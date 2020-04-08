Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 5, 1995
The Preston School Board hired Vernal, Utah’s high school principal, Ted Taylor, as the district’s new superintendent. His responsibilities will begin in July, when Superintendent Orson Bowler retires after 30 years of service.
Colder temperatures and above average precipitation during the last two weeks of March help the area’s snowpack and farmers should be blessed with adequate irrigation storage this growing season.
Westlake Drilling has dropped a hole into a hill east of Whitney about 450 to 500 feet said Tom Chadwick, president of Whitney/Nashville Water Company. Water has been found, but until the well can be pumped the gallons per minute it will produce can not be determined.
Twenty-three students from Germany, accompanied by their teacher, Helmut Reisse, are visiting the classrooms of Preston High School, while getting a glimpse of life in America.
It is a great feeling to know that we are now living in a “growing” area. We could almost bet that the next time a census is taken, it will show an increase, rather than a decrease as the last census did.
The spring walleye spawning run is on at Oneida Reservoir and area anglers have been picking up a few fish during the past couple of weeks. The water in the reservoir has reached the high 40 degree range and spawning activities have started.
The Pirate track team will travel to Soda Springs to compete. Due to the earliness of the season, competitors are mainly working on building endurance, skill and perfection in their events.
“Preston High’s baseball team has started off really well. Our team has a good attitude, and I think we’ll be competitive,” said head coach Mike Hansen.
50 Years Ago, April 9, 1970
A rock shelter in Weston Canyon which was studied by archeology students from ISU during the summer, has proven to be an outstanding archaeological find... It is important culturally and geologically. A meeting is planned to show artifacts and answer questions. The students have uncovered evidence of three different eras of time when men have wandered in the valley.
Bids were called by the East Side School Board for the construction of bleachers for the football field. Bleachers will be built along the north side of the football field and will be similar to those along the south side.
The old stone home at the corner of First North and State street was torn down by Dockstader Construction Company to make room for the new Federal Land Bank Building. The bank is moving to the corner to permit larger quarters and parking.
SKY-VU Drive In Theatre — “Dracula Has Risen From the Grave” and “Valley of the Gwangi” — Box office opens 7 pm – Show starts about 7:30, Admission – Adults $1; Students $.75; Children $.50.
75 Years Ago, April 12, 1945
The President of the United States is dead! This afternoon at 3:30 p.m. the president’s personal physician announced his death at the famed Warm Springs resort at Warm Springs, GA, of cerebral hemorrhage. Thus for the second time in the nation’s history, at the climax of another war, the people of the United States have lost their president... Vice President Harry Truman is at this time convened in an emergency cabinet session in the White House... the President is gone, we mourn with the rest of the nation the passing of Franklin D. Roosevelt, probably one of the greatest leaders America has ever had.
Drive for old clothes started in county, need 45,000 lbs. The schools of Franklin county will cooperate to gather old clothes for the drive now underway throughout the nation as a war program to aid the people of liberated Europe. Farmers may bring clothes to town. This will aid the European peoples.
260 bars of soap were turned in to the county Red Cross chapter by the high school Pep Club. This soap will go into Overseas Kit bags that have been prepared by the ladies of the county in answer to a special request for 288 extra bags from this chapter. It costs the Red Cross chapter $2.50 to fill each overseas bag.
100 Years Ago, April 8, 1920
Owing to the recent heavy rains and snow a very bad break has occurred on the Mink Creek ditch just beyond the brow of the hill, and something like 600 feet of the face of the ditch has been swept down the mountainside and now threatens to dam the river unless it is not soon fixed. It is estimated that the damage to the ditch will require much labor, and to complete the break in a proper manner, it will cost something like $15,000.
We have received word from the Utah Idaho Central Railroad Company that the electric car stop at the south end of town has been granted. Commencing April 2, the cars coming from the south will stop to let off passengers, and the cars going south will stop to take passengers on at the point south of town where the track enters Main street. No service will be given between the depot and this point, however, as the company is unable to give streetcar service in town.