Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 30, 1997
State Controller J. D. Williams will meet the public at an open house forum at the courthouse. Williams lived in Preston for a number of years before being elected as state controller. He served as Preston’s mayor and was elected as Franklin County prosecuting attorney for several terms.
Don and Bobie Elwell have been working together, side by side, for the past 62 years, and so it is only fitting that they once more sit side by side as the Grand Marshals of the 1997 Preston Night Rodeo Parade. The Elwells were chosen as grand marshals for years of public service.
John A. Gullo, operator of Burger King Restaurant Franchises in Utah, announced that Karl Malone will join with him as part owner in their newest Burger King restaurant to be located in Preston, Idaho. . . The Burger King restaurant will employ 30 new people in the area and has a projected opening date of late September 1997.
Franklin County may not have some of the fancy facilities that larger counties have, but it has at least one building that is unique in possibly all of Idaho and northern Utah. The County Cannery is different from any other cannery. It provides a place for individuals, families, and groups to can their own goods, whether it be fruit, meat or vegetables, said Wayne Cole, who has been overseeing the operation for many years.
50 Years Ago, August 3, 1972
Sixteen men and youths were arrested early Sunday morning following a gang fight on the Preston rodeo grounds, and one has pled guilty and been fined and put on six months probation after a charge of rioting and failure to disperse.
Don Taylor, a 13 year employee of Van Gas in Preston, has been named manager of this office and the area including Franklin county and part of Caribou, Bannock and Cache counties. He has worked as route salesman, service man and service trainer.
A new electronics shop has opened in Preston under the ownership of James M. Daniel, on East Oneida in the former shoe repair shop owned by Harvey Tippets. Daniel repairs both black and white and colored television sets, stereos, tape recorders, radios, both auto and portable, and other electronic equipment, in his shop, called Daniel’s Modern Electronics.
Lightening struck twice this week in the Banida area. Wednesday evening a bolt of lightening struck in a wheat-field north of the Thomas Cattani home and damaged part of a grain field. The wind shifted and the fire burned itself out into a field of summer fallow. Thursday afternoon, lightning again stuck, this time on a hillside on the LaMor Cole farm northeast of Banida. Again alert farmers saw the smoke and turned out to fight the blaze. The fire did little damage because of the fast work of neighbors.
75 Years Ago, August 7, 1947
Casting gloom on an otherwise completely successful rodeo, a burglary pulled here some time Monday netted a party or parties unknown approximately $5,000 of official funds in connection with the Preston night rodeo. The money, taken from the city buildings on West Oneida street had been used to pay off cowboy winners in the rodeo. It consisted, according to reports, of about $3,000 in checks and $2,000 in cash. The money was placed under lock in the upstairs office of the city building. City officers coming to work Monday morning discovered the lock broken, money gone. Investigation shows entry to the second floor window by a ladder. The thief entered the office, picked up a small .22 caliber revolved and pried open the cabinet. Nothing else in the office was disturbed.
A single coin in a crock makes much noise, but if the crock is full of coins, it is silent.
Although there are now few people living in Idaho now who are not citizens by birth or through naturalization, there was a time when fully 50 per cent of the people in Idaho were not, as a recent check has shown. In 1863, when Idaho territory reported a population of 32,342 about half were unnaturalized immigrants, principally Irish, Germans, Canadians, English, Scandinavians and Chinese.
Last week while Mrs. James Woolf of Riverdale was putting up fruit and sealing bottles with hot paraffin wax, a pan of hot wax exploded and started a fire, burning all the kitchen curtains, blinds and started on the wood work. Mr. Woolf was successful in extinguishing the flames by fighting them with wet cloths.
100 Years Ago, August 2, 1922
Reduction of rates means great savings. The reduction of 10 percent in freight rates throughout the country on all commodities except agricultural products ordered on May 24 by the interstate commerce commission will mean approximately $127,000,000 to the farmers of the United States. As a result of a petition presented by the American Farm Bureau federation to the interstate commerce commission last October, railroad executives granted a 10 % reduction on all agricultural commodities for a temporary period of six months, netting the shippers an estimated $55,000,000.
Rest in the shade while Dinner cooks! You don’t have to spend hours fussing in a hot kitchen these summer days, carrying coal and emptying ashes, regulating drafts and dampers and watching the cooking over a hot fuel range. Cook with Electricity — Clean, cool, convenient, safe, economical — With an electric range you simply turn a switch to the correct temperature, place the food on to cook — and you are free to spend the rest of the time as you please. No “pot watching” is necessary, simply let the range do the cooking. — Utah Power & Light Co.