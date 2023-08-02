Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 29, 1998
A flashing yellow light will be placed in the near future at the intersection of State Street and 100 South in downtown Preston by the State Transportation Department as a way to help make pedestrian traffic safer. A better street light was placed at the intersection last week to increase the safety of pedestrian crossing there, said Mayor Jay Heusser. The intersection has been the scene of several accidents, including fatalities.
In addition to Bob Mattson, Scott Beckstead, Bryan Hyde, Doug Webb, Steve Meek and Leonard Ward, it takes over 150 volunteers to help pull off That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, said Webb. Beginning tomorrow, That Famous Preston Night Rodeo will dominate public events in Franklin County.
Nutmeg and Spice, a three-year-old sorrel mare, owned by Victor and Arlene Nash of Preston, captured third place in the $26,408 Idaho Cup Derby RG3 at Les Bois Park in Boise, ID.
Jeanette Johnson, of Dayton, has been chosen as the 1998 Franklin County Farm/Ranch wife by the Franklin County Farm Bureau. She was honored at a district luncheon, held in Pocatello.
Nate Haslam, Ryan Johnson, Clint Harris, McCoy Smith and Ryan Wilcox attended the Down Under Bowl in Brisbane, Australia, recently as members of Team Western Idaho. Team Western Idaho beat the Australian All-star team 21-00.
The Ashby family brought out to the Weston Pioneer Day Parade the wagon and team of Belgian horses which they used last summer to traverse part of the Mormon Pioneer Trail from Evanston to Salt Lake City. It was one of many floats that participated in Weston’s Parade.
50 Years Ago, August 2, 1973
Ray McCune and Richard Porter, co-owners of McCune’s Paint and Specialty Coating store in Preston, worked with Preston city employee, Suel Murdock to paint two intersections and crosswalks in the center of town. This is being done as a public service with McCune’s furnishing the paint, Specialty Coating furnishing the equipment and labor, and the city furnishing Murdock and the forms and barriers. This job was done prior to the rodeo.
The tall neon sign of Johnson Drug, one of the oldest in Preston, came down to make way for the new modern sign that blends with the new front recently put on the store. The old sign was put up in 1938.
Residents of Thatcher are working toward completion of a new water system, which will come from an area in the lava rocks behind the home of Mr. and Mrs. LaClede Coombs. A well is being dug, with rocks loosened with picks and pulled out of the cavity by cable and tractor, and by hand for the small stones. After the spring is excavated, a cement cistern will be constructed.
Wayne Doney of Preston made history at the Preston golf course last Saturday when he completed a 185 yard shot to make a hole-in-one on number three hole. He used a three iron in the spectacular shot, made in open play. According to Bill Downs, golf pro, this is the first time such a shot has been made on number three hole in the 12 year life of the golf course.
75 Years Ago, August 5, 1948
Remodeling and enlarging of the Farmers Grain Growers Assn. elevator at Weston was completed last week according to Thomas E. Rose, manager of the elevator.
Rural areas have their hazards as well as townships. Even the mild-eyed cow can be a danger when she has a new calf, Anthony Beckstead, 11, discovered Sunday night. Anthony is the son of Mr.
and Mrs. Lloyd Beckstead of Whitney. He was out in the field with his dog, and came too near the calf to suit Mamma Cow, who set upon him, knocked him down, pawed his chest with her hoof and gave him several scalp wounds. He was brought to the hospital for treatment and returned home.
Miss Mary Eleanor Swainston of Winder reigns as queen of the famous Preston night rodeo, with the parade and opening performance tonight. Her attendants will be Relda Smith, Riverdale, Joyce Whitehead, Franklin, Meredith Hogan, Thatcher, and Melba Taylor, Dayton, all of whom were finalists in the contest for the selection of rodeo queen. Miss Swainston is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Swainston.
The only fire of the past few weeks was one of undetermined origin on Monday afternoon which burned the barn on Durwood Huls place, leaving only a few charred boards crisscrossed in a pile where the barn once stood. Chief Huls was on duty at his office at the time of the fire, Mrs. Huls and their week-old daughter were in Logan and the rest of the family was away from home.
Permanent Wave Special-- complete with shampoo, hair style and hair dress. 50% off — School Girls’ Special, Permanent Wave, only $2.50 — Hopkins Beauty Salon
100 Years Ago, August, 1923
In Britain’s Parliament Mr. Lloyd George, ex-Premier, said that Britain, entirely dependent on foreign trade, would be the “worst country in the world to experiment with socialism.”
It is well to reflect on returns that a good road brings. The news that a certain town or district has good roads spreads for many miles round. Motorists drive that way when out for pleasure, or, will go in that direction when seeking a trading center. They will go many miles out of their way if they can strike a good road into some business center. The convenience and comfort of a good road is thus a magnet that draws trade and business, that spreads prosperity into the surrounding country. It makes a town a live one. The streets of its business center are well filled with visitors while a town with poor outlying roads finds visitors going elsewhere. It costs something to solve the good roads problem, but it costs more not to.
