Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 10, 1994
A combination of lack of rain and people trying to keep their lawns green finally emptied the city’s water tanks. Water from Berquist Springs ran right through the tanks and into the system.
Like so many building blocks and Legos, Fackrell Construction crews and a crane placed the mobile classroom units recently purchased alongside each other for four additional classrooms at the high school this fall.
When Whitewater first surfaced involving a land development in Arkansas and a failed savings and loan, the President and Mrs. Clinton sought to dismiss it as much ado about nothing. If American voters have needed any incentive to turn — for the congress elections, the self-righteous conduct of this committee’s majority is surely supplying that incentive.- Paul Harvey
Steve Larsen displays the trophies his Polar Bear-sponsored softball team has won during the last eight years at the Polar Bear. The 13-member team has competed in tournaments throughout the Intermountain West. In the past the team has placed eighth in the world tournaments.
Franklin County Medical Center’s new hospice program is fully organized and ready to begin operation.
As if Mother Nature has a quota to fill in Franklin County for fires, fire fighters responded to three blazes last Monday.
50 Years Ago, August 14, 1969
Franklin County Sugar Beet Growers and Amalgamated Sugar Company are offering special awards at the Franklin County Fair for the largest beet and the three best beets exhibited with tops removed.
Property owners along the new proposed water line for Preston have indicated they want $1 a foot for right-of-ways. According to Dell Smith, city attorney, the figure had been quoted to him, which could mean $60,000 for right-of-way for the new 11-mile water line. However, he said that he felt that most of the property owners wanted water and not money.
When the consumer spends a dollar on food at the grocery store, he buys 40 cents worth of products and 60 cents worth of marketing service... That’s just the average. The farmer’s share depends both on prices he gets for his commodity and the costs of marketing that commodity. In general, the more marketing services, the greater the cost.
75 Years Ago, August 17, 1944
“Save strong string and box material and start to plan shopping,” the Postmaster General advises Americans in announcing the rules for mailing Christmas gifts for military personnel overseas. This year the Christmas mailing period for both Army and Navy overseas forces is the same — September 15 to October 15. After October 15 no gift parcel may be mailed to a soldier without the presentation of a written request from him.
The new federal law doubling the tax on fur coats and diamonds looks like discrimination against the workers in munitions plants and shipyards.
If you want that suspicious looking bottle wrapped so that people might mistake it for paint remover or liniment, you better take your own paper bag to an Idaho state liquor store.
Games this week have brought the softball standing for the summer play-off, two ties for first and second places. Egypt and the Third and Fourth ward teams have each won two games and lost none with a possible 1000 points. Fairview and Winder teams have each lost one and won one with 500 points.
100 Years Ago, August 14, 1919
Water Bonds and Parking carried (in the election), but the efforts of few defeated by 9 and 10 votes on lighting and roads. The bonds in general carried by only fair majorities. The vote cast in the election was a travesty on our total voting power. The street lighting bond and the macadamized road bond seemed to be attacked for a purpose, and the minority won out.
The secretary of the Preston Commercial club has received the following letter of vital interest to farmers of Franklin County: Gentlemen: A series of farmer conventions are being held in the counties of southern Idaho and northern Utah, under the direction of the Board of Farm Organizations, Washington, D.C. The itinerary calls for our convention at Preston, Sept 2. We desire to make this an outdoor affair and presume the Club will secure for us a city park or grove where the people of Preston are accustomed to gather on similar occasions. The farmers can improvise their own seating with automotive cushions, etc. for the day. Impress upon them the fact that they are to bring their wives and picnic baskets. If we can do anything...trusting... Intermountain Farmers’ Assn.
It takes united action to build a city — nothing is gained by obstruction.