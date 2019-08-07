Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, Aug 3, 1994
Mother Nature finally let loose and drenched Franklin County, during the rodeo, .01 inches of rain got the crowd wet. Sunday .02 inches fell and Monday afternoon, the clouds dumped .03 inches of rain after nary a drop fell for almost nine weeks. Last year, Franklin County only had two days of 90-degree weather, this year every day since July 7, has been in the 90s.
After 30 years of designing stage sets, the Hoffmans are getting paid to do the job. Carl and Marilyn Hoffman have released their creative powers to “not really design, just rearrange” the old sets of the Worm Creek Opera House into a setting Calamity Jane would feel comfortable in.
The number of juveniles in the streets of Preston City after curfew hours have increased said Police Chief Duane Golightly. In two nights last week, 12 juveniles were found roaming the streets between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. in one section of town. “We need to remind parents that when your child is staying away, sleeping over or at parties at friends’ houses, that someone responsible needs to see that they are there.”
Bob Mattson was awarded with a belt buckle by Cal Hugie. The buckle was engraved with his years of service on the Preston Night Rodeo Committee. He started in 1957, and has been chairman of the committee the last eight years.
Preston’s all stars girls softball Idaho State Champs are going to Springfield, MO, where they will compete for a national title.
Growth that did not get “mashed down” last winter and other dry conditions have been two reasons 4,000 acres of land has burned in Franklin County this summer. Some weeks there have been one or two fires per day.
50 Years Ago, August 7, 1969
The Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation and the Preston Chamber of Commerce plan to launch a drive to raise $40,000 for industrial development. There are two very interested industrial prospects if the program can be put into effect.
Representatives of three states asked that negotiations begin as soon as possible on the division of unconsumed flows in the Bear River. The resolution was passed at a meeting of the agricultural Bear River water users from Idaho, Utah and Wyoming, in Preston.
Many have said, “It was the best ever.” This was the response given by leaders at the closing of a very successful camping season at Cache Valley Council’s Boy Scout camp, Camp Wilderness, located high atop Franklin Basin. The camp was conducted this year around Upper Gibson Lake.
Three juveniles were arrested by state police during the rodeo on liquor charges. One was a 15-year-old boy who was arrested for operating without a night time license and having beer in his possession. Also arrested were two Bear Lake teens who were “semi-staggering on the street” in Preston. They were released to their parents and charges were referred to their respective counties.
75 Years Ago, August 10, 1944
Preston airport has been designated as a municipal port by the Civil Aeronautics Authority and will now be listed on the airways of the nation. Under this recognition, the port will be open to landing by all aircraft that can use the runways in their listed capacity.
New postal card forms for prisoner of war mail to the Far East printed by the American Red Cross, have been received by the Franklin county chapter, and are now available for relatives and friends of Japanese-held Americans. Since Japan has refused to accept letters of more than 24 words for prisoners, the postal card is designed to hold a message of this length.
Identical Lewis twins, Marine Privates Loyd A. and Boyd A., sons of Mr. and Mrs. Merlin H. Lewis of Route 2, hope to confuse the Japanese as they have Preston high school’s football foes. They are now in advanced training at Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, CA.
The proudest title in the Army, it consists of two simple words. Yet every soldier who’s worth his salt covets it. This title is simply: “Good Soldier.” It isn’t just happenstance that so many women in the WAC have earned this title — the proudest in the Army. For wherever WACs are working, both here and overseas, there you find a job well done. And done with a spirit so gallant and fine that high Army officers everywhere say of the WACS... “They’re soldiers. Good soldiers.”
100 Years Ago, August 7, 1919
We think the grocery and meat stores should engage one man to deliver for them twice a day. This is the way other towns are doing it and we see no reason why this town should not. If one man could get the business of the entire town he would get a fair living.
Engineers are at work on plans looking to the installation of one or two reservoirs east of the city, which will be sufficient to guarantee a fair sized late water supply to the beet and other growers of Franklin county.
Several cases of small pox have been reported. It is said that influenza has broken out again down the valley.
Let us forget our quarrels, bickerings and petty jealousies and let us all form ourselves into one big community development league.
JUST OPENED – A new harness and shoe shop. Modern machinery methods. Prompt service guaranteed. Open all the time.
The Preston Commercial Club is working for the betterment of the city. It knows no factions, creeds, or politics following, and its only desire is to let the people on the outside notice what we are dong.