Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 19, 1998
An explosion under a water heater at Harold B. Lee Middles School at 11:30 Monday morning left Jeff Phillips with second degree burns on his hands and arms and minor burns on his face. It caused between $20,000 and $60,000 in damages to the school, estimated West Side School District Superintendent Melvin Beutler... Bruce Winward, principal of the building, said flames shot out of the room but were quickly extinguished when the sprinkler system came on.
Thanks to abundant rainfall earlier this spring, it has been a good water year. Even so, the overall water situation still isn’t plentiful in Weston. That means the city council will probably only approve three permits for the coming water year.
The Schumann brothers of Treasureton, Brad, Mark and Jon, won one of the Wild Cow Milking Contests again this year. The first heat in the event was won by a team from Franklin County Grain Growers which included Sid Jensen, Bill Hunter and Nate Allen.
Proceeds from Burger King’s Whopper Hopper at the fair went to the Franklin County Hospice Program. The Whopper Hopper was donated by Burger King for the FCMC project at the fair.
Grain fields are golden and ready for the reapers. If farmers don’t manage to get the grain crops harvested, the grasshoppers certainly will do the job. They are all over the place in all sizes.
Winners of the annual spelling bee, in conjunction with the fair, were Lauralee Andersen, first; Mandi Dalley, second; Lauren Cundick, third; and Amanda Crookston, fourth. Each will receive a watch, donated by Craig Haslem, Preston Drug.
50 Years Ago, August 23, 1973
Latest plans for the old Central Elementary School building include the calling forbids for the tearing down of the structure. At a recent Eastside District board of trustees meeting it was decided that the building should be removed during the winter months, and the property retained by the district until an advantageous offer is received.
LaMar Panter of Preston was injured last week while swathing hay on his farm in Thatcher with a self-propelled swather. He was laying underneath the swather fixing it when it slipped out of gear and the two wheels went over his chest, breaking 11 ribs and badly bruising him.
Americans have been trying to feed the world for four generations. Now it’s feeding time for Americans. Japanese love grapefruit. They don’t grow it but they so enjoy eating it that they’ll pay $1.60 for one…Nothing explains the so-called world food crisis more succinctly than that. --Paul Harvey
The Home of Sudden Service will fix flats free on all passenger cars and pickups (with drop center wheel) when you present this ad or anytime for only 49c — a $1.75 value at Big O Tire Shop.
We’re here to help you, when you need us. Directory Assistance operators are here to help people having trouble finding a number, people who need a number not listed or simply people who need help using their Directory. But Directory Assistance was never meant to take the place of your telephone Directory. — Mountain Bell
75 Years Ago, August 26, 1948
At special services homage was paid to Pfc. Leonard C. Brostrom of Preston, one of this county’s outstanding military heroes who won the nation’s highest award, the Congressional Medal of Honor. The remains of Pfc. Brostrom arrived August 25, accompanied by M/Sgt Joseph Walker, sixth army
escort detachment. A son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Brostrom, Leonard was killed Oct 28, 1944, in a one-man attack on a key pillbox of Japanese fortifications on Leyte.
It’s football season again. Coach Bob Bunker has issued 68 uniforms and started practice for the 1948 schedule. Bunker will be assisted this year by Glen Oliverson, former Preston High and Brigham Young University star athlete. The two coaches face an uphill job and are reticent about how strong the Indians will be, having only one returning regular player.
Milk production is lagging behind national needs and threatening the future of the dairy farmer and the dairy industry. This statement was made by Noble Nielsen, of Morning Milk Co., Wellsville, in reviewing the causes of a milk production drop that has brought supplies to the lowest per capita level in 10 years.
Dine and Dance to the music of The Utah Playboys every Thursday evening. A special band plays for dancing every Saturday Night. Attend our Big Jam Session Monday evening. Deer Cliff Inn “The Most Romantic Spot in the West” in beautiful Cub River Canyon. People drive for many miles to eat our Chicken-in-the Rough. Or try one of our delicious trout dinners or tender, juicy steaks.
100 Years Ago, August, 1923
In Salt Lake one person was killed and 50 were injured, many of them seriously, when a temporary grandstand loaded with hundreds of persons watching a Fourth of July celebration at Liberty Park, crashed to the round, burying under the wreckage many of the injured...The crash occurred just as thousands were gathering at the park to watch the fireworks display. More than 30,000 persons were in the park at the time and pandemonium reigned when the stand collapsed, causing the rescue workers to be hindered in their efforts to extricate those buried under the twisted mass of debris.
Firestone cuts tire prices 10%. The lowered cost of crude rubber and special Firestone manufacturing and distribution advantages make this possible. Firestone factories are organized on a basis of large volume and effective production. Costs are down but quality is at its peak. Stockholder workmen are daily building thousands of Gum-Dipped Cords — the best tire Firestone ever produced and the leader on the market today. Firestone Cords took the first four places and eight of the ten money positions in the Indianapolis sweepstakes, without a single tire failure. — Preston Motor Co.
