Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago: December 11, 1996
• “It’s like we’re the bad stepchild,” said William B. Handy, referring to how the Preston area is treated when it comes to telephone service. He was part of a crowd of 200 who addressed the Idaho Public Utilities Commission during a hearing to determine interest in a proposed extended area telephone calling service. “It’s important for the county to be put back together, for all of us to be included (in the calling area),” said Brian Mendenhall of Grace.“We were very grateful that Grace was included in the local calling area proposal. But we’re very disappointed that Franklin County isn’t.”
• Preston High School’s ski club is sponsoring a program for run-aways and would like to make a public announcement to run-aways that help for them is available. The 70 member club, headed by Randy Henrie, with Rick Brodock as their advisor, is currently circulating literature entitled “Confidential – National Run Away Switchboard” around the schools and businesses.
• “Sleigh Bells Ringing,” a short story by local author Blanche Hollingsworth, was accepted for publication by the House of White Birches publishing company, based in Berne, IN. Blanch has sold three more short stories “The Snake Scare,” which will appear in the “Reminisce” magazine; “Latest Hair Cuts,” appearing in the “New York Vogue” and “Strawberry Patch,” which will be featured in the July 1997 issue of Good Old Days Special, a publication from The House of White Birches.
• What’s worse than receiving a bill that you don’t owe? When the bill is for ‘adult’ phone calls to a 900 number that you’ve never called or even heard of. The Better Business Bureau is receiving complaints from local residents, shocked to find they’re being billed for “adult pay-per-call entertainment’ by a California collection company.
50 Years Ago: December 16, 1971
• When a man at the drive-in window of First Security Bank asked teller Carolyn Stone to give him her money, she simply said, “No!” The man had his hand in his pocket and held it up for Mrs. Stone to see, but she said he didn’t actually tell her he had a gun in it. After telling the man she wouldn’t give him any money and that she didn’t think he was serious, the would-be robber left.
• Separate blazes during the past weekend caused considerable damage. The first fire, in the kitchen of the Brent Atkinson home happened when Mrs. Atkinson forgot a pan of grease left on the stove and went visiting a neighbor. When she returned the kitchen was burning, resulting in damage of several thousand dollars … The second blaze was at a chinchilla pen belonging to Mark Checketts, and was caused by an exploding propane storage tank. The shed was heated from fuel from the tank.
• Shelly Bamborough is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Bamborough. Student of the Week, she is senior class secretary, and was vice president of Girls’ League during her Junior year. She is a member of Phi Dels and the rifle and debate clubs.
• John Paul Dalley, a graduate of West Side High, returned to Weston with the status of professional entertainer after spending the past three months entertaining in high schools throughout the Gulf States. He composes and performs vocally and on guitar. The tours are sponsored by the National School Assembly by whom John is employed. He will go into Washington, Oregon and Northern Idaho after the first of the year.
75 Years Ago: December 20, 1946
• Needy veterans and their families were eating elk and venison this week at the expense of Idaho game law violators. Dwyer D. Best, Veterans Administration contacts representative for Idaho county, proposed that wild game taken from out-of-season poachers and improperly licensed hunters be distributed to needy families and Game Wardens agreed.
• To those who will wonder about the lights on Ant Canyon road this winter. It isn’t open to auto traffic. It will be Verl Neeley and Jack Stoddard who are logging for Robinson Lumber company. Verl and Jack are piling the trees up in Ant Basin waiting for the snow so they can make a road to the mill in Lago.
• Among new signs displayed on Preston’s business district are Thomas Saddlery, Prescription Drug and Smith Allen’s Firestone store. The saddle shop sign has the unique outline of a horse jumping up and down and the beautiful sign on the drug store has a wide variety of colors.
100 Years Ago: December 14, 1921
• Make it a jolly Christmas and don’t worry over the bills. They won’t come due until next year. That sounds a long way off. Browse around town and look into the stores. You may be surprised at some of the things you find. We suspect our local merchants are attempting to make London and Paris jealous — or perhaps they know the discriminating taste of our people and are simply trying to meet expectations. At any rate, the “berries” are there, in the stores, waiting to be picked.
• The Weston High School basketball players had an easy victory over Oxford town players in the Weston Gym, the score was 36 to 11 in Weston’s favor. The Weston Home Economics club will stage their play entitled “The End of the Rainbow.” The play has been under rehearsal for the past week. They are also going to stage it at Oxford later.
• Our stores in Salt Lake recently were held up and robbed of our justly earned cash. Never has this happened before. Some said we would raise our prices to make it back. Our prices change with the market. We pride ourselves on being able to make our own prices. We are not influenced or swayed in any way by any combination similar to many which have existed in towns before Skaggs’ stores came. — Skaggs “Cash and Carry” Stores