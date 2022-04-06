Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 2, 1997
Excessive spring runoff has filled Treasureton Reservoir past capacity and water is flowing over a flood-control spillway into Battle Creek, immediately below the impoundment.
Students Emily Gibby, Megan Henrichs and Janielle Reese recently had their essays on “Our Favorite Place in Idaho” chosen to be on display at the capitol building in Boise. The girls wrote the essays as part of the “Write On Idaho” contest offered to Idaho students. Emily wrote her essay on the rest stop between Pocatello and Idaho Falls, and called it “Hell’s Half Acre Rest Stop.” Megan chose Coeur d’Alene as her favorite place, while Janielle wrote her essay on the Cub River Canyon.
Sarah Steele and Howard Nelson each had their poem published in the “Ethology of Poetry for Young Americans” book of poetry, it was announced by Preston English teacher Kaye Woodward. Howard’s poem was titled “Restless,” while Sarah’s poem was “Books.”
The internet is a group of connected computers that can open a new world of business to local companies, said Lamont Doney during the Chamber of Commerce meeting. Doney and his partner, Greg Griffith, operate Two Guys Computers, Inc., in Preston. This company offers access to the Internet, as would other recognized Internet access companies such as America Online.
Fire fighters fought a garage/attic fire that destroyed those portions of the Phil West home. Bobbie and Phil West were at their son, Ralph West’s home at the time of the blaze. Much of the interior furniture and art of the home were salvaged although there was heavy smoke and water damage.
50 Years Ago, April 6, 1972
Preston’s A&W Drive-In had a successful “Ambulance Day” recently and earned $150 towards the purchase price of an ambulance for Franklin County. The check was given by owner Ken Beckstead to Ross Rasmussen, assistant manager of First Security Bank where the fund is being kept. Beckstead said “Ambulance Day” was made possible due to the cooperation of Rod Pearce, dairy distributor and Hubbard Packing, meat suppliers, along with contributed advertisement from radio station KPST and the Citizen.
The Easter Egg decorating contest was won by David Trujillo, who submitted a dozen individually painted eggs. Delmar Derricott took second place with his eggs in knitted-chicks cozies, and Beverly and Bonnie Norton captured third.
County road repairs were temporarily halted when the asphalt heater being pulled behind a county truck overheated and caught fire Wednesday at approximately 8:57 a. m., one-half mile west of the county equipment shed on West Oneida. The blaze was quenched without incident, but both tires on the piece of equipment were melted.
Melvin Burrup came to Preston about 30 years ago to find a place to live in a clean, pleasant atmosphere, and enjoyed the area so much that he made it his family’s home.
MIA awards were given to three adult members of Preston Seventh ward in ceremonies. Mrs.(Lana)Ronald Baird was given a Golden Gleaner award and Mrs. N. S. (Barbara) Howells received an Honorary Golden Gleaner Award. Elmo Petersen was named Honorary M-Man.
75 Years Ago, April 10, 1947
People of this community have found that life still goes on, even without a telephone. Most people were at a loss as just how to manage without the use of their phone when the first day of the current telephone strike arrived Monday. However, as the week has progressed and still no phone service is available patrons have realized, for the most part, that they can still manage without them.
Dale Panter of Dayton and Jay Fergeson of Ogden, two of the top collegiate amateur heavyweight boxers in the country, thrilled a crowd of approximately 900 fight fans at the Preston American Legion’s show here, with Panter getting the nod in a very close decision.
The senior scouts of Cache Valley council have been offered the use of facilities at Hill Field for conducting an air encampment for all senior scouts of this area. Proposed program of the encampment will be instruction in all phases of aircraft structure, maintenance and operation.
Exports of potatoes under the Dept. of Agriculture’s program to move more stocks from the bumper 1946 crop are past the three million bushel mark.
Household Hint – In a hot, dry, room placing a pan of water on the floor behind the piano helps to keep the sounding board from drying and cracking.
Free Farm Welding Clinic --This is a real down-to-earth Farm Welding Clinic. Actual broken gears and pieces of farm machinery will be welded to show how to quickly and economically make dependable welds with a Marquette Farm Welder. – Preston Implement
100 Years Ago, April 5, 1922
The Preston Carnegie Library is renting phonograph records to the public for ten cents a week. They are all good records, and those wishing to rent records can glance of the list and choose the record wanted. These are all by popular musicians: Edison Records. . . Victor Records. . . Columbia Records. . . The Columbia records were donated by Mr. Carl Carlson of Lundstrom Furniture Company.
A small amount of garden seed is available for distribution from the Farm Bureau office. None will be given to school children without a written request from the parent. Everybody should plant a garden this spring.
1922 licenses are due and any man carrying a gun must secure a 1922 license. By order of Game Warden Alf Stevens.
Have your order ready for the Watkins man. He is coming and he sells the best. Twenty million people say that the Watkins is the best by far.
First Ward M.I.A. presents “Higbee of Harvard” at the Preston Opera House, Thursday, April 13. The manager of the Preston Opera House wishes to call the attention of the people that it is one of the best plays that has ever been played by the M.I.A.