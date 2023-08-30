Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 26, 1998Lunch duty has doubled at West Side High cafeteria where Orthea Moser oversees the preparation of 500 meals — 300 mores than usual. The extra meals are for students at Harold B. Lee Middle and Elementary School whose cafeteria was damaged during an explosion at the school last week. Other than the kitchen, the rest of the damage has been repaired in the school.
Preston City’s Neighborhood Watch program got underway with a meeting in which area leaders and block captains met with the local police department, Sally Moser and Police Chief Scott Shaw. Although there are several people signed as block captains, more are needed, said organizer Jeff Gunnell.
Search & Rescue celebrated 30th anniversary in Franklin County. It stated out as a good way to relax on week-ends. Several men around the county, back in the 1960s, liked getting on their four-wheelers or in their jeeps and roaming the back country. It grew into a group of 23 men who volunteer their time and energy into serving as the Franklin County Sheriff’s Patrol, or Search and Rescue. The group organized in 1968, under Sheriff Arlando Larsen when he asked for a volunteer group for searches, rescue and other county needs. Blaine Taylor served as the first commander for the unit, with Lee Hendrickson as first vice; Warren Wilde as secretary and Larry Biggs as training officer.
50 Years Ago, August 30, 1973Residents of Franklin County seem to have been on a drinking spree in the past year — for soda pop, that is. They have been downing cola drinks, ginger ale, fruit-flavored beverages and mixers at a record rate, according to the latest industry figures for the region. As a result, the fizz biz has become big biz locally.
Della Crockett of Preston received a letter and $2 on a debt of 42 years. The letter stated that the customer had a permanent in 1931, and was 50 cents short of having enough money to pay Mrs. Crockett, who was a beautician at that time. She said she would pay it later, and pay it she did, with $1.50 interest. Mrs. Crockett said she had forgotten the incident.
Preston city council called a special meeting to hear a proposal from the State Highway Department on the installation of left-turn bays on the main street through the business district. Phillip Rumsey and Wallace Seamons brought drafts of proposed intersections beginning on South State at Carl and Don’s and Preston Lumber and ended on North State at Second North by Premium Oil. Rumsey said the state is requesting this change because of the new surfacing of the road, which is also U. S. 91, and striping must be done right away. He said that while the lines are being painted on, they may as well be done with the bays painted in. This is being brought to the attention of the city because of the high incidence of left-turn accidents at these mentioned intersections.
75 Years Ago, September 2, 1948Approximately 200 Navajo Indians will be in Franklin county by Oct. 1 to assist growers in harvesting the sugar beet crop, Jared Lewis, factory manager for Franklin County Sugar Co. stated.
A grass fire between Clifton and Swan Lake burned down four Utah Power & Light Co. poles, temporarily interrupting service to Swan Lake residences. Quick work by Orson “Billy” Hansen, Jr., power company lineman, prevented a longer delay in Swan Lake electric service. The lineman used extension ladders to hold wires off the ground. Otherwise service would have been interrupted until a heavy construction crew from Preston replaced the poles.
On the initial two days of the first peacetime draft in this nation’s history 84 young men of Franklin county registered their names for probable service to their country in the near future.
Jamesway Pork Maker Hog Feeders — 5 Troughs on each side. Rodent Proof, Bird proof, Weather proof. The Jamesway economizes on feed. Pigs can’t waste feed and it is adjustable to all grains. Holds 26 1/2 bushels of grain. Peterson Tractor Service.
We can repair or recore --The vertical tube type of radiator (most trucks have it) is repaired or recored HERE with dispatch and absolute certainty of reliable service afterwards. No radiator injury is too bad for our shop — let us show you. Eph’s Radiator Shop.
Edward Kross, for the past year and a half, manager of the Idaho state liquor store in Preston, has resigned his post in the liquor store here to take charge of the shoe department in the J. C. Penney store. A new manager has not yet been appointed but will be in the near future. The position will be filled upon recommendation of the Republican county central committee, of which Elvin Cutler is chairman. Mr. Cutler highly recommended Mr. Kross upon his efficient handling of the liquor store. “Mr. Kross, is considered one of the best operators in the state. He was given a very fine rating by the state liquor department.”
100 Years Ago, August, 1923Now is the time for Preston to concentrate and co-operate. Our citizens and civic organizations seem to be in accord as never before along lines of co-operation with the city government to secure the results desired. It is not possible for any community to reach 100 per cent in co-operation, but the nearer we can reach this figure the better it will be for the future prosperity of all concerned.
An American motion picture operator, who had been taking films of the French occupied area of the Huhr, was pursued by the French, but escaped in his auto to Berlin. There the film was developed and two copies were sent abroad. Now the negative is stolen by French agents. However the operator had an additional copy and will make another negative.
