Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 16, 1995
Area farmers now in the middle of this year’s wheat harvest are reporting good yields, especially for dry land crops. And the only problem being reported is a low protein content in some of the red wheat. “Yields from wheat fields, particularly dry land crops, has been good. Things are running above average as far as bushels per acre, said Zane Fredrickson, manager of Weston Grain Growers.
Sisters Hallie Robinson and Shonna Cole wanted to be their own bosses so they started singing together and have been entertaining audiences at local and statewide shows since 1991. Their duo is called “Heart and Soul.”
Students of Woodward’s Flip Flop Shop in Preston brought home first, third and fourth place wins during the First Security Games held in Pocatello. All were participating in the power tumbling events.
Head Manufacturing/Nyloplast is more environmentally conscious these days. The company has reduced its waste contributions to the county landfill from a truckload every other day to 25 pounds monthly.
It was almost a repeat performance of last year’s competition for the Downey Wild West Rodeo queen contest when two sisters walked away with the queen and first attendant titles. Brooke and Britny Christensen were in the competition last year. The same two sisters took queen and first attendant, only this year it was reversed. Brooke will reign as the 1995 Downey Rodeo queen, while Britny who ruled last year, will serve as her first attendant.
50 Years Ago, August 20, 1970
An increase in postage on parcel post will go into effect Nov 14, acting Postmaster Wallace B. Jensen said today. The increase of 15.4 percent was authorized by the Interstate Commerce Commission July 16 but is being delayed by the Post Office Department as encouragement for early mailing of holiday mail.
Prices for the school lunch program will remain the same as last year, if there is sufficient support. The cost of hot lunches was 25 cents in the grade schools and 30 cents in the middle and high schools. These prices necessitated a subsidy by the school district last year, but school officials have agreed to back the program without a price increase if students will take advantage of it.
A new vocational program will begin in Preston High School. It is called Cooperative Vocational Education. Recently hired to coordinate the program was Arlend Poole, former employee of Palmer Implement. The purpose of the program is to give students the opportunity to see various vocational fields and to prepare themselves to fit into the work. The program also ties the school and community closer together as jobs are lined up for students in the business community. They will receive training in both the classroom and on the job.
75 Years Ago, August 23, 1945
The first formal announcement of the landing in Franklin county of a Japanese balloon near Treasureton was made this week by Sheriff Lee Hansen. The balloon came down in the spring of 1943 at Stockton on the Johnson farm and exploded with its charge. The explosion left a crater 10 feet deep and 12 feet in diameter and was heard by residents of Treasureton. An investigation, in cooperation with the FBI, led to much speculation.
The ceiling in the American Food store is being recleaned and the fluorescent lights are all being lowered about 30 inches throughout the store. This new arrangement will provide much better light for the entire store, Milo Hobbs, manager, states.
Announcement was made this week that Melvin Burrup, pharmacist in Johnson Drug for the past three years, had purchased the Prescription Drug company. Mr. Burrup is well known in this vicinity, having been raised at Downey and married LaRue Fisher of Oxford.
Crawling over ten-foot obstacles across barbed wire and through water mains conditions and hardens the soldier for battle or for getting aboard a civilian bus.
100 Years Ago, August 19, 1920
Now that the war is over and times are becoming normal the school year will return to its former length of 34 weeks, as it was found that the shortened year and lengthened recitation periods worked a hardship on the students, especially those who were not robust.
The new route to Bear Lake has been finished and the road is in shape. All those contemplating going to the Lake should take that route. It is quite picturesque.
There is no speed limit on the highway leading to hell.
Something unique was noticed on the street the other day. An automobile load of tourists stopped in town, and the strains of popular airs were heard from the machine. The crowd gathered with inquisitive mein and discovered located on the dashboard a set of organ pipes to which wires were attached. On the front door of the car was a keyboard at which a lady fingered. The engine of the car was used to furnish air, and the result was a volume of charming and enticing sounds that pleased the people mightily. The party got underway again and to the tune of a popular song that we fail to recall, went south out of town.
Long life is not worthwhile unless it is active. Merely to exist in dull and passive contemplation of the immediate environment invites the verdict, “Better dead.” Men and women who hope to live long and retain their faculties should, if a Baltimore physician is to be believed, take a little thought in advance for the work of the “leisure” years.
School will soon commence. Now is the time to prepare for the children. Splendid stock of Ginghams, Hosiery and Woolen goods to select from. – Luthy’s