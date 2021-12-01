Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago: November 27, 1996
Jeff Hollingsworth and Margarite Swann will reign over the Grand Lighted Parade as the Lamplighter and Queen of Lights during the Idaho Festival of Lights. hey were presented at the Lamplighter Pageant by Walter Ross, Festival chairman.
• Tige Keller was hired as the new executive director for the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce and Preston Economic Development Corporation, a position which has recently been redefined.
• For a Family Home Evening, the Tom and Tarea Madsen family, the Steve and Myrna Fuller family and the Walt Ross family helped stuff sacks full of candy, peanuts and oranges which Santa will pass out to the children in town this weekend.
• Preston Police will begin ticketing those persons who violate the U-turn ordinance on State Street and Oneida. “We want people to observe the solid yellow lines on the road, we let them know six weeks ago that we would be cracking down on this.”
• A request for new ultrasound equipment for the Franklin County Medical Center was approved by the board of directors … and will make having an ultrasound a lot more convenient for patients, said hospital administrator Mike Andrus.
• A vintage ’65 Pontiac GTO convertible was stolen from Kent Keller in Mink Creek. Its loss is valued at $10,5000 and Keller is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the return of the vehicle.
• There may be no snow in the valley, but that isn’t stopping the Franklin County High Markers. They’re hitting the snow up in “them there hills,” says president-elect Bret Rasmussen, who says things have come full circle because he was the group’s first president when they were organized 15 years ago.
50 Years Ago: December 2, 1971
Franklin County’s Jeep Patrol was called out to search for missing hunters on two occasions recently. The first call was received when Sherman Stokes became lost in the Cottonwood area at about 2:30 p.m. during a snowstorm, accompanied by wind and fog. The second call-out concerned J. Henry Olsen of Linrose and a teen-aged boy from Downey, who were also hunting in the Cottonwood area. These hunters were above Blue Creek near some old cabins when their vehicle became stranded. They had to spend the night in the mountains.
• Paula Palmer, daughter of Pres. and Mrs. Dean Palmer, is Preston High’s current student of the week. A senior, Paula is head cheerleader, enjoys cooking, sewing and all sports. She is a three-year Seminary graduate.
• Farmers on the West Side have been plagued by more adverse weather this year than has been experienced for many years. They watch and wait for “just one good day,” although for some it will take considerably more than one day to complete harvests. Beets and potatoes are still in the ground on some farms and baled hay is still in fields in others. Because of wet weather, hay can’t be stacked without heating up, so it has to be brought in and fed as needed. Some straw is still out also. Muddy beets have caused problems at the beet dump because mud clogs up the dirt-sifting grate and the beets won’t slide on the conveyor belt. With recent snow, the final outcome of the farmers’ plight is anyone’s guess.
75 Years Ago: December 5, 1946
The long awaited new piper Super Cruiser has arrived at the Airport. The airplane was purchased by Intermountain Air Service and was flown from the factory by Sam Merrill, local pilot and instructor at the airport. The trip home was 1900 miles from Lockhaven, PA, to Preston.
• The formal opening of the Smith Allen and Sons Firestone Store is being held this week-end. It is one of the most outstanding stores of the intermountain west and reported to be one of the largest. Smith Allen, owner, is one of the well-known businessmen of this city and has been engaged in commercial enterprises since coming here from Logan back in 1927.
• An early morning highway accident occurred at 6:30 near the Nashville crossroads when a car driven by Marvin Jones of Dayton collided with a stray mare at a curve in the road. Mr. Jones accompanied by O. N. Stuart of Dayton was enroute to the hospital in Salt Lake City … Sheriff Lee Hansen was notified and, after investigating the mishap, solicited the assistance of neighboring farmers in rounding up 23 stray horses from along the highway. These were penned up and owners will have to pay stray pound charges for their release.
• Jack Allred arrived home from Japan with his military discharge from the U. S. Army in time to spend Thanksgiving with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Guy Allred. Duane McQueen returned Thanksgiving eve from Tokyo, Japan. Duane is the fifth and last son of Mr. and Mrs. James B. McQueen to return home after serving his country in time of war.
100 Years Ago: November 30, 1921
Winchester Junior Rifle Corp membership is nearly 100,000. Ira L. Neeley, the local representative, sketched the wonderful progress of the greatest juvenile organization in the world. One of the most worthwhile organizations in the United States, an organization that does not shout its merits from the housetops but accomplishes a wonderful lot of good for the boys and girls without any hip, hip hurrah’s is the Winchester Junior Rifle Corps. This organization was formed in 1918 with a membership of 600.
• Cold weather is coming and you crave something hot to drink for breakfast, something that is not injurious to the system. A good cup of our McDonald’s Pure Cocoa — we sell it in bulk, a much cheaper way of buying and yet still retaining the well known McDonald quality at 20c per lb. or 4 lbs. for 75c — Try it once and be convinced. At the City Grocery — W. R. Smith, Prop.