Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, December 20, 1995
Emotions were running high as National Park Service representatives tried to explain to the public the options they have developed to recognize the site of the Bear River Massacre. The options ran from absolutely no action to a plan that would eventually acquire the 144 acre massacre site for a historical site complete with visitor centers.
There are still tickets to the Beaver Mountain ski bus sponsored by the Preston City/Franklin County Recreation Board... Cost will be the same as last year, $8. All day Beaver Mountain ski passes may also be purchased for $17.50 – a $2.50 discount off this year’s regular price of $20.
West Side High School girl’s basketball team played the first game in the district’s new gymnasium and it marked the debut of the almost completed facility that has been under construction by district personnel for almost three years.
A stack of straw and hay belonging to the Blair Greaves Family was destroyed when a fire started from an undetermined source. Bales allow air pockets to be formed within the stack which act as chimneys, allowing fire to spread quickly within the stack, said fire fighter David Kerr.
Students of Jerry Moore’s sixth grade class at Oakwood School helped gather 415 cans of food to be turned over to the Preston Elks Lodge to use in their Christmas baskets. The service project is one of two done by Moore’s class and is sponsored by the Preston Lions Quest program. The class was divided in two groups, one for the Quincy Corbridge fund and one for the Elks food drive.
50 Years Ago, December 24, 1970
The two-highway junction north of Preston is going to get an overhaul by the state highway department and it is hoped that it will be done this coming summer. This project is planned for 1971, in addition to the present Treasureton – Cleveland project now underway.
Sheriff Arlando Larsen, Preston, was named vice president of the Idaho Sheriff’s association.
The appointment of Wallace B. Jensen as postmaster at Preston has been announced by the director of the Northwest States Postal Service region. Jensen has been acting postmaster for two years.
The end of World War II which occurred just 25 years ago has special meaning for many married couples in Franklin County. It was afterward, in 1946, that they and some 2,300,000 other couples in the United States descended upon marriage bureaus in a rush to get licenses to wed.
Law enforcement officers said that it will be necessary to “crack down” on snowmobile users... The way some are being operated, there is great danger. They are being run through yards, darting across streets and in many cases automobile operators cannot see them coming... It is against the law to operate them on roads and highways, unless the roads and highways are impassable to motor vehicles because of drifted or covered snow. The machines may only cross a road or highway after coming to a complete stop.
75 Years Ago, December 27, 1945
The great event of 1945 was the ending of World War II. A great event of 1946 will be the start at harnessing atomic energy to bring about a new industrial era.
The West Side Joint Independence high school will resume studies about Jan. 3, in spite of the disastrous fire which wiped out the old Weston high school building on Dec. 16. The 170 students will be moved to the high school building at Clifton which has not been in full use since the districts were consolidated and the war pinch hit the teacher personnel of smaller schools.
Home for Christmas is T/Sgt. Don Newbold who has been under treatment at the Dibble General hospital, Menlo Park, CA, since his return to the states after liberation from a Japanese prison camp. Newbold survived three and one-half years of bitter treatment by the Japs including the infamous Death March.
“Back to School Night” is the theme of a study and refresher course planned for parents of Preston High students as a means of acquainting parents with school problems. School officials in co-operation with the Preston High Parent-Teachers Association will make the program as realistic as possible, having regular school buses pick up parents residing in rural areas and transporting them right to the school building.
100 Years Ago, December, 1920
(Due to missing issues in the archives of December in 1920, excerpts will be taken from issues prior during that season, until January of 1921.)
Announcement is made that the Nobel peace prize will be conferred on President Wilson of the United States. The ceremony will be held in the Norwegian Storthing, which awards the prize. It carries with it a grant of about $40,000, which is one-fifth of the annual interest on about $9,000,000 left for that purpose by Alfred B. Nobel, the Swedish scientist, and inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. The only two Americans who have in the past received the Nobel peace prize were Theodore Roosevelt in 1906 and Elihu Root in 1912.
