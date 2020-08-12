Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 9, 1995
Randy and Dixon Haslam said they looked up from their work cutting grain for Robert Haworth just in time to see flames begin burning around a combine in Bob Hobb’s field east of the Ritewood Egg Farm in Franklin. The combine is the source of the flame. It was still smoldering after the blaze, said Erma Hobbs. The wind initially began pushing the blaze north towards other fields, then shifted east and up the mountain. An estimated 50 to 70 acres were burnt before the fire was contained.
The burdens of a new, federal regulation system implemented to watchdog the nation’s nursing home industry could be costly and very difficult to comply with.
The abundance of rain this spring, combined with the current, hot and dry conditions have created an explosion of underbrush that makes this year an especially dangerous one for wildfires. The season may run well into October this year given local conditions.
Stiff winds blew through Franklin County, stirring dust and toppling barns. A barn owned by Blair Greaves went down. That gust also blew a granary bin over a tree and into the Von Noyes yard. The Page family, near Dayton, also lost an old shed.
The Red Rock Pass Bridge was recently demolished in an effort to improve the road between Preston and Downey. Before detonation the crew placed timbers along the ties of the railroad that runs underneath the bridge. The timbers supported planking that was covered with three feet of gravel. This contraption acted as a cushion to the ties when the bridge fell.
50 Years Ago, August 13, 1970
The lights for the Preston High School football field were waiting to be raised this week as work nears an end on the “almost” new field. The field will be lighted with special quartz lights, will have a complete new section of bleachers, as well as a concession and announcers stand.
Knudson Packing Company is undergoing remodeling as an addition is added to the front of the building. The addition will make room for cutting and for office space, coolers and other facilities.
With each passing day, it becomes increasingly apparent that longer lengths are going to monopolize the fashion scene this Fall. Now that matter is finally settled, the next big issue appears to be what to do with those 15 or so inches between the hem and the floor. Well, the hosier experts must have anticipated the problem because they’ve got some fun ideas for accommodating the longuette. Midis, maxis call for new stockings.
All antelope and elk controlled hunts received more applicants than the number of permits offered; but there were 1,605 deer and three goat permits in various hunts without enough applications to equal them at the public drawing in the Boise office.
The Preston City Council passed an ordinance which would de-annex “Hole Number Three” of the Preston Golf and Country Club. The ordinance was passed with a suspension of the rules, unanimously by the council members.
75 Years Ago, August 16, 1945
One of the most modern and complete cold storage and quick freeze plants in the country is now available to the people of this county at the Cold Storage Lockers in the O.P. Skaggs building. Bill Davis, owner, announced that 435 additional lockers will soon be available to the general public in the new enlarged quarters to the rear of the Skaggs store.
A soldier who came home on a furlough was asked what he expected to be when he got out of the army. “An old man,” he replied.
The city of Preston is undertaking a street oiling program in the city this summer that will prove a marked improvement for residents and the general public. At the present time there are eleven blocks of oil to be laid throughout the city. This is the largest street improvement program undertaken since paving was laid on main street some years ago. That the need is great is unquestioned.
Victory over the Nazi & Japs – Victory over High Prices. Check these items, they are almost identical in price and quality with our pre-war values. Yodora, a gentle smooth white, creamy deodorant, large jar, $.49; Albolene baby oil, antiseptic, 6 oz. bottle $.39; Bax. Complete multiple vitamin capsules, 180’s, $4.79; Chamberlains’s Lotion, $.21, $.42, $.82; Sheafer’s Skrip Permanent Ink, lasting as the paper itself — for safe business records. — Johnson’s Drug Store.
100 Years Ago, August 12, 1920
In connection with the back to school drive that will cover the 15 counties of southeastern Idaho Augusts 16 – 27, a survey is being conducted in an effort to list all young people up to 21 years of age who are out of school. Some of the people have finished high school, some have finished eighth grade, and some probably have not finished the eighth grade.
The greatest piece of character acting ever filmed is Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Dr. Jekyll – a lover and a gentleman. Mr. Hyde – a roué and a brute. Both of them one man. Now at the Isis Theatre, starring John Barrymore. Prices: $.15 and $.25.
Preston at last calculation has a population of 4000 and is growing daily. For the first time in a decade the people of the outside has been attracted by the thrift, push and energy of at least a good portion of the people of this section. And this portion has been hammering at the possibilities of this section until the enquiries daily are numerous. There is much contemplated building growth in the air. The five new stores that have been built at the north end of Main Street will soon be ready for occupancy.