditorium. Named as runners-up were Kathy Hansen and Vicki Lee Evans.
Ivan Davis and Larry Biggs were rehired as Recreation directors for Preston by the city council. Davis will supervise the program at the city recreation parks and Biggs will supervise the swimming program.
The annual Bennett Cup competition will be held at the high school auditorium with 11 students competing for the honors. The Bennett Cup is sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Bennett and is open to the public without charge.
The Scouts of Franklin district — including scouts, explorers and ensigns, will stage a county-wide clean up program Saturday starting at 6 a.m.
Students from the Preston District of the Indian Placement Program will be presenting a Pageant entitled “From the Eagles’ Bed.” “It will be presented to better help people gain an understanding of the struggles the Indians are making to achieve a fuller life and to find true happiness through the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” according to Harold Brown, district case worker.
75 Years Ago, April 19, 1945
Plans have been completed and petitions are now being circulated for the consolidation of seven Franklin county school districts and one Bannock county school district into one joint Class A Independent unit.
Prevailing farm wage rates at the present time of 60 cents per hour for common labor and $125 per month plus housing, garden, milk and eggs, for experienced year-around farm laborers for Franklin County was determined by a four-man wage board.
One of the most prolific cows in the valley is that one belonging to James Corbridge, which has had four calves in less than 12 months. The first one was born 11 months ago, she now has triplets, 10 days old. The cow really belongs to Mr. Corbridge’s son, Melvin, who is with the infantry in Germany.
Then there’s the WAC who is supposed to have complained: “Why can’t they release me to do something useful? A man could do this job.”
Bring in your surplus fats. Although this campaign to salvage fat from home cooking has been underway consistently for the past year, there is continuous need of pointing out to everyone that two red meat points are given for each pound of fat turned into your local meat market. Even if you do not need red points, everyone should be glad to save fats for the making of munitions so that the men in uniform will have every component part of the formula necessary to crush the country’s foes.
100 Years Ago, April 15, 1920
Hardly had the city siren ceased its weird and unearthly screech notifying the firemen that a fire was in progress, than old Margett’s livery barn was a mass of flames. It seemed but a few minutes after the alarm was turned in that the entire building was enveloped. But for the quickly responsive efforts of the firemen, who stood on the roof of the Anderson Lumber Company’s building with a steady stream of water played on the burning mass, there would have been a big holocaust to report. The fire is said to have originated from an overheated automobile and the explosion of a tank of gasoline on the car igniting the hay and other inflammable material. By dint of much exertion the horses that were in the barn were saved, but the two automobiles that were there were burned up.
If the children in the neighborhood annoy you, it’s the best sign in the world that you deserve it. Children can pick out worthwhile and not-worthwhile people every shot.