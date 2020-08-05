Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 2, 1995
Preston City Council placed a moratorium on building multi-family dwellings, duplexes and triplexes in any A-1 residential area in Preston. Robert Fackrell’s proposal to build seven tri-plexes on a two acre interior lot located at about 150 South and 200 East, was the “spring-board” for the moratorium, said city attorney Clyde Nelson.
Some time ago at a meeting of the Idaho Historic Sites Review Board, a member of the board commented that he apologized that more had not been done with the historical designation of sites in Franklin. . . We don’t think that state officials have to apologize for the lack of recognition in Franklin county. We have to assume that responsibility.
For the number of cowboys that paid their dues to ride in That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, a small percentage walked away with much of the $32,000 purse in their pocket. Two local cowboys were among the few who did. Scott Ward placed fourth in the steer-wrestling event, with a time of 4.5 seconds. That time netted him $841.96. Wesley Weston, who participated in the saddle bronc event, placed sixth, netting $220.68 for his performance.
The Preston Starz used solid defense and aggressive base-running to make up for lack of size, cruising to the 16-and-under title at the Annual Softball Association Region 15 Youth Slowpitch Tournament. Coaches Larry Stokes and Lori Beckstead feel that speed, running bases and good defense was the strength of the team.
The Preston Elks Lodge, in conjunction with the VFW, Preston City and the Chamber of Commerce, are planning to drill new flagpole holes along State Street.
Kay Hobb’s old barn on Cub River Road burned to the ground. Fire-fighters from Franklin County fought the heat and smoke while dousing the massive structure.
50 Years Ago, August 6, 1970
Mayor Glen Gamble cut the ribbon that officially opened Preston’s new bank, the First Bank and Trust of Idaho. . . He commended the bank for selecting the corner of Oneida and State Street as the site for the new bank that will be built soon. This will eliminate some old business buildings from Preston.
The upcoming campus rallies against pollution make sense, conceivably could avert disaster. But let’s not go roaring around in high-powered hot rods while blaming the “establishment” or “industry’” or some vaguely identified “they” or “them” for responsibility for pollution. Too many Americans are all gung ho against the other guy’s pollution. And enough such, now knowing what they’re shouting about, can hurt a lot of innocent people. . . Wasn’t it Will Durrant who said, “Some of those people who proclaim themselves out to clean up the world ought to start by taking a bath.” – Paul Harvey
Central Market – Discount Prices — Butter, $.73/lb.; Eggs, $.49/doz.; Salad Dressing, $.47/qt.; Pineapple, 4 cans/$1; turkey hind quarters, $.29/lb.
Idaho State Liquor Dispensary is being moved from the First Security Bank building to the Professional building. Mitchell Construction Company has about 30 days to complete the work for the cabinets. The bid was $6,098.
75 Years Ago, August 9, 1945
Preston was faced with the threat of having all cafes and eating houses suspended when all of these firms were closed Monday due to insufficient red points to complete operation for the remainder of the month of August. However, a temporary order was issued by the state OPA to be worked out by the local ration board that would provide relief as far as red points are concerned for the time being.
Smoke which filled the Grand theatre led many patrons to believe the building was on fire. However, the smoke was caused when electric power dwindled and reserve power, which was greater than needed to run the motors in the projecting room, was put into use. Only quick throwing of the switch saved the motors from being burned out. Patrons were taken to the Isis theatre and viewed the remainder of the films from that building.
The flagpole of the county courthouse received a brand new coat of paint when R. F. Deltenre of Carthage, MO, hied to the top of the pole and in a few minutes had it painted a shining silver. What kept spectators interested in the event was not merely the painting but the fact that Mr. Deltenre weighed some 210 pounds and the high steel pole seem to be too small for a man to scale.
100 Years Ago, August 5, 1920
The recent disastrous wreck on the Oregon Short Line Railway, caused quite a stampede of people to view the havoc that had been done by the collision. It is said to have been one of the worst wrecks seen on the road, and the fact that no one was killed is bordering on the marvelous.
Much interest is being shown by Franklin county farmers in having their farms drained. A collective shipment of tile will be made under farm bureau auspices.
Mothers! What do you know about your girl? Are you keeping an eye upon her at night? Is she out with a suitable chaperone? Is she stepping the chalk line of strict morality? This question is a very vital one. It has been brought to our attention by the escapades of youthful and exuberant spirits in connection with an “intoxicated automobile.” Strangers boast of Preston being a most fruitful field for “feminine plunder,” and they come into the city, with siren voice and charming (sic) manners, and get into the good graces of our fair daughters, who think there is nothing wrong in a nightly escapade, and probably will not find any wrong until their fingers are burned.