Compiled by Claudia Erickson
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 17, 1994
Nearly 100 residents from Weston and its surrounding area attended a town meeting, where they were told to fight back against violence, vandalism and crime. “We’re not going to take it any more.” The meeting was called after citizens became angry following an assault on a teenager and vandalism of property.
Lightning ignited three fires since Monday. The first was ignited near Weston Canyon, burning approximately 30 acres. The second fire was similar to the first, hearing a lightning pop, turning around to see a tree, or grassy area burning. The third was ignited above Albert Moser Campground.
Old logging roads in Franklin Basin are being opened again. Louisiana Pacific logging company will open old roads and construct new roads to facilitate the harvest of approximately 15,891 trees over 649 acres in the basin.
Health care is a big issue in the Clinton administration, and a concern to the American people, yet a health care bill is not coming together. We asked readers who they felt should be responsible for health care: the government, the employer or the individual. Responses: It should be the employer, if they have over 10 employees, otherwise the person; I don’t think it should be government; If the government gets involved it won’t be good for anyone. I can attest to that. But I don’t have an answer; I think it should be the individual. That gives them a choice.
Grain harvest, being three weeks ahead of schedule, is coming to a close and trucks hauling the harvest to storage are busy. Irrigated ground produced reasonable crops, the dry land yield is hardly worth the effort.
50 Years Ago, August 21, 1969
Eastside school cafeteria will open with a decrease in prices. Prices will be dropped from 35 cents to 25 cents for grade school students and from 35 cents to 30 cents for junior and senior high students. The increase in volume that is expected in the cafeteria has made the reduction possible. Without enough support prices will have to be increased again. Every effort will be made to make lunches appealing to the students.
A Preston High School Athletic Booster club is going to be formed to give support to the Indians’ athletic program. Membership will cost $15 each or $25 a couple. Membership will entitle the holder to a pass to all athletic events of the year. This is a $20 value for single memberships and $40 value for couples. The club will meet with coaches every two weeks, getting reports of past games and coming games. Films of games will be shown and narrated.
Grade school students from Mapleton and Fairview areas will be brought into Preston to school this year with the blessings of the parents. According to Dr. Orson Bowler, superintendent, six fourth grade students from Mapleton and two to four fourth grade students from Fairview will come to Preston to help even the class loads in the three schools in the district.
75 Years Ago, August 24, 1944
A stern warning was issued by the district forest ranger on fire hazards now prevalent. “Vegetation and forage have dried out on lower levels and is wilting down in the higher reaches of the mountain forests,” he exclaimed, “and this condition has made the fire hazard more severe than at any time of the year.”
In Idaho a child must have attained the age of six before he can lawfully be admitted as a pupil in public school and a school district can refuse to admit to its schools an under-age child who was transferred from another school to which he had been admitted.
Ever since the war started, Del Monte has tried to interpret the canned fruit and vegetable picture. Big crops don’t always mean big packs for civilians. With everybody pulling together, we were able to can 50% more than our average pre-war pack. Military needs have grown. The government is reserving the equivalent of better than two-thirds of the canned fruit pack. This entire amount must be set aside for the armed forces before civilians can get a single can or jar. And rightly -- for what good American would deny a serviceman first call on the food he needs? Food is everybody’s job! -- Del Monte Foods
100 Years Ago, August 21, 1919
We, the undersigned physicians wish to give notice to the public that on and after Sept. 1, 1919, professional fees will be advanced. Physicians fees have remained stationary for the past 15 years, and the necessaries of life; all commodities we use in our practice, have increased from 100 per cent to, in some instances, 1000 per cent. Because of the demands made upon us as physicians, it is under present conditions, impossible to save any surplus for the proverbial rainy day, and the only way we can meet the high cost of living is to moderately advance fees. Signed: G. W. States, M. D., Allen R. Cutler, Curtis Bland, Dr. C. A. Canfield.
A wise and frugal government which shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of laborer the bread it has earned. This is the sum of good government. -- Thomas Jefferson
Hens without a male will produce just as many eggs as though a male were present. Infertile eggs are superior to fertile eggs for every purpose except to produce chicks.
A most interesting development for Idaho relates to the price of coal. It has been charged for a long time that the price in the southern part of the state, from Wyoming and Utah mines, should not exceed $7 a ton, and some have claimed $6 to be the maximum legitimate price to the consumer. Perhaps the latter figure is too low, but there is now an indication that $7 coal is a possibility.