Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 23, 1995
As a result of Bonneville Power Administration rate hike, Utah Power said today that its residential prices could rise by 1.6 percent. “Utah Power’s prices have remained stable since 1986,” said Bruce Jensen, Utah Power manager. “The only other increase we have passed through to customers was in 1993, when BPA reduced the amount of credit we can give our customers.”
Dusty kids in Wranglers and boots, with sunburned faces and wind-blown hair said their last good byes to their cows, pigs, and lambs after the fair auction. Kevin Christensen, 13, slept two nights out in the barn with his bucket calf, “Not Not” before taking him to the fair, then slept one night at the fair.
Chalk one up for the bulls at the Bull Bonanza. Of the 32 bulls pitted against the cowboys, only seven were ridden the full eight seconds. Local cowboy, Wes Harris did the best job. He tied for first place with Cole Corgatelli of Portage, Ut. Both scored a 71 on their ride and split the winnings of $840. Other local cowboys who entered the event were Ed Dursteller, Mike Mooseman, Tyler Hinckley, Casey Geddes, Dustin Hollingsworth, Gene Lee and Joey Porter.
50 Years Ago, August 27, 1970
The Preston Indians will meet the West Side Pirates Friday on Preston’s new lighted field in the opening of the football season for the two teams. The new stadium will be dedicated during the game. The old bleachers have been cleaned and painted for the 1970 season.
Postal regulations require that rural post office boxes be on the carrier’s side of the road. According to the Preston postmaster, carriers are not to cross over the road to put mail in rural boxes. This means that all rural mail boxes must be on the same side of the road, with the side depending in which direction the carrier covers his route.
Crews with a powerful back hoe and crawler-type scoop chewed the machines through much of the old First Security Bank building. Work started on the demolition after glass and other items were stripped out of the building.
Kodak Film Specials, You’ll want an extra roll for the first day of School. Kodacolor film, $.99, regularly $1.25 to $1.40; Kodachrome – 135 mm $1.66; Prell Liquid, large size, $.87; Head & Shoulders Shampoo, $1.29; Miss Clairol Hair Color, $1.33; Home Permanents, Toni Advance Look, $1.47; Whimsey’s figures, now at Johnson’s, only $2 each. – Johnson Drug
75 Years Ago, August 30, 1945
The Preston Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the horse pulling contest of the county fair and has offered cash premiums of $25, $20 and $15 to first, second and third place winners in the various weights. Team weights are: Light Weight: Teams weighing 2700 pounds and under. Middle Weight: Teams weighing between 2700 and 3000 pounds. Heavy Weight: Teams weighing 3000 pounds and over.
Be thankful for the common blessing of life. America is abundantly blessed with all the good things of life and yet we grow critical and crotchety instead of thankful and cheerful.
America can be thankful that the life of the sugar beet is “short but sweet.” Six months from seed to sack is all the time it takes to produce pure granulated sugar, and within a few weeks our nation’s dwindling sugar supplies will be augmented by 1945 beet sugar currently estimated at twenty-seven million bags one hundred pounds each.
Idaho still has fewer men unfit for military service than any other state in the union and since last year the percentage of rejects has declined to a new low. The revised September draft quota for Idaho is 223 men, all taken from the 18 to 26 age group.
Schools of the entire county will be operating by September 10 but most will be open this coming Monday and Tuesday. The new West Side Joint district commences Tuesday. Only two schools, Mink Creek and Treasureton will be delayed with ongoing grain harvest needing the school age help.
100 Years Ago, August 26, 1920
A new day has dawned for Preston. We have some splendid modern improvements, an electric lighting system and a water system, paved sidewalks and streets, for which past city officials as well as the present should be commended. The people of Preston now have the opportunity of making our little city one of the cleanest, most beautiful and desirable resident cities in this valley and even in the state.
There will be a Junior Dance given in the Opera House on August 27, for boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 15, commencing at 7 o’clock and lasting till 10 o’clock. Admission: 25 cents.
Dr. Allen Cutler Jr. is to teach at academy. Dr. Cutler returned to practice in his own community and has made an enviable record. . . . He will be giving students training in the essentials of physiology. Dr. Cutler, in connection with other physicians of the city, has agreed to give every Academy student a free physical examination. He will teach but one class. Fortunate will be the students who have the privilege of registering under him. Parents, too who can arrange to spare the time during the class period should register for the course.