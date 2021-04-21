Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 17, 1996
The Preston City Police force has a new member – Barry. He has four legs, a tail and a nose that won’t quit. Barry, the department’s first ever narcotics dog, arrived Sunday and should be on duty by today or tomorrow, said police chief Scott Shaw. At two years old, all he’s ever known is his trainers at K-9 Concepts in Broussard, Louisiana. His new handler is Ned Burton.
The Preston Carnegie Library will take you for a cruise on the information superhighway as part of “Log on@the Library” promotion scheduled with National Library Week. It is a way of showing the wide range of information available online via the vast global network of computer databases known as the information highway.
Debbie Wardell of Clifton, has been chosen by postal officials as the new postmaster for the Dayton Post Office. She has been employed at the Preston Post office since January 1995.
Kevin Gilbert, a junior at PHS, recently earned a gold medal during the Olympiad competition held at USU where 22 Utah schools north of Salt Lake, and both West Side and Preston High Schools competed in scholastic tournaments. As top student in language arts, Kevin earned himself a full four-year scholarship to USU.
Things have never been boring for Beverly Dunn, a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy, who recently retired after serving the public for almost a quarter of a century. She firmly believes her greatest accomplishment as a deputy is the creation of the rape and child abuse crisis teams. Betty Kaye Fredrickson will take over Dunn’s duties.
50 Years Ago, April 22, 1971
Valliepack, formerly Knudson Packing Company, has been taken over by Mr. and Mrs. Elburt Hubbard of Malad. The packing plant had been operated by the David Beckstead family since it was sold by Virgil Knudson. The couple plans to move to Preston with their three children after school is out. Mrs. Hubbard is the former Saundra Thomas of Brigham City.
It’s spring planting time. Three months into a new year, the farmer is trying to decide if it’s worth it. It is worth it. The good farmer works hard, but he sleeps well. He has air he can breathe, water he can drink, a vista like nobody’s business – and a hunk of earth the value of which is more dependable than gold. – Paul Harvey
Dallas Gilbert, located in Fairview, has been appointed as a dealer for the unique new General Electric all-electric, compact tractor – Elec-Trak. He describes the tractor as a “major step in applying electricity to a practical consumer vehicle. A wide range of electric lawn care hand tools can be operated from a 36-volt power outlet in the tractor body.
Sandra Hansen and Brad Jensen won the Bennett Cup competition at Preston High School. Both are seniors at Preston High. Sandra is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Hansen. Brad is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Jensen.
Milo’s AG Food store – For canning, strawberries, $2.99 per case. –Saltine Crackers, 2 lb. pkg, 2 for $.89 – Pepsi-cola Products, 7 for $1 – Kool-Aid, regular 6 for $.29, presweetened, 3 for $.29 – Spare Ribs, country style, $.49/lb.
75 Years Ago, April 25, 1946
Plans are definitely under way to make the rodeo grounds and facilities of the Preston Night Rodeo among the best in the intermountain area. The total cost for the over-all program is around $5,000 and will result in a completely revamped locale for the rodeo. The grounds will be moved from the present location in the ball grounds to the west side of the park and the arena will be reversed in direction so as to stand north and south in lieu of the east-west position it now holds.
The Intermountain Air Service has announced plans for veterans flight training under the G. I. Bill or Rights. To qualify for training veterans the Air Service must have airport facilities and flying curriculum approved by the Veterans’ Administration and the State Board of Education. Phil West, Bruce Wallace and Sam Merrill have spent considerable time and effort in developing this program.
City clamps down; Chief Head asks for clean up. The city court has been busy with 11 different defendants coming before it for traffic and other violations: 2 for parking, 4 for speeding, 4 for running stop signs, and one for drunkenness. Head also warned every property owner with barns or corrals in the city to get them in shape immediately, with a deadline of May 15.
100 Years Ago, April 20, 1921
Long distance runners of the Academy competed with the best runners in the intermountain country in Salt Lake City and succeeded in carrying off fourth place. This annual East to West high school race has become an inter-mountain classic to which all of the high schools of the state contribute runners.
To accommodate the many inquiries about houses and apartments for rent, the Federal State Bank of this city will be glad to cooperate in listing such places, and furnish such lists to inquirers.
Cliff Workman, June Young and D. A. Sanders have leased W. R. Sant’s Blacksmith shop and Garage and are now open for business. We are all competent mechanics and will treat our customers right. We turn out strictly first class work and guarantee everything we do. If you have any repair work just remember automobiles, horseshoeing and plow work is our specialty. Call and see us.
The Ellison-White Chautauqua will soon be with us again in June. The promise is made that it will be better than ever this year. A great leader has called the Chautauqua “The Most American Thing in America.”