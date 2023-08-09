Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 5, 1998
In recent years, Preston’s Industrial Park has been the object of both criticism and praise as city officials try to bring more industry to the area. Although the park has been talked about for over a decade, construction of it was only completed in 1993. Finances were received and plans were completed in 1991 and construction began in 1992.
Greg Richins, Preston, was the only local cowboy that placed in That Preston Night rodeo over the weekend. He placed second in the bull riding event with a score of 72, winning $776.97.
Stuart Parkinson, University of Idaho Extension Educator in Franklin county, has received the honor of being awarded the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agents during their 83rd Annual Meeting held in San Antonio, TX.
It was in Mink Creek 30 years ago that Keith Crane’s curiosity sprouted into a hobby. Now, a student of Native American history Crane has gathered an extensive collection of Indian artifacts. He has them on display in his Burley home.
We have had just about an inch of rain in Clifton the last week, they had more than that in Dayton and Oxford. It has been the kind of patchy thundershower weather that totals one grain field and leaves the one next to it completely dry. Frustrating for farmers.
Volleyball is more than a sport, says Preston High School coach Launa Moser. It also teaches girls life skills, such as good sportsmanship, how to deal with anger, stress, and dealing with conflicts. It gives a perspective on how to not only win, but how to be a good loser, how to deal with consequences, how to set goals, and how to become a leader, she said...During the annual coaches convention in Boise, Moser was given the Idaho Distinguished Coach of the Year in volleyball award, from the Idaho State Coaches Association.
50 Years Ago, August 9, 1973
A burglary attempt was made at Hubbard’s Packing Company at Preston in early hours Sunday, but thieves had to leave their spoils behind when they left the scene very suddenly. The Franklin County Sheriff’s office received a call at 1:45 a.m. notifying of a break-in. Investigation revealed where it appeared two occupants had left a car and went to the plant, where they entered through a small window in the rear, after cutting screen and breaking the windowpane. After entering, the burglars broke locks off two locker rooms and loaded meat onto a bone wagon they had emptied for their purpose.
Fifty county boys took part in National Scout Jamboree at Farragut State Park. These were boys from Troop 74, Troop 80, and Cache Valley Council Troop 588. Adult leaders were James Tasso, scoutmaster of Troop 80, Rod Jensen, Franklin District scout chairman, Wayne Brown, Craig Carter, and Gaylord Harward, acting assistant scoutmaster of Troop 80.
The 1973 county fair will feature as one of its special attractions, a cross country bicycle race as part of Franklin County Farm Bureau Fun Day. A new public address system in the Preston Rodeo Arena will be used at the Horse Pulling event. The long used and badly worn livestock wash racks are being replaced by new cement ones and will be ready for use at the facility.
75 Years Ago, August 12, 1948
A project began about six months ago to raise sufficient local funds to match a state offer began to be realized here this week with installation of the first three-way police radio in a local patrol car. The first set was installed in Chief of Police Durwood Huls’ automobile. Sheriff Lee Hansen had such a
radio installed in his machine yesterday, and State Patrolman Jay Wakeman will soon have a set in his auto. This three-way radio enables communication from car to car, from the local sets to Pocatello, and receiving Pocatello messages here.
Pfc. Leonard C. Brostrom, Preston medal of honor winner, will be further honored by naming a ship after him, it was announced last week. The ship Marine Eagle will be named Pfc. Leonard C. Brostrom. The 24-year-old Preston soldier, son of Carl J. Brostrom, was killed Oct. 28, 1944, in a one-man attack on a key pillbox of Japanese fortifications on Leyte, Philippine islands.
Three Franklin county FFA boys exhibited steers at the first annual junior fat stock show at Ogden. The local boys were David Beckstead, Clair Hollingsworth, and Clyde Ashcroft. They have been interested in beef cattle since beginning their work in vocational agriculture.
Midshipman H. Ellis Johnson, United States naval reserve, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Homer Johnson of Preston, is participating in the two-month naval reserve officers training cruise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Boxer.
100 Years Ago, August 9, 1923
America Mourns Death of Great Leader, Coolidge is the New President of United States — The American people from coast to coast and from lakes to the Gulf and in the territories beyond the seas bowed their heads in grief this week for their President is dead. In the evening of August 2, when in his life came a renewed hope of recovery, Warren G. Harding was suddenly struck down with a stroke of cerebral apoplexy.
The end came instantaneously without a second of warning at 7:30 o’clock. There was no time to summon additional physicians, no time to call members of his official family, and no time for medical skill to exercise its knowledge. It was all over in the twinkling of an eye, and it left a nation and the world shocked and in grief. Mrs. Harding, the constant companion of her distinguished husband was faithful until the end. She was reading to him for a few minutes when she noticed a shudder run through the frame of the man she had loved, encouraged in adversity and praised in success.
